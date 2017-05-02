New Residential Investment Corp.: This 11% Yielder Remains A Strong Buy After Earnings

Mortgage investment company New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) released solid operating results for the 1st quarter yesterday. Importantly, New Residential Investment continued to pull in strong core earnings in the 1st quarter, extending its record of overearning its going dividend rate by a sizable margin. In my opinion, New Residential Investment is one of the best high-yield income vehicles on The Street as far as the consistency of its results is concerned.

New Residential Investment Corp. is one of the best performing stocks in my portfolio. The company's shares have risen 8.52 percent year-to-date, and they have rebounded strongly from the last sell-off related to Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN). In a piece I penned after the meltdown, entitled "What To Do After Last Week's Massacre", I recommended income investors to jump into the breach and double down on New Residential Investment because of the huge emotional component embedded in the sell-off.

While New Residential Investment's shares fell as low as $15.37 during the sell-off, they have now rebounded to over $17 again, partly because of the company's solid 1st quarter earnings.

Strong Excess Dividend Coverage Continues

When New Residential Investment released 1st quarter results I jumped to the section of the company's core earnings straight away. Core earnings are an important stat for income investors because they make a pretty good statement as to whether a company can maintain its dividend payout.

In the case of New Residential Investment, investors need to have no worries. The mortgage investment company again overearned its dividend in the 1st quarter, and by a handsome margin, too: New Residential Investment pulled in $0.54/share in core earnings in the 1st quarter which compares favorably to a dividend rate of $0.48/share. In other words, New Residential Investment overearned its payout by $0.06/share, leaving headroom for another dividend raise, or even a special dividend.

New Residential Investment earned an average of ~$0.53/share in terms of core earnings in the last seven quarters while it paid a dividend of ~$0.46/share. The level of excess dividend coverage, in fact, is remarkable for a high-yield income vehicle.

New Residential Investