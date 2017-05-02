How To Make 6% By Monday: Adventures In Arbitrage

Prediction markets can be resources for investors, in giving them odds on macro events that affect their investments, and in serving as a "sandbox" for experimentation, as we've noted before.

"Populist" Marine Le Pen

Adventures In Arbitrage

Last month, we mentioned the value of prediction markets to investors (Lessons From A 60% One-Day Gain):

In previous articles, we discussed tips investors could take away from the prediction experts at the Good Judgment Project ("Interview With A Superforecaster"), and how to use "the wisdom of crowds" to screen out bad investments (2 Screens To Avoid Bad Investments). PredictIt, the prediction market run by Victoria University, involves elements of both, while simulating some aspects of stock and option markets. As such, it can be useful tool for investors, both as a source of macro predictions related to your stock investments and as a "sandbox" of sorts where you can try out investing strategies with small dollar amounts.

In that article, one of the lessons we drew was to look for market inefficiencies. Here, we'll elaborate on one such inefficiency that creates an arbitrage opportunity. Fittingly enough, as the word "arbitrage" comes to us from French, our example relates to the upcoming second round of the French presidential election. As before, we'll keep the discussion of politics to the minimum required to understand the trade, as our focus here is on lessons for investors.

Setting The Stage

The French presidential election is similar to the special election in Georgia we described in our previous prediction market article, in that there was a 1st round with multiple candidates, followed by a 2nd-round runoff of the top-two vote getters, the soi-disant populist Marine Le Pen (pictured above, on her yacht), and the putative outsider Emmanuel Macron, an alumnus of France's most prestigious universities, former minister of Economy and Finance, and former Rothschild investment banker (pictured below).

"Outsider" Emmanuel Macron

Macron is the favorite to win the 2nd round runoff, scheduled for Sunday. He currently has about a 20-point lead over Le Pen.

The Arbitrage Opportunity

Probably the most common arbitrage opportunity investors see is when public companies announce an acquisition (For example, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) acquisition of Precision Castparts 2 years ago). In that case, there's usually a small risk that the deal won't go through. The arbitrage opportunity here is different in that there's essentially no chance that one of the two candidates above won't win the election on Sunday. They are the only two candidates running, so one has to win.

But, there is more than one way to bet on the outcome on PredictIt, and there are pricing inefficiencies between them. One market is "Who Will Be Elected President of France in 2017." There, Le Pen "Yes" shares are currently trading for 19 cents (shares in winning contracts are redeemed at $1).

Another market is "Will Marine Le Pen win 50% or more of the popular vote." There, Le Pen "Yes" shares are currently trading for 13 cents.

Since the popular vote in the 2nd round decides the presidency (France currently has no electoral college), this is essentially the same bet as the first one.

Profiting From The Difference In Prices

The maximum dollar amount you can allocate to a contract on PredictIt is $850. In the screen capture below, you can see that we spent $849.29 to purchase 1047 "No" shares in the "Who Will Be Elected President of France in 2017" market, and $150.06 to purchase "Yes" shares in the "Will Marine Le Pen win 50% or more of the popular vote" market ("Your risk in this market" equals the amount you spent to buy the shares).

So we spent a total of $999.35 on both contracts. When the election is over, one of these contracts will be worth $0, but the other will be redeemed for $1047 or $1048. So whoever wins, we'll make at least $47 and change before PredictIt's fees (10% of winnings plus a 5% withdrawal charge). Not a lot of money, to be sure, but not bad for a week's non-work. If you set limit orders and are able to buy "yes" shares in the 1st market for 13 cents and "no" shares in the second market for 80 cents, you will be positioned to make about $62 instead, for a gain of about 6% on your before fees. If you've never used PredictIt before, you may qualify for a coupon that adds $10 or $20 to the amount you deposit, which will more than cover their fees on this trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.