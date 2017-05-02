Sandstorm Gold: Ramping Up Risks, Eyeing Outsized Rewards

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) has announced its latest deal on April 26, sending its share price sharply lower. The deal structure is innovative and clearly pushes beyond the boundaries of the established streaming model. And by the same token, the deal exposes the company to a high risk level, with some of the implied risks eerily reminding investors of certain pitfalls of the past.

Judging from many comments received by subscribers, and discussion here on the site and elsewhere it seems that many investors are confused by, and consequently opposed to the deal. And judging from the share price performance since the announcement, this sentiment sample appears representative of the general market.

Obligations under rule 2.7 of the British Takeover Code severely limit Sandstorm's ability to respond to market concerns, and to explain the rationale behind the deal structure in any more detail than it already has on the conference call on April 26. There wasn't even an opportunity to ask questions on the call, and members of the public calling the company directly will also find themselves stone-walled as comments beyond the pre-approved script of the call would have endangered closing of the deal.

It doesn't help in this context that Sandstorm had been going to great pains to assure investors that the company has learned from pitfalls of the past, and associated risks have been recognized and addressed. Only to serve up an apparent deja vu experience for its investors and remain mum due to the constraints of rule 2.7.

As it stands, investors and commentators are left to their own devices when interpreting the material released so far in support of the deal. And decisions will have to be made without much additional data from the two companies until closure (or rejection) of the transaction which is expected within a couple of months.

Nevertheless, employed our devices we have, and much to our own surprise, we have come full circle on our evaluations. Much like many of our subscribers, our first instinct was to oppose the deal and sell. But as we studied the data in front of us, the proposed deal started to grow on us putting us into a position of devil's advocate to the currently prevailing market sentiment. Here is why.

The Hot Maden Acquisition

N.B. There is still a tangible probability of this proposed deal not coming to fruition. Lock up for the upcoming shareholder vote is just over 8% and we believe the proposed price still leaves room for another party to submit a competing offer. However, for the sake of this article, we shall assume that a majority of Mariana shareholders accept the offer so we can focus on the implications for the emerging pro-forma Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold is proposing to acquire Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF), which owns a 30% stake in the Hot Maden project in Turkey, along with a suite of early stage exploration properties in Turkey, Cote d'Ivoir, and Argentina. The offered consideration consists of a combination of cash (28.75 pence or $0.372 per Mariana share) and Sandstorm scrip (0.2573 of a Sandstorm share per Mariana share).

Using a pre-announcement Sandstorm share price of $4.04, a fully diluted share count for Mariana, and an exchange rate of $1.29 to the British Pound, the implied deal value is $56.5M in cash plus $158.3M in shares, for a total of $215M. The market has slashed Sandstorm's share price to $3.43 at the time of writing, and hence the implied value has dropped to $191M. By association, this market reaction has also reduced the implied premium for Mariana shareholders from the original 84% to a current 75%.

Sandstorm Gold already owns 8,980,243 Mariana shares and 4,490,122 warrants, and consequently, the residual cost to Sandstorm drops to $51.5M in cash, plus the issuance of 35.7M new shares. Considering the latest reported cash balance ($21.4M at the end of December), and extrapolating expected cash flows to an assumed closing date at the end of May, we expect Sandstorm to close this deal with a net debt of $8M, which is comfortably covered by the company's $110M revolver.

Shareholder dilution will be a more painful element of this deal for many shareholders than the projected cash drain. Using the numbers above, and noting currently outstanding shares dilution of existing shareholders computes to 23.5%. It has been argued that dilution is less when using a fully diluted share count, but that lipstick we are not prepared to apply, especially since none of the warrants and most options are currently not in the money.

This degree of dilution is already significant, and it gets worse when we base our calculations on enterprise value instead of market capitalization, which is only fair due to the considerable cash component of the proposed deal. Again using the pre-deal share price and the mentioned cash balance projections dilution computes to almost 35% from an enterprise value point of view.

Quite clearly, Sandstorm Gold is proposing to hand over a significant share of the company to Mariana shareholders, and remarkably, this offer concerns a non-cash flowing asset.

And there is more. The deal also re-introduces a number of risks into the business, risks that had been thought to be a burden of the past. We shall discuss these risks in due time, but would like to look at the innovative aspects hiding in this deal first.

