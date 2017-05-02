Achaogen: Birth Of A Biotech Powerhouse

Introduction

When we laid out the case for an investment in Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) ahead of the PhIII read-outs for Plazomicin in November 2016, our call was initially met with a healthy dose of skepticism. Seeing our predictions (roughly 400% upside) subsequently materialize, and sell-side analysts align with our price target range, has been an admittedly satisfactory experience. 5 months later, new insights and data allow us to provide readers with a substantial update on the investment thesis.

Plazomicin & CRE: Increased clarity

The commercial prospects for Plazomicin, backed by an evolving epidemiological and public policy background, were amply discussed in our initial analysis. Investors should note that a private survey commissioned by Achaogen has further clarified the prevalence of CRE infections across the US. A comprehensive presentation on CRE epidemiology can be found here. These insights appear to confirm that official CDC numbers, hampered by incoherent and insufficient reporting across the US, dangerously underestimate the epidemiological threat.

Our multi-center analysis of CRE burden in the U.S. between 2009 and 2015 being presented by Dr. Schneider suggests that CRE may be at least three times more prevalent than previously estimated.

- Marya Zilberberg, MD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer of EviMed Research Group, LLC, and Adjunct Associate Professor of Public Health at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

The findings of EviMed Research Group lend further credibility to our NPV model for Plazomicin. Furthermore, we are convinced that there is substantial, yet hard to quantify, upside to Plazomicin when taking into account markets in Asia where AMR is becoming a critical public health issue - China in particular. We believe that part of this ex-US value will be reflected in upcoming partnership agreements between Achaogen and one or several large pharmaceutical enterprises.

Importantly, the company has unveiled and discussed further data regarding its EPIC and CARE studies, successfully completed in December 2016, at ECCMID 2017. We were privileged to attend the oral presentation with Q&A of this in-depth analysis of the PhIII data in Vienna and we would like to highlight the following bits with regards to the CARE presentation:

Extremely challenging enrollment: only 2% of pre-screened patients enrolled.

Majority elderly and male patients.

Majority of bloodstream, mono-microbial CRE infections.

Majority of patients displayed pre-existing renal dysfunction.

Both Plazo and Colistin were given with Tygecycline or Meropenem as adjunctive agent (at the discretion of the medical practitioner).

All-cause mortality appears substantially decreased for Plazomicin. The BSI subset is particularly impressive.

Sustained survival: early and sustained divergence in favor of Plazo.

Safety in CARE: strong reduction in SAE compared to Colistin.

Serum creatinine: Plazo looking much more favorable than Colistin.

Plazo remains more favorable than Colistin regardless of sub-group analysis.

Meropenem MIC > 8 for majority of isolates ( = low susceptibility).

Achaogen's most recent corporate presentation also provides a summary of the findings alongside handy visualizations and more.

Our discussion with a Carbapenem marketing strategist for various large pharmaceutical companies - a transcript of which we intend to publish separately - further yields important insights for investors. For this gentleman, the fact that Achaogen successfully put Plazomicin up against Meropenem in EPIC and against Colistin in CARE is remarkable. These antibiotics of last resort are considered gold standards in cUTI and CRE, respectively. Beating them both in terms of efficacy and safety is a big deal - Colistin, for example, is causing acute kidney injury in about 50% of patients and treatment with renal replacement therapy is expensive. The Carbapenem strategist shares our conviction that physicians will use Plazomicin instead of Colistin whenever possible going forward. In fact, based on the now available PhIII data, he is convinced that Plazomicin-based regimens will become the new standard of care for CRE infections. He does not see emerging beta-lactam combos as a competitive threat for Plazomicin - if anything, physicians would want to capitalize on the synergies between these two drug.

A most welcome surprise

While it is hard to overstate how impressive the CARE outcome is for Plazomicin, the most noteworthy piece of new information for shareholders comes in the form of further insights into Achaogen's pipeline.

