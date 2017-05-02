Cidara: Buy The Run-Up Into Data

The stock is quite risky and should only be purchased as a speculative position.

Topline data in the fourth quarter is a key catalyst that should result in a share price runup opportunity for investors to capitalize on.

CARB-X grant for CD102 is a significant win and adds to credibility. An experienced management team from Trius and slate of key institutional investors also adds to confidence.

CD101 could become a best in class echinocandin, as well as the future of antifungal prophylaxis treatment.

Shares have shed over 40% of their value in the past year, representing a potential buying opportunity for investors.

Shares of small biotech firm Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) have shed over 40% of their value in the past year, due in part to the failure of the topical formulation of lead candidate CD101 in a phase two study in women with acute vulvovaginal candidiasis in February.

Background:

The company's development efforts are centered on a pipeline of clinical candidates to treat serious fungal and bacterial infections. Their two development platforms can be subdivided into CD101 and Cloudbreak Immunotherapy, with the latter representing a fundamentally novel approach to treat infectious disease which characterizes itself by redirecting the immune system to destroy pathogens. By engineering bi-specific agents that target the pathogen and prime the immune system, a potentially more effective anti-infective response is subsequently generated.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: company webpage)

Management believes CD101 could be poised to become a best in class echinocandin, as well as the future of antifungal prophylaxis treatment.

Candidiasis is the most common (and deadly) invasive fungal infection, accounting for over 70% of cases. Candida albicans is the major cause of many of these infections, while Candida glabrata is the most common non-albicans species. Growing resistance to current therapies is a concerning issue, with the Infectious Diseases Society of America recommending against azole therapy for C. glabrata and resistance to fluconazole a constant for C. krusei.

Figure 3: High efficacy against azole resistant strain of C. albicans in model (source: corporate presentation)

Mortality can reach up to 70% in candidemia patients, with almost all resistant to azole, 40% resistant to polyenes, and 5 to 10% resistant to marketed echinocandins. To illustrate the urgency of the situation, keep in mind that odds of mortality increase over thirty times if the wrong drug is used or treatment is delayed by 24 hours or more.

CD101 is a next generation echinocandin with a differentiated profile that allows for once weekly dosing instead of once daily, as well as potentially being safer and more effective. Preclinical studies have shown the drug candidate to have a more prolonged half-life, while activity was similar to other echinocandins.

Figure 4: Superior efficacy at equivalent doses (source: corporate presentation)

The STRIVE phase 2 study currently has sites active in the United States, Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria. Management is planning to build the trial out through adding sites in Canada, Belgium, Hungary, Romania and Russia. In a show of support, the FDA has agreed to a program consisting of a single phase 2 and phase 3 study with similar designs and criteria, with the primary endpoint being noninferiority versus caspofungin.

As for commercial prospects for the drug, management believes blockbuster potential is possible when taking into account the possibility to treat the inpatient AND outpatient populations due to once-weekly dosing. Current peak sales estimates are $455 million for treatment setting and $120 to $360 million for prophylaxis.

Figure 5: Potential to penetrate treatment and prophylaxis market (source: corporate presentation)

As for CD201, the company continues to work in vivo safety and efficacy, with IND-enabling studies to follow shortly. In late March the company announced they were awarded a $6.9 million grant from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Accelerator) to advance the drug candidate for the treatment of life-threatening multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections. As it is the world's largest public-private partnership focused on antibacterials (involvement by HHS, BARDA, and NIAID), I consider this an important vote of confidence that adds credibility to the company's prospects. Under terms of the deal up to $3.9 million in base funding will be provided, with an additional $3.0 million in funding through phase 1 contingent on achievement of several milestones.

Near to Medium Term Catalysts:

STRIVE topline data in the fourth quarter

topline data in the fourth quarter Phase 3 study initiation in mid-2018

Advancement of CD201 into clinic and phase 1 studies (mid-2018)

Other Information

With a market capitalization of around $130 million, the company finished 2016 with a cash position of $104.6 million. Management has guided for a burn rate of $60 to $65 million in 2017, with the majority of the cost to be incurred by phase 3 candidemia and phase 2 invasive candidiasis trials.

Of note, senior management appears to be solid and adds to my conviction, headed by CEO Dr. Jeffrey Stein, who was previously CEO of Trius Therapeutics until it was acquired by Cubist for around $700 million. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Taylor Sandison and Chief Development Officer Dr. Ken Bartizal served in similar capacities at Trius as well.

I'm not the only one seeing value here in this beaten down stock. FMR, BB Biotech, Perceptive Advisors, and Broadfin all hold significant positions. Insiders have been purchasing shares as well, holding almost 10% of shares outstanding.

As the most important catalyst coming up is STRIVE topline data in the fourth quarter, I believe investors who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should establish positions in the near term. I expect a significant runup to data readout is probable, and as usual caution readers to take partial profits prior to data readout, as this is a binary event.

The main risk here is the possibility of disappointing data, with the company's considerable cash position serving as a slight cushion. Additionally, I expect dilution prior to data readout, most likely in the third quarter. Clinical setbacks and competition are other potential concerns. While shares appear cheap due to the failure of CD101 topical in VVC, investors should keep in mind that first in human drugs are notoriously risky. I feel a speculative position is warranted here as the risk/reward ratio is very positively skewed, but this is far from being a core biotech holding.