Innovating the Streaming Business Model

Arguably, Sandstorm Gold originally got its start by innovating the established streaming model at the time by providing stream-based funding for juniors looking to build their first mine, instead of creating streams on already producing mines as had been the custom prior to Sandstorm's emergence.

This innovation provided a launch pad for Sandstorm in the first place, but it also came back to bite the company when the bear market served up its tribulations for these junior counterparties. Investors learned then and there that streaming is not exactly the risk-free business model it had been touted to be, and Sandstorm Gold received its fair share of criticism in the process.

The creation of a metal stream on the Hot Maden project lies at the heart of the currently proposed transaction. To this end, Sandstorm Gold is proposing to innovate again and buy out Mariana Resources, which owns a 30% stake in the project, with declared intentions to convert this project interest into a stream sometimes in the future. We are not aware of any other occasion whereby a streaming or royalty company has applied such an approach.

Post takeover Sandstorm Gold will be assuming all the risks and obligations associated with developing a mineral project while the company negotiates conversion of this interest into a stream. Sandstorm will have to deal with all the decisions and risks that come with exploration and development, all the while cooperating with the Turkish 70% majority partner.

Now, several peers of Sandstorm Gold own exploration and development properties with intentions to convert them into royalties or streams, among them perhaps most prominently Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF), or Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR). But in all of these cases, these properties are well-known legacy holdings on sale for potential earn-in partners and intended to serve as launch pads to get these companies started.

By the time royalty companies reach a certain degree of maturity, these actively managed exploration and development properties are typically long converted, and we are not aware of any case where streamers have reverted to holding and managing exploration or development properties directly. Consider Sandstorm's more direct peers Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), or Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) as exhibits to support this assertion.

Sandstorm Gold is turning this model upside down, and in doing so, it is getting its hands on a potential stream from arguably one of the most attractive projects currently under development. One has to admire the ingenuity behind this logic, regardless of the outcome for investors. In the case of Sandstorm, the move is especially bold, as this company has never directly held exploration or development properties in the past. The company will have to build the associated know-how from scratch, although the existing team at Mariana will presumably stay in place to provide just that for some time to come.

But with innovation comes risk, and in this case, it comes in considerable dosage.

Ramping up the Risk Profile

Over the past two years, Sandstorm has put a lot of effort into marketing a more mature approach to risk management. The company has emphasized its increasing quality and diversification of counter parties, has implemented new layers of in-house due diligence capability, and has emphasized increasing portfolio diversification. The current deal contradicts these marketing efforts and re-emphasizes risk factors that many had thought overcome, plus it introduces a few new types of risks that investors will have to live with going forward.

Let's look at these risks in more detail, and see how the Mariana takeover relates to them. Here is a bullet list of risk factors already well known to investors from past tribulations and set to increase again substantially as a result of the Mariana takeover:

Exposure to individual assets. Hot Maden has the potential to more than double gold-equivalent production for the company according to Sandstorm. This would mean, that once in production Sandstorm's cash flow will be highly leveraged to one individual asset, a situation that has back-fired badly before, e.g. when Aurizona was put on care and maintenance and Sandstorm saw 25% of its cash flow vanish.

Elevated country risk. Sandstorm's cash flow has come pre-dominantly from North American assets, a fact the company has emphasized in its communications. The weighting is going to shift decidedly towards Turkey once Hot Maden comes into production, a country gathering a lot of undesirable headlines of late. Regardless of interpretation of these headlines, it's hard to deny the elevated country risk in this new dominant jurisdiction in the company's portfolio. The company knows how sensitive its investors are when it comes to political risk from the time it closed a deal on a Hugo North, an extension to the mighty Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia.

Exposure to less experienced partners. Having junior partners as counterparties in its streaming deals has manifested itself as a pitfall more than once in the past. Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (or Lidya for short) is not a junior miner, but it's a company with little tangible mining experience nevertheless. Lidya is the minority partner in a JV running the Öcler mine in Turkey, but Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) is the operator, and the mines are open pit heap leach operations and therefore quite different in nature to the mine envisaged at Hot Maden.

And here is another list with new risks introduced into Sandstorm's business model:

Exploration risks. Sandstorm will have to manage the risks associated with exploring for and developing mineral assets. These risks include the challenges and costs associated with holding properties, safety issues, risks associated with owning fixed and movable assets etc. Furthermore, Hot Maden is being actively developed with drills turning, numerous studies towards a PFS ongoing, and cash calls being made by the JV. Sandstorm will have to carry its share of costs and risks arising from these activities, and will have to pay up when cash calls are made.

