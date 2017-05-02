FANG Group Gets A New Addition - Cramer's Mad Money (5/1/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, May 1.

At the peak of the earnings season, investors are rushing to top-performing tech stocks. The FANG stocks are roaring, and Cramer thinks they won't stop. Cramer wanted to add Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the FANG acronym and call it "FAANG." He reviewed each stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has rallied before earnings, which Cramer doesn't like, as it then tends to fall after earnings. "We've all lived through the supposedly disappointing Facebook quarters that weren't really disappointing at all, and yet the stock gets hammered anyway," he said. He likes CEO Mark Zuckerberg's philosophy of putting his users above the advertisers and shareholders. "When you ponder how much Facebook's stock moves up intra-quarter, you'd think that there would be some sort of reluctance to sell on the news," added Cramer. He suggested buying the stock on weakness after earnings.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is another fast-growing stock, but it cannot be valued on earnings. "Amazon reported a fabulous quarter where it felt like the company couldn't hide its amazing profitability even if it wanted to. It's a great sign about the profitability because Amazon's expanding like mad," Cramer said. The future of retail belongs to Amazon.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is also a company that is in charge of its own destiny. "On every conference call, there are these endless questions about competition and how Netflix could ultimately get slammed because of it," Cramer noted. CEO Reed Hastings said the company's main competition is [how much people] sleep. There are also a lot of rumors flowing around a Netflix takeover by Apple or Disney (NYSE:DIS). Cramer thinks all these are baseless.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reported a good quarter and the stock rallied. The company is not just about selling ads. It is about many more things, like videos, services, self-driving cars etc.

Lastly, Apple will report on Tuesday, and the Street is eagerly waiting to see how it performs. "All I care about is an expansion of the ecosystem that people pay for to be part of what I call 'the Apple club.' Any sign that the service revenue stream has the potential to be greater than a Fortune 50 company instead of a Fortune 100 company, that would cause the stock to run after the earnings print," the Mad Money host said.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub reported great revenue growth, but Cramer is worried about the sustainability. The growth in stay-at-home is good for GrubHub, but there are other issues. "Take it from me, the owner of Bar San Miguel in Brooklyn, you never want to do take out if you can avoid it. And delivery? Holy cow, that's a total sin for a restaurant, a dead weight loss, given that you can't even get a guest to buy a Corona while she waits for her food to go," he said.

He sees the company's growth as a cultural change in the restaurant business. Restaurants don't make enough money on meals, but they make it from drinks, appetizers, desserts and, yes, their well-stocked bars. That's the reason take-out is a nightmare for them. This may push most restaurants to outsource delivery to GrubHub, but it will put them out of business in the long run, as they cannot make money without alcohol.

"That is a giant admission that these big food chains aren't going to be able to get as many people in the seats anymore buying beer for too much money versus what you can buy it for at the supermarket. And yes, selling marked-up alcohol is the secret behind the success of so many dinner chain restaurants," Cramer observed.

If all these chains get into the background as delivery services like GrubHub continue to grow, Cramer will assume that the restaurant-bar model has finally peaked. "That's going to shake everyone, from the big chains to the real estate investment trusts' landlords to the small and medium-size businesses that would never have opened if they knew they could no longer count on the beer tap and mixed drinks to make their quarters," he added.

CEO interview - Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff met with President Trump with the goal of increasing job growth. Cramer interviewed him to know about the meeting and his views on the tech industry.

Benioff said his goal is to create 5M apprenticeships, or training jobs, within the Salesforce network. "That's what we call our Salesforce economy. Two out of the top 10 jobs in the United States that are the best-paying jobs are Salesforce administrators and Salesforce developers, and so, we're trying to create a $400B Salesforce GDP," said Benioff.

By staying under the Salesforce umbrella, apprenticeships will not only fill key positions with clients around the world, but start a wave of retraining that will impact millions of workers. He said USA needs to do lot better retraining of the workforce in the digital age. He also said businesses can play a huge role in ushering the workforce into the new age. "Technology is a continuum. It's constantly getting lower-cost and easier to use, and you see that and that's true with our company," he added.

Technology doesn't have to wipe out jobs. Companies are successful with Salesforce only if they have trained administrators. He also commented on the rise of AI. "Nothing is more important, certainly during these times of artificial intelligence, than our public education. And as it continues to grow and evolve, I think you and I know this is going to be critical that we are constantly training and retraining and creating these next-generation jobs," he said.

CEO interview - Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet stock rallied after the company reported an earnings beat. Cramer interviewed Drew Del Matto to learn more about the quarter.

Del Matto said hackers are still out there, and companies need to keep up the pace to protect themselves. Fortinet was able to stop a $60 million heist at Interpol, and it has been successful in fighting ransomware threats both in the US and around the globe.

He added that companies not only need protection in the cloud but also on-premise. That's why Fortinet's security fabric comes into play, and companies are buying more products from the company, which is leading to recurring revenues and high margins.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM): The stock is not holding at important levels. There is value, but tech stocks should give more than value.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR): There are better stocks here, like Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI): It does not have momentum, but it's not worth leaving the stock at 2.4% yield.

