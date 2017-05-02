Abracadabra And The Magic Kingdom: Trends In Motion

I am all about trend following: Buying stocks that have gone up and shorting stocks that have gone down. I am not a predictor - I am a follower. Trend following eschews picking tops or bottoms or turning points, but instead seeks to capture the bulk, the middle, of any trend. This requires an objective definition of what constitutes a trend, of which there are many.

The simplest of these involves comparing a stock today to where it was yesterday. If it is higher, you have a trend. Where is the stock today compared to last week, last month, last quarter? It is either higher or lower, and in either case, you have a trend and a reason to buy if the trend is higher, or sell if the trend is lower.

Here is a daily chart of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from mid-2014 into late 2015. If you had to guess where FB would be into the first quarter of 2016 and the only piece of information about the company was this price chart, where would you guess it would be?

If you'd guessed higher, you are a trend follower. Not only did FB start off 2016 higher, but it trended higher throughout 2016 and into 2017:

I can hear the scoffing now. Sheer idiocy - the guy (me) is loony tunes. Yea, maybe, but the simple elegance of only caring if the stock is higher than it used to be, or lower than it used to be ("than" being any time frame of your choosing) is less of a guess than with revenues, earnings or endless ratios of internal numbers that may or may not have anything to do with future price movement. Using price, and only price, to define a trend involves no guessing whatsoever. Two techniques that may or may not have anything to do with future price movement, one is based upon guessing, and one based on the actual price movement. This is not a difficult choice.

Identification of Price Trends - Trend Channels

Simple visualization is one way to observe a trend. Trend channels are another, based upon a myriad ways of drawing trend lines. Below is a trend regression channel:

Think of trend lines like this as a more objective identification of price movement, using the bottom trend line as the fail-safe confirmation of the trend. So long as it contains price, the uptrend is intact and the trade is to the upside. A break of that lower trend line and the uptrend is broken, yielding to a new trend lower.

Identification of Price Trends - Average True Range Trend Line

My chosen tool is the an Average True Range indicator, one that is included in almost all charting programs, but applied in such a way as to draw a directional trend line. When that line is trending up, the defined trend is bullish. When that line is trending down, the defined trend is bearish. When that line is horizontally, the trend is sideways. When trend following a vertical trend is your friend and a horizontal trend your nemesis: trade the former and sit out the latter.

Trends In Motion: Disney and Alibaba

When I was in college (can you say, "President Nixon?") conglomerates were evil incarnate. It didn't matter what the companies did for a living; they were the very epitome of evil. "Multinational amalgamation of disparate businesses" wasn't in our vernacular. Back then everything was more black and white - you were a friend or foe, inherently good or bad, "the man" or "power to the people." Corporate conglomerates were in a category of their own: targets of irrational loathing and contempt.

Fast-forward 40 years and conglomerates are staples of the "people's" IRAs and 401 Ks. Rather than rue their very existence, we own them, shareholders galore, caring mostly about global expansion, revenues, market share, dividends and, lately, shares hitting all-time highs. My how times change. Today, corporation means "tax category" and conglomerates are synonymous with powerful and aggressive mergers and acquisitions departments, not to mention Warren Buffett. But they are not so much known as nimble trading stocks. Maybe they should be.

The stocks below, Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), are two global behemoth conglomerates that are not very often associated with short- and intermediate-term trading. That terrain is usually reserved for the more exiting, tantalizing names like Facebook, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But in my world, a trend is a trend is a trend, and the name that is trending is only of secondary, inconsequential consideration.

But still, a global conglomerate? Get over it, the sixties are so passé.

Disney - Pretty boring, eh? You expected social media, flashy electric cars or one-hour delivery of, well you name it, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will deliver it. Instead you get this stodgy old Dow 30 stock. But before you judge, take a look at my average true-range trend lines and two most excellent price trends - first down, then up:

From a mid-summer 2016 broken trend line DIS dropped into low 90's just before Thanksgiving. It bottomed at $91 and broke above its trendline resistance as an uptrend started to unfold in early 2017 and continued into this last weekend in April. The stock is up $25 from those lows, for a return of 27%. At the price breakout in November we bought the $90 calls at about $4.00. With the stock at $115, those calls are $25 in-the-money. During that same time the much flashier and newsworthy Amazon is up close to 200 points, but if you do the math it's only up the same 27%.

Alibaba - This $300 billion Chinese conglomerate has its tentacles spreading around the globe. It's not just China anymore. It's almost twice the market cap of DIS, but whereas DIS has been around forever, this company only went public three short years ago and its journey may just be getting stated. Not too unlike DIS, BABA had a rough ride in the fourth quarter of 2016, falling from $110 to $85 at the end of the year - and, just like with DIS, its price trend has morphed into quite the uptrend in 2017. From those 2016 lows late last year, BABA has run up to $115, a gain of 35%, outpacing both DIS and AMZN.

Where To Now?

Making money anticipating price moves is not that complicated: What a stock did yesterday will probably be what it does today, and what it does today will probably what it does tomorrow. That is the essence of trend following. It isn't always true - there are exceptions - but the key word, "probably," makes all the difference. Market movement is a dynamic organism. There are no absolutes, just probabilities. Once you find a reliable probability and have the psychological discipline to trade on the side of that probability, capital gains will follow.

Where price is headed is self-evident. If stocks are in uptrends they will continue to be in uptrends...until they are not. The trend lines on the charts above define those trends, up and down. Both DIS and BABA are moving up in well defined uptrends. Not only that, but we can see where the trend lines will give up those trends - that is, where we will identify the end of the uptrends and the beginning of a downtrend.

Trend identification not a perfect tool; no market timing pattern or indicator can make that claim. But of the two paths, up or down, the operative path for any trading day is probably the path that was in force the day before and today's path is probably the path for tomorrow. Following those paths, those "trends," as Robert Frost wrote, have "made all the difference."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.