Gold - A Tale Of 3 Charts

On April 17, gold reached its highest price of 2017 when the active month COMEX June futures contract hit $1297.50 per ounce. Gold had so much going for it at the midpoint of last month. The U.S. bombing of a Syrian airfield, increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and the French election that will determine the future of the euro all combined to inject fear and uncertainty into markets. Gold moved to the highest price since November 2016, and it looked set to break above $1300 per ounce.

However, the yellow metal began to correct lower, and other precious metals prices fell like stones with silver and platinum performing much worse than gold on a percentage basis throughout the final two weeks of April.

On the first day of May, the selling in the precious metals sector continued, and now gold finds itself in a position where it may face a much deeper downside correction. Gold is no stranger to corrections. After the presidential election in the U.S. in November 2016, the price of the precious metal slid from $1338.30 to lows of $1123.90 in December, a decline of 16%. Now gold is once again finding itself at a crossroads with the daily, weekly, and monthly charts offering differing signals for the metal that is the most precious commodity of all.

Gold at a crossroads

On May 1, gold hit a low of $1254.90 per ounce, the lowest level since April 11 and just 20 cents or two ticks above the lows of that day. However, gold closed very near the lows of the session and under the $1258 per ounce level.

There continues to be a tremendous amount of uncertainty around the world, which should be a positive for the price of the yellow metal. However, over recent weeks, markets have chosen to ignore risk and stocks have risen to record levels. During the last week of April, the Nasdaq climbed to a record high, and on May 1, it was just below the 6100 level with the Dow Jones Industrial Average around 21,000 and the S&P 500 threatening to breach 2400.

Investors and market participants have been buying stocks as they view the markets from a glass half-full perspective. Confidence in the markets has put gold on the back burner, and the price has declined from the mid-April highs.

Fundamentals for the yellow metal remain positive with so many issues in the background that could launch a round of fear-based buying at the drop of a hat. However, gold has chosen to follow weak market price action in silver and platinum over recent sessions, and now, the technical picture for the shiny metals is cloudy; the best performing sector of the commodities market in Q1 is in correction mode on a short-term basis.

Meanwhile, when it comes to gold, the daily and weekly charts appear bearish, but the monthly pictorial is hanging in there and offers a bullish scenario for the future path of least resistance for the price of the yellow metal.

The daily - An ugly formation on May 1, 2017

May 1 was an ugly day for any bulls in the gold market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, gold put in a bearish key reversal on the daily chart on the first trading day of May 2017. The price traded to a higher level than in the previous trading session and closed below the prior day's lows. The bearish technical pattern could portend more losses for the price of gold in coming sessions. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, and relative strength are falling. This points to a downside correction. Open interest around the 470,000 contract level is holding, for now. The daily chart for gold is bearish, and the weekly chart does not look much better.

The weekly - Turning lower in overbought territory

Gold has rallied throughout 2017, and it reached its most recent high for the year in the middle of April at just under $1300 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that gold has turned lower in overbought territory and that a correction is currently emerging for the precious metal. Gold closed on May 1 at around the $1258 level, around 3% lower than its 2017 highs. At the same time, silver has declined from $18.725 to close on the first day of May at the $16.90 level, a decrease of 9.7% over the same period.

Silver has led gold lower and if the price action in gold's little brother is any indicator, we could see the price of the most liquid precious metal continue to drop and test critical support which now stands at the $1246.80 level in coming sessions. The weekly chart for gold is bearish at this time, but the monthly chart provides reasons for the bulls to have hope.

The monthly - A chance for redemption for the bulls

Gold has come back a long way since the December 2016 lows at $1123.90 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that gold is still threatening to break the downtrend that took hold of the market last November when the yellow metal made a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart and hit lows in December. The momentum indicator is currently in neutral territory, but it is threatening to cross to the upside and reestablish the bullish trend that was in place throughout the first ten months of 2016.

Additionally, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX gold futures has been steadily rising alongside the price of the precious metal throughout 2017. This provides technical validation of the bullish long-term trend. On the monthly chart, $1300 per ounce stands as critical resistance which would launch gold into an uptrend on the monthly chart, but a move below $1240 would threaten the upside chances.

Lots of action ahead

Currently, the daily and weekly charts for gold are bearish, and the monthly chart remains on the brink of an upside break for the price. Fundamentals, as a result of the geopolitical landscape, remain positive for gold as fear and uncertainty could return to the market at a moment's notice.

Gold is now following silver, which moved to a low of $16.81 on the July futures contract on May 1. The previous low was at $16.82 on March 13, so silver needs to hold and begin to move higher to stem the weak price action in gold.

It appears that while gold is a tale of three different charts at this time, there will be lots of volatility in gold and the rest of the precious metals sector over the coming weeks. The path of least resistance for prices appears lower on the short-term charts, but gold is a tale of three charts right now and while a deeper correction is possible, so is an event that triggers a sudden reversal to challenge the $1300 per ounce level.

Volatile markets offer some of the best trading opportunities for market participants. Keep your stops tight and take profits when they are in front of you these days. Trading rather than investing on the long or short side of gold and other precious metals is likely to offer the best opportunities for profits as we could be in for much higher price volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.