We knew that Achaogen was preparing the (re-)introduction of a LpxC inhibitor - a novel and extremely potent AB targeting P. Aeruginosa - into the clinic. Previously, Achaogen's experimental LpxC inhibitor ACHN-975 had demonstrated uncanny efficacy but was plagued by toxicity concerns. During our long sit-down at ECCMID with Achaogen's new CMO, Daniel Cloutier, he conveyed his confidence that the company has resolved previous toxicity issues by reengineering the chemical entity all the while cautioning that no one can completely exclude the possibility of new, unexpected issues arising. The takeaway for investors is that Achaogen will introduce at least one new LpxC candidate soon (probably later this year).

A genuine surprise move was revealed during a 'R&D day' event on March 1: Achaogen has identified and quietly conducted preclinical work on an oral combo-AB targeting ESBL infections and the company obtained QIDP status for the drug at the beginning of the year. It is all but guaranteed that this drug will benefit from the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway which will allow it to skip PhII. A PhI trial, to be conducted this year, will be followed by a pivotal PhIII trial during H1 2018! This is a strategically opportune move: C-Scape, as the combo AB is dubbed, addresses a substantial clinical need, is almost completely de-risked from a clinical development perspective (since it consists of two already approved agents), will race through the clinic due to special provisions, will benefit from the same market exclusivity as Plazomicin, and last but not least, can be distributed by the same 60 person sales force Achaogen is assembling for the commercial launch of Plazomicin in the US.

According to the previously mentioned Carbapenem marketing strategist, an oral antibiotic against ESBL infections represents "a real unmet need". The value proposition lies in shortening or avoiding hospital stays, which is important because it reduces the cost of treatment but also because it decreases the risk of co-infection with a nosocomial pathogen which in most cases is MDR and potentially life-threatening. In the marketing strategist's opinion, successfully developing C-Scape alongside Plazomicin would put Achaogen on track to becoming "the AB equivalent of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) or Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)".

If everything goes as planned, Plazomicin will be rolled out in 2018, closely followed by C-Scape in 2019/2020 and perhaps a LpxC inhibitor in 2022/2023. The R&D day also provided more color on the company's antibody work under the direction of Dr. Lee Swem. It was difficult not to get excited for the future of Achaogen's early pipeline as we listened to his presentation. We also understand from our recent conversations with relevant parties that the unique antibody platform Achaogen is developing jointly with Crystal Bioscience enables completely new avenues of growth for the company beyond its focal area of MDRGN treatments. The company has publicly disclosed one such planned foray into novel - yet mechanistically sound - territory in the form of a treatment targeting NaV1.7, potentially providing a non-opioid painkiller and potentially a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company is also conducting work on an agent designed to fight vascular leakage (such as age-related macular degeneration) - a therapeutic area the CEO, who was closely involved with the successful development of Lucentis at Genentech, is keenly familiar with. Consider this quote from a 2007 interview with now-CEO of Achaogen and then VP of Immunology, Tissue Growth and Repair, Clinical Development at Genentech, Dr. Kenneth Hillan:

At the same time we actually took that antibody and we did four different things to it to make it higher affinity. We made it smaller, and we took away the Fc portion to make it into another drug called Lucentis that's used now to treat age-related macular degeneration, the commonest cause of blindness in elderly people. Lucentis had just remarkable clinical data in terms of restoring vision in those patients - vision actually improved in a condition where it generally just continues to deteriorate.

All in all, the key takeaway for investors is that Achaogen is not a one-trick pony but rather an emerging Biotech powerhouse with an all-star team to match.

In good company

This has not evaded the attention of a certain Robert W. Duggan, most famous for his tenure as CEO of Pharmacyclics before it was acquired by AbbVie for a non-negligible $21B. A recent SEC filing reveals that Mr. Duggan has steadily acquired Achaogen shares and now owns at least 5.7% of the company. Mr. Duggan's share accumulation has been remarkably indiscriminate with regards to stock price volatility. To us, this indicates a strong conviction in the prospects and future value of the company - a conviction we share.

