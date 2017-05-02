Buying Meats Into Grilling Season

It is now May, and that means that the school year is coming to an end, summer is just around the corner, and the birds are singing, and flowers are blooming. At the end of May in the U.S. the first holiday of summer, Memorial Day, will mark the start of the summer season.

All over the nation, people will take out their barbecues and prepare for the season of fun in the sun, days at the pool, and evenings filled with the delicious aroma of those burgers, steaks, ribs, chicken, and other animal proteins sizzling on grills all over the nation.

May is a great time of the year for us humans, but for the cattle and hogs, it is often the end of the line. Herds of cattle and many pigs are now lining up for their final trip into processing plants as they will wind up on grills in the weeks ahead. These animals give their lives for our collective dining pleasure, and over recent weeks the futures market has been preparing for the season of peak demand for meats by moving higher.

At the end of the 2016 grilling season, cattle and hog prices tanked, but those October 2016 lows have become a distant memory.

October lows a distant memory

In October 2016, both cattle and hog prices hit the lowest levels in years. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of live cattle futures highlights, the price of beef hit the lowest level since August 2010 when it dropped to a low of 94.30 cents per pound. Carnivores cheered at more than six-year lows, but pork lovers got an even bigger treat. Source: CQG

The price of lean hog futures fell to 40.70 cents per pound, the lowest level since October 2002. When I journeyed to the butcher counter at the supermarket in November, pork was so cheap that the store was offering a buy one and get three free sale on all pork products.

The aftermath of the 2016 grilling season was a splendid time for meat lovers, and I am confident that while beef and pork prices were in a bear market, my cholesterol was in a raging bull market. The selloff in animal protein prices ended quickly, and as the chart shows and while I was hoping the low prices would last forever, I suspect my doctor was pleased that prices moved higher and my meat consumption declined.

A steady climb in cattle

The price of cattle rose steadily from the October 2016 lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart for live cattle futures illustrates, the price had moved to highs of $1.3890 per pound at the end of April, an increase of 47.3%. On May 1, as June futures became the nearby futures contract the price stood at just over the $1.24 per pound level, still over 30% above the October lows, Cattle has moved appreciably higher, but the price of pork has done even better on a percentage basis.

As the weekly chart shows, open interest has exploded higher in the live cattle market to more than 428,000 contracts at the end of April which is a record high level. Increasing price and open interest are a technical validation of the bullish charge in live cattle prices. The bull market in cattle has taken the price into overbought territory on the weekly chart as the grilling season is now less than one month away.

Hogs were weak until the middle of April

The price of lean hog futures has moved from famine to feast since the October lows. Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, lean hogs at 66 cents per pound are 62% higher than the October lows, but the June futures contract at over 73 cents are more than 79% higher than the nearby contract was trading at just seven months ago. From a technical perspective, hog futures appear to be crossing to the upside in oversold territory which means that more price gains are likely over coming weeks.

Meanwhile, even though hogs moved more than cattle on a percentage basis over the past months, beef remains historically expensive when compared with the price of pork.

Beef is the more expensive meat on a historical basis

The long-term average for the price of live cattle divided by the price of lean hogs, or the pork-beef spread has been around 1.4:1. Source: CQG

As the long-term, quarterly chart shows the average number of pounds of pork for each pound of beef dating back to 1976 has been around 1.4 lbs of pork value in each pound of beef. Over the years, there has been an upward bias in the spread which tells us that beef has become more expensive, on a historical basis than pork. Source: CQG

When it comes to the June futures, the spread has moved to just under 1.7:1 which means that beef is expensive compared to pork on a historical basis these days. However, the price action in both of the traded animal protein markets has been bullish as we charge into the 2017 grilling season.

Demographics continue to favor animal proteins

Each day there are more people in the world, and a healthy percentage are budding carnivores. Increasing population means that there are more mouths to feed on the planet each day which expands the addressable market for meat consumption and the demand side of the fundamental equation.

As we head into the 2017 grilling season prices are much higher than they were back in October 2016. However, futures markets are a reflection of price perceptions in the future. As cattle and pigs march into processing plants over the coming weeks and stores stock up for the grilling season ample supplies of meat coming from bigger herd sizes in cattle and a bumper stock of pigs this year could put some pressure on prices. Cattle are overbought and could move lower, but the hogs look bullish on the charts at this time. The market has been buying meats into the grilling season, but as it is now only weeks away, we could see at least a moderation in the fantastic price gains seen over the past seven months. My bet is that prices will move lower once the summer hits. At least that is my hope, as I will be buying hand to mouth, no pun intended, over the course of the summer months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.