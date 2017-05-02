Agnico Eagle: Building Its Own Future From Internal Cash Flow

Construction at Meliadine has started, and it will be a monster with a cumulative production of 5Moz+ at an AISC of $720/oz.

Even after spending cash on growth projects, it still was able to add cash to the balance sheet.

Introduction

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) probably doesn't need a long introduction, as the company is one of the largest pure gold producers in the world. Its share price spiked after releasing its Q1 results, and in this article, I will explain why I think the reaction of the market is completely warranted.

AEM data by YCharts

Q1 was good - better than expected - and resulted in a guidance hike

In the first quarter of the current year, Agnico has produced a total of 418,216 ounces of gold, which was definitely more than expected. This was pretty much entirely due to the Lapa mine. Even though this mine was scheduled to be shut down in October of last year, the local management has been able to squeeze a few additional months out of the useful asset life, and that's what has been driving the production boost.

Thanks to the exceptional production results at Lapa, the full-year production guidance has now been increased to 1.57 million ounces (up from 1.55 million ounces, although AEM thinks it will beat the 1.57Moz), and this slight increase is entirely attributable to the performance of the Lapa mine. It ultimately won't impact the bottom line, but it sure is nice to have a small margin of error.

Source: press release

The total revenue in the quarter increased to $547M, and as Agnico has been able to keep its cost structure under control (the G&A expenses increased but the pure production costs decreased), the pre-tax income almost quadrupled to $103M, whilst the after-tax result of $76M was almost three times higher than in Q1 of last year. The EPS came in at $0.33, despite a 3.5% increase in the total share count.

That's great and a positive surprise. That being said, generating a paper profit isn't really how you should look at a mining company, as the cash flows are usually much more important. Fortunately Agnico's operating cash flows were also really strong, as the adjusted OpCF in the very first quarter of the year was approximately $225M. Not only is this approximately $500 per produced ounce of gold (a truly excellent achievement!), it's also a substantial increase compared to the $167M in Q1 2016.

Agnico is definitely pleased with this performance, and correctly states it generated approximately a dollar per share in operating cash flow.

The free cash flow was sufficient to cover the expansion capex - and more

That's fine, but an operating cash flow doesn't mean a company is generating a positive free cash flow.

Source: press release

Fortunately in Agnico's case, the operating cash flow was definitely sufficient to cover the capital expenditures, and after deducting the $129M in capex from the $225M in adjusted operating cash flow, you'd expect the free cash flow to come in at $96M.

That's partly correct, as the total capex bill of $129M also includes a substantial amount of growth capex (which I will discuss later). Agnico Eagle has provided a breakdown of how and where the money has been spent, and as you can see on the next image, the vast majority of the capex bill was focusing on growth capex, rather than sustaining capex.

Source: press release

When you add up the total amounts spent on sustaining capex, you'll see the sustaining capex is just $52M, which results in an adjusted free cash flow of $173M in the first quarter of the year.

That's brilliant, as it allowed Agnico Eagle to add cash to the balance sheet AND to spend tens of millions of dollars on growth projects. As you can see, the company spent $12.6M on Goldex, $12.3M on Meadowbank and $48.6M on the Meliadine project. The last one is a completely new mine which is currently under construction, and together with Meadowbank/Amaruq, it will be an important part of Agnico's future as a dominant and low-cost gold producer.

Source: presentation

But let's zoom in on Meliadine for a moment.

The project has been around for a while, but the company's board has only greenlighted the construction phase of the 111,000 hectare property in February. The mine is expected to be in production in Q3 2019, and will produce a total of 5.3 million ounces during a 14 year mine life, at a very low all-in sustaining cost of $750 or less per ounce.

And Agnico doesn't seem to be losing any time as the company plans to complete 26,500 meters of conversion and delineation drilling, completing 5,600 meters of development, starting the construction of a second ramp whilst starting to construct the buildings as well.

The total budget for 2017 is $360M, so be prepared for Agnico Eagle's total free cash flow to decrease as the average quarterly capex at Meliadine will increase from $50M in Q1 to in excess of $100M per quarter from now on.

Investment thesis

But the investment in Meliadine will help Agnico to complete the next step, as the company still aims to be producing 2 million ounces of gold per year from 2020 on. This would be a 25% increase compared to this year's guidance, and adding the low-cost Meliadine project to the mix should reduce the overall all-in sustaining costs and result in a higher production rate at a higher operating margin.

With a Q1 free cash flow of $172M, Agnico can be very happy as it's adding cash to the balance sheet for a rainy day as it will also help the company to fund the approved expansion projects and the huge Meliadine gold mine. It also keeps some powder dry to spend on projects acquired through M&A (and I have very little doubt Agnico already has a shortlist of interesting companies and projects. After all, it purchased 38.1 million shares of Goldquest Mining (OTCPK:GDQMF) for a 15% stake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM, GDQMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.