Stream conversion. Sandstorm has stated the intention to convert the 30% interest in Hot Maden into a metal stream. There is really only one logical counterparty for such a deal at the moment, namely the majority owner Lidya. Negotiations are yet to start on this conversion, and there is the risk of these negotiations not yielding the desired outcome. Lidya will be in a strong position to drive a hard bargain, and Sandstorm might fall short of expectations when the outcome is finally presented.

We haven't made much mention of the exploration properties other than Hot Maden, so far. Sandstorm intends to spin out these properties and retain equity and royalty interests. There are risks associated with holding these properties, much like mentioned in the first bullet above, and there are costs and risks associated with the intended spin-out.

Risk of closing. Failure to close the deal would result in damaged confidence in management keeping the share price well below pre-deal levels for some time. Costs associated with fruitless negotiations would add insult to injury in such a case. The low lock-up makes such a scenario a tangible possibility. To note: the market is currently applying an 8% arbitrage indicating relatively high confidence in the deal closing.

All of these risks can surely be managed, and it can be assumed that Sandstorm management has thought through the issues, has learned from the past, and will implement the necessary structures. However, little is known about many aspects driving these risks at the moment and investors have too little information to quantify them. How well prepared is Lidya to develop Hot Maden? How good are the chances of converting the project interest into a stream? There are plenty of questions in need of addressing, with currently no legal way for Sandstorm management to provide clarification and reassurance.

In answering many of these questions, investors will need to ask themselves if they trust Sandstorm's upgraded due diligence department, and if they have enough faith in management to manage the additional risk factors.

So What's Mariana Worth?

Mariana released results of a PEA on the Hot Maden project in January and filed the associated NI 43-101 compliant report on SEDAR in March, a solid piece of work and very much without the shenanigans so often employed to boost the on-paper-value of project at this relatively early stage. The proposed project considers production of 2.6M ounces of gold and 142,000 tonnes copper over a 9-year mine life, from mostly indicated resources. A straight-forward and mechanized underground mine is proposed to feed a plant using a simple flotation flowsheet to produce a copper gold rich concentrate and a gold-bearing pyrite concentrate.

The company assumed a gold price of $1,250/oz and a copper price of $2,75/lb for its base case, and comparatively conservative discount rate of 8% to arrive at an NPV of $1.37B for the project, with Mariana's 30% share amounting to $411M. Total capital for the project amounts to just $261M, and that's total capital as in already including sustaining capital for the life of mine. With metrics like this an IRR of 153% comes with little surprise.

As always, there is plenty of upside with this project as well, and just like the project itself, this upside is quite extraordinary. Only a small portion of Mariana's landholding have been drilled, and many highly promising targets await exploration. Discovery of another deposit is certainly a possibility, and extension of the existing (geologically open) deposit is likely. In our view, the 9-year mine life outlined in the PEA is a highly promising start to an operation that may well outlive many of its current investors.

Once in production, the proposed operation will produce 289,000 ounces of gold, and 15.8k tonnes of copper annually on average; that's 87,000 ounces of gold and 10.4M lbs of copper attributable to Sandstorm in the hypothetical case of the streamer holding on to the stake for that long.

Interestingly, Sandstorm Gold has shown the potential impact on its consolidated production forecast, and back-calculating from this chart as shown below we note the streamers expectation to generate around 65,000 ounces of gold from a future stream from Hot Maden, more than doubling its attributable gold production by 2022, plus half a year's worth of production in 2021.

Without going into too much more detail here, we submit that Hot Maden is one of the most attractive near-term development projects currently on the market, and owning a stream on the future Hot Maden mine will be a major achievement for any streaming company. Sandstorm has found an ingenious way of doing just that.

Assuming cash flows of $800/oz in such a streaming deal, which is conservative compared to current cash-flowing streams in Sandstorm's portfolio, and applying a 5% discount rate on the numbers presented above yields a NPV of $312M.

Depending on what approach one takes, the value of Sandstorm's future Hot Maden cash flows are in the range of $312M when taking a conservative stab at estimating the value of a future stream, and $411M when using the assumptions used in the PEA. And that certainly looks like very good value to us, considering a purchase price of around $200M (again depending on which share price one applies for Sandstorm scrip).

Downside

With all the mentioned risks, it is important to evaluate downside scenarios. And with downside scenarios, we are not relating to black swan events as invoked by some participants in the discussion of this deal so far (the likes of Turkish government nationalizing the project, warfare, or Lidya going bankrupt over mine development). Let's look instead at more tangible downside scenarios that may get in the way of achieving the base case of Sandstorm converting its interest into a stream, and garnering the proceeds thereof.

For example, what if stream conversion proves elusive, and Sandstorm Gold suddenly finds itself stuck with its project interest?

In such an event, Sandstorm has two choices:

Foot the bill when cash calls are made by the JV, participate in construction financing of the mine, and thereby maintain ownership of the 30% stake. Based on the PEA and extrapolating from comments made by management, this option amounts to around $12M between now and 2019 to get the project construction-ready, and further $45M to fund actual construction. And this additional investment of $57M over 5 years will give Sandstorm a 30% stake in one of the hottest new gold mines coming online in coming years. Alternatively, Sandstorm could ignore cash calls and let itself be diluted down to a 2% royalty (on top of the 2% NSR the company already owns as a result of a previous deal discussed in detail here).

Option 1 certainly contravenes Sandstorm's stated business model, but it represents a highly valuable proposition nevertheless. It would be in Lidya's best interest to buy out Sandstorm and own 100% of Hot Maden, while using negotiations to optimize its own cash flows. Our assumptions regarding cash flows from the future stream assumes Sandstorm giving up a good portion of this value in exchange for moving into the more comfortable position of just owning a stream.

Option 2 represents the improbable case of Sandstorm doing nothing and letting a good portion of the value simply slip. One can assume that this would be the most desirable path for Lidya, but it's in Sandstorm's hands to apply pressure during negotiations by paying up on cash calls. In this context, it is important to know that Mariana still has a $5M treasury, which should be sufficient to fund activities for at least the rest of this year.

Lidya is the obvious and most likely counter party for a future streaming agreement. We argue that it is in both parties' interest to close this agreement, and there is plenty of value in this project to find an arrangement that benefits both. It has been argued that Lidya will negotiate from a position of strength, but we submit that Sandstorm's position is not without merit either. In some ways, the two listed options provide the top and bottom boundaries of a range, with stream conditions presumably settling somewhere in-between. Our NAV calculations above reflect this view.

In any case, it is important to note that it will be Sandstorm's choice whether or not to pay up on cash calls, and therefore control the downside between the two extremes described above.

Takeaway and Investment Thesis

While other streaming companies are bidding on conventional streams where rates of return have been tumbling of late, Sandstorm is shooting for the stars (again). The company has pushed the limits of the streaming business model (again), and if the Mariana takeover closes, it has a shot at creating a metal stream with the potential to propel Sandstorm to the next level. On the other hand, there are substantial costs associated with this move, and it adds substantial risks to the company's profile.

This is a classic case of high risks weighing against high rewards, where individual assumptions especially on the risk-side of the equation will tip the scale one way or another for individual investors.

Weighing up the undeniable potential rewards against the added risks is complicated by insufficient information, and inability of management to respond to requests for this information. Investors will therefore need to make their own assumptions, and trust in management will play a rather large role in assessing the merits of the Mariana deal.

For what it's worth, here is our very personal position after pondering and weighing up the available data for a few days:

We have concluded that the potential rewards justify the costs, plus the substantial dose of risks. Hot Maden is a uniquely profitable asset, and it deserves the shot Sandstorm is giving it. We believe that Sandstorm's management has what it takes to manage the risks, and we feel that the costs are justified while not putting too much strain on the balance sheet.

We expect closure of the deal to act as a catalyst to the upside, however. Not only will Sandstorm start releasing new information to the market, it will presumably also use the share price weakness to ramp up buy-backs thus adding support to the share price.

We therefore see the current share price weakness as a developing buying opportunity, although we are in no hurry to buy as the share price might just drift lower during the current blackout period up until closure. We are well aware that it might take a little while for the value of this deal to crystallize, and we are well aware of the risks we are taking, but at a low $3 handle on the share price, we are convinced buyers, and believe that rewards outweigh risks by a comfortable margin.