Mr. Duggan's involvement adds to a long list of industry heavyweights throwing in their lot with Achaogen since the extraordinary PhIII results for Plazomicin and it bodes well for ongoing and future negotiations regarding ex-US commercial partnerships and BO prospects. Given the above discussion of the company's pipeline prospects over the next 5 years and given the fact that the quasi-totality of AKAO shares are now held either by specialist institutional investors (e.g. Baker Brothers) or legendary individual investors like Mr. Duggan, Achaogen and its backers will be able to drive a hard bargain. The company is not in need for cash and has indicated the possibility of further non-dilutive capital (consider a BARDA grant for C-Scape and upfront payments by commercial partners); its lead assets are all but guaranteed to ensure the enterprise's commercial viability purely based on its own commercial efforts in the US; its management and scientific leadership are top-notch and the efforts of its competitors - both small and large - have largely disappointed.

If you are not convinced yet that Achaogen is on an accelerated trajectory to becoming the next big thing in Biotech, you just might want to consider our updated intrinsic valuation of the company's pipeline.

Intrinsic valuation: an updated rNPV for Achaogen's AB pipeline (Plazomicin, C-Scape, LpxC)

We have updated and refined our risk-adjusted NPV for Achaogen based on the following:

Plazomicin's safety and efficacy profile following ECCMID presentations and resulting adjustment with regards to prospective market share and pricing

Improved visibility on CRE epidemiology in the US

Upfront payment and royalties estimates for Plazomicin ex-US based on the assumption of ex-US NPV of $1.5B, $450M up-front payment(s) and a 15% royalties rate

Adjustment of the discount/hurdle rate from 15% to the more commonly used 10%, for Plazomicin, reflecting an asset that has become largely de-risked. 15% discount rate for C-Scape and LpxC

Risk-adjustment of each asset according to regulatory and clinical risk

A more rational approach to Plazomicin roll-out expenses based on Achaogen's plan to deploy a 60 person sales force and available data on the typical remuneration of such salespeople

12 days median treatment duration for Plazomicin and LpxC, 7 days for the oral AB C-Scape, a cautious rNPV for C-Scape (cautious pricing assumptions but high likelihood of clinical success and approval)

A cautious rNPV for a LpxC compound (high-end pricing assumptions but moderate clinical uncertainty)

The assumption that future development costs for C-Scape and LpxC compounds are essentially equal to non-dilutive funds receivable and currently existing cash reserves

All drugs discounted with regards to projected date of availability (2018 for Plazomicin, 2020 for C-Scape, 2023 for a LpxC compound)

Future share count of 45M, versus the current 35M, in order to account for employee stock options plans and the potential of a secondary between now and 2032

Adjustment of the effective corporate tax rate to 15%

Many of the discretionary values that went into our updated rNPV mode, such as guidelines on discount rates, success rates and marketing spend, are derived from data compiled in the excellent Pharmagellan Guide to Biotech Forecasting and Valuation.

Our updated rNPV model of Achaogen's antibiotics pipeline, excluding the company's very promising but secretive antibody work, yields the following numbers:

Total AB pipeline rNPV: $5.9N

PPS for 45M shares outstanding: $131

This represents, roughly, another 400% upside for the stock from current levels (+/- $25 PPS).

Concluding remarks

Just like our initial readers back in November 2016, you might look at the above rNPV and 'fair value' share price and think we're daydreaming or just a little nutty. We don't think so - in fact, we've triple checked our assumptions and done our very best to verify our perspective on the company's prospects through consultations with third parties. All things considered, we believe that we are witnessing the emergence of a true Biotech powerhouse - a sight to behold and a rare investment opportunity that should be seized upon without hesitation. Having spent considerable amounts of time with much of the company's management in Vienna, we are confident in this team's ability to maximise the opportunities that lie ahead.

At recent investor conferences, Achaogen has been keen to highlight what they view as an 'inflection point' for the company. We agree and we're happy to be on board as this success story unfolds.

