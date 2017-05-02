More Pain And Uncertainty For Genworth Shareholders

Review of today's news and the situation. Nervous investors confirm what the options market was predicting.

Thesis: Today's news of a delay in the Genworth (NYSE:GNW)/China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) deal sent shares down as much as 12% as investor fears of this deal were confirmed. As we have already seen, there is virtually no upside deal arbitrage as Genworth shareholders realize that China Oceanwide is still the only bidder for the company and has all the power in this situation.

Today's News: Deal delay.

Genworth (GNW) tumbled as much as 12% during Monday's trading session after it, along with China Oceanwide Holdings, a privately held and diversified Chinese holding company that's in the process of acquiring Genworth, provided an update on the buyout process.

Possible re-negotiation

Analysts have speculated that a re-negotiated deal could happen below $4 a share.

Skeptical analysts: Wells Fargo: China Oceanwide likely to cut Genworth offer to $3.43/share.

Shareholder Vote:

Arguably, the biggest hurdle of all has been cleared by Genworth: Its shareholders voted in favor of the merger despite it being priced well below the company's book value. It demonstrates what sort of problems Genworth has been dealing with, as well as its necessity to find a buyer, given its approaching debt maturities in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Virtually No deal arbitrage

In a normal deal situation, the shares would be trading at a much closer value to the proposed deal price. Genworth shares now trade at $3.76 and the offer price is $5.43. Obviously, there is substantial skepticism that the deal will go through at that level, or possibly at all. Analysts have already voiced their opinions that the deal will be re-negotiated. This is already known. And the share price and options reflect this uncertainty. Today's action simply confirms what is already known.

Other bidders:

The other reason the shares should be higher is the possibility of another offer emerging. The share price and lack of option premium tells me that this is still not a real possibility either. One can hope for another bidder, but there are no indications of this possibility.

Deal Discount:

this discount to the acquisition price is pretty indicative that the CFIUS, or other X-factors, may exist that could derail Genworth's attempt to be acquired by a Chinese holding company.

Valuation: Real world Vs. Theoretical

Analysts have frequently tried to explain how Genworth is "undervalued." And have been doing so for nearly a decade.

Bullish analysts usually point to the low price to book value but hide serious problems with the businesses. Bearish analysts point to the problems with the businesses, earnings, and the potential liabilities.

Investors hoping the shares were undervalued based on book value have missed out on significant gains in the overall stock market in the past few years. (NYSEARCA:SPY)

GNW data by YCharts

Underlying Businesses:

Problems with underlying businesses still plague the company as we see. More analysis: Genworth: So Much Risk, So Little Upside

GNW Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

History: Problem Businesses

Huge liabilities in the LTC business, low earnings, strange mix of businesses, chargeoffs, liquidity issues.

Continuing problems at the business:

more troubles at Genworth's long-term care unit, with the company saying it would increase LTC claim reserves by $400M-$450M after an annual review, resulting in an after-tax Q3 charge of $260M-$300M. The company will also book a non-cash charge of $275M-$325M related to deferred tax assets that are now not expected to be used prior to expiration.

Today (5/1):

Other bidders: And the lack of premium suggests that the options market sees virtually no chance of another bidder surfacing to bid on Genworth.

Bond Maturities: The company faces large debt maturities in 2018, 2020, and 2021 and this weighs on the shares in case the deal does not go through.

Options Overview:

The $4 calls of September 15 are priced ~.55 on pretty good size. And the $3.50 puts for September 15 are ~.45 on size as well. The volatility spiked today as investor fears resurfaced of possible adverse scenarios.

Put Buyers: Obviously, there is fear that the deal is either delayed or re-negotiated and the put buyers are hedging against both of these possibilities.

And the speculators (or call buyers) are hoping that in spite of everything, that the deal gets done. The lack of premium in the calls all along was a strong sign that there is enormous uncertainty in this situation working out well. And today's action confirmed what has been the situation all along.

Conclusion: Today's action confirms the risk present in this situation: skepticism of the deal and fear of the downside for Genworth. I hope this deal gets done for the sake of the shareholders who have been suffering, but there are still numerous issues and risks.

