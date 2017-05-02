Alaska Air Is A Good Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/1/17)

Cramer is worried about Amgen, although it's a good company.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is better than Mitek Systems.

Brooks Automation is part of a hot group that's rallying.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, May 1.

Bullish Calls

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK): It's a good stock selling at just 10 times earnings. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is good as well.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS): It's a part of the semiconductor cohort that's on fire. Cramer likes the stock.

Bearish Calls

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): "Very controversial stock. I'm doing a lot on it. It's got a good dividend and it's got a lot of money overseas. My concern here is that I worry about a patent clip, but I will be back on it."

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK): Imaging software is good. However, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is the one to own, as it's cheap at $18.

