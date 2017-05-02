Is XIV Bulletproof Or Will It Crater When The Time Is Right?

The takeaway and what investors can expect from XIV in the long and short term given a number of scenarios.

Fundamental and technical factors surrounding the S&P 500 do not appear constructive and could induce a volatility surge in the near future.

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ST ETN (NASDAQ:XIV), the inverse VIX ETN, has managed to surge more than 5x in the last 15 months, from a low of around of $15 during the slump of early 2016 correction to a current price of approximately $78. The S&P is currently battling with the 2,400 level and appears to be experiencing some difficulties overcoming both technical and fundamental obstacles. If the S&P is unable to advance to new highs a correction may be inevitable, in which case XIV could crater significantly. That, in turn, would present a compelling short-term opportunity for traders to take advantage of through a short of XIV.

The Phenomenon that Moves VIX Related Trading Vehicles

XIV is an unconventional trading vehicle that tracks and moves inversely in correlation with short term VIX futures. The interesting phenomenon regarding this trading instrument is that, unlike its counterparts - (NYSEARCA:VXX), (NYSEARCA:UVXY), (NASDAQ:TVIX) and other long-VIX-related trading instruments, which decay heavily due to backwardation - XIV greatly benefits from backwardation in times of mutated volatility.

However, in times of increased volatility, during which VIX forward months' futures contracts are priced higher than in prior months - also known as contango - the opposite happens and XIV depreciates precipitously. It is not unheard of for the underlying trading vehicle to give up 50% or more of its value in a matter of weeks.

Recent Examples of XIV's Performance

During August 2015's brief market crash XIV gave up approximately 50% in roughly 2 trading weeks. Furthermore, by early 2016 the ETN was down over 70% from August 2015. More recently XIV gave up about 40% in the weeks leading up to Brexit. It cratered about 25% in the weeks leading up to the November presidential election, and it even managed to shed around 16% in S&P's most recent 3% down turn.

S&P Could be Forming a Topping Pattern and May be on The Cusp of a Major Correction

The S&P chart indicates that the 2,400 level represents significant resistance and the index's most recent attempt to break through this key psychological level does not appear encouraging. Furthermore, the RSI, and CCI readings are illustrating overbought conditions that seem to also be implying decelerating momentum. In addition, the full stochastic seems to be on the verge of turning negative, further suggesting decelerating momentum.

Fundamental Factors Indicating S&P is Extremely Expensive

Current P/E Ratio: 25.22 - Median 14.65.

Current Schiller P/E Ratio: 29.29 - Median is 16.2. Historically this gauge has only been higher during the dotcom boom and subsequent bust, and this reading is on par with the 1929 level prior to the Great Depression.

Current Price to Sales Ratio: 2.07 - Median 1.44. Currently this is the highest level on record and indicates that stock prices are expanding faster in relation to revenue growth than ever before.

Geopolitical Factors Could Add Additional Fire to the Potential Volatility Storm

The situation in the Asia Pacific region is far from stable and with the belligerent leader of North Korea intent on provoking the U.S. and the Trump administration, there is no telling what the future may bring. In fact, very recently President Trump stated that a "major, major conflict with North Korea is possible". This, amongst other geopolitical uncertainties, could light a highly flammable fuse that could produce a violent surge in volatility at any time.

Long and Short Term Expectations Provided a Number of Scenarios

In a low-volatility environment XIV benefits from backwardation. Therefore, if the current suppressed volatility environment resumes, XIV will continue to do well in the future. However, if the financial landscape changes, and prior months futures contracts become less expensive than the future months contracts, this will have a negative effect on XIV due to contango.

The Short-Term Scenario

There are two plausible scenarios in which XIV would make for a lucrative short position. The first is relatively short term in nature. In a mild correction contango would have a limited effect on XIV, but could bring the ETN down in value significantly in a short period. However, as soon as the correction ended and volatility began to abate, XIV would bounce right back as backwardation would return to the equation.

The Long-Term Scenario

The second situation would occur in a recessionary environment during which volatility would remain elevated for a prolonged period of time. In such an event contango could last for months, or perhaps longer. This would be extremely negative for XIV, as it would degrade in value significantly due to this phenomenon.

This would be similar to what has been happening to VIX long trading instruments such as VXX, UVXY, TVIX and others. The underlying trading vehicles degrade in times of prolonged muted volatility, while XIV benefits from such periods. In a prolonged elevated volatility environment, this phenomenon would reverse: long VIX instruments would benefit from contango, while XIV would degrade precipitously.

The Takeaway

XIV has performed extremely well over the last few years, so long as volatility has remained relatively subdued. As mentioned earlier, it has had massive corrections along its way to the top. However, with recent fundamental, technical, and geopolitical developments the ETN could experience a significant downturn in the near future, which could make it an attractive short term play to the downside. Judging from past performance if the S&P had a correction of 5%-10%, XIV could give up anywhere from 25%-50% of its value in a relatively short time period, which could bring its price down from $78 to approximately $35-$55.

(It is important to note that the move the downside could be precipitous, however. As soon as volatility abates, as it has continuously over the last several years, XIV will likely bounce back with a vengeance - therefore, any attempt to short this name should be of a transitory nature.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIX FUTURES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.