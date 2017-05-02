Chesapeake Energy: What You Must Watch Out For

I hope that, during the first quarter, management has made some sort of move to lower debt or will at least give a discussion on its plans.

One of my favorite energy firms to follow happens to be Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK). In the past, I considered buying shares in it, including after I saw the business get hammered a few weeks ago during the energy price downturn (shares dropped to as low as $4.88 and I very possibly would have bought at $4.50 or lower), but I have held off buying because of my feelings regarding its preferred distribution. That said, I still very much enjoy Chesapeake and it is on my watchlist of potential future holdings. Because of this, I figured it would make for an interesting piece to go over what I thought investors should watch out for as we near the business's first quarter release of the year.

Keep an eye on debt

In my work on Chesapeake, a recurring emphasis has been on the effectiveness of the company's various debt reduction strategies. I am a huge fan of the business cutting debt at this time because the fact of the matter is that, absent that and/or other cost reductions and/or a decision to scale back production by lower capital expenditures, Chesapeake cannot survive the long haul without higher energy prices. Unlike a case where management focuses on increased efficiencies (and they should focus on this), cutting debt has a fast, simple end result for the firm. Only by lower capital expenditures can management more easily improve, short-term at least, the firm's capital outlays.

Interestingly, despite some rather drastic financing moves last year, the amount of debt owed by the firm rose from $9.706 billion at the end of 2015 to $9.989 billion by the end of last year. This is pretty bad in such a tough environment but the real objective of Chesapeake was to refinance near-term debt and pay those maturities off later. While I would have preferred immediate debt reduction over an increase with the understanding that the can is just being kicked down the road, management had to do what they had to do in order to allow Chesapeake to make it.

Having said all of this, I believe that this quarter investors will finally see a rather significant move in terms of the firm's debt picture. You see, since the start of this year, the company has engaged in two significant asset sales and has paid off specific debts. By my calculations, if nothing else has changed in the past couple of months, total debt should be $9.346 billion today. This assumes that management's cash position hasn't changed and that their $525 million in proceeds from asset sales (this is net of $390 million they had to dish out for changes in specific contracts) hasn't changed. If they did use this cash to pay down their debt even further, we're looking at further reduction to $8.821 billion if any such drop was done at par.

This past quarter, we should see these developments finally take place on paper but one thing I have to wonder is if management will surprise us with something else that has served to reduce debt over the past few months. Seeing as how Chesapeake should be cash flow negative this year due to its hefty capital expenditure program, I would love to see if they were able to make some magic work here. You may be thinking that this is baseless speculation but CEO Lawler stated earlier this year that they intend to decrease debt by another $2 billion to $3 billion over the next two to three years.

Look out for a glimpse into management's plans

This brings me to my second point regarding Chesapeake. If management plans on cutting debt by such a large amount, there really are only a few options. 1) Issue shares, 2) Cut costs materially, 3) Reduce capital spending (short-term fix only), and/or 4) Sell assets. It seems, based on everything I know about Chesapeake, that it's this fourth route the firm will go. After all, selling assets allows the company to monetize properties that may not affect its cash flow today (or barely using) and to do so without too much risk of failure. It also won't lower production near-term and won't tick off investors like a share issuance is. In fact, in its fourth quarter earnings call, the management team at Chesapeake specified this as their chosen approach for reducing debt moving forward while, if all goes according to plan, the firm will achieve cash flow neutrality next year.

Unfortunately, I haven't seen any major moves from Chesapeake in several weeks other than them making the statement that holders of their 2037 Contingent Convertible Senior Notes (2.5% interest rate) have the right to put those notes to them. A full redemption would only result in $14.76 million of the company's debt going off its books, so this isn't material. That said, there is nothing stopping Chesapeake from engaging in small debt purchases on the open market. Whether or not this is the case though, I do suspect that the company will shine some light on the status of asset sales, because this kind of activity will determine if the firm survives for the long run or not.

Takeaway

Right now, I am drawn to Chesapeake and I will continue to be, I think, so long as there's a story to chronicle. For this particular quarter, I think that the company has the potential to demonstrate that they are still serious in keeping the firm relevant but this will include some nice dialogue (or, more importantly, results) regarding debt reduction. In order for that debt reduction to take place, however, we need to see results when it comes to asset sales unless the company has elected to change its strategy. Any move we see in that direction during the quarter above and beyond what has already been disclosed will be bullish for the operator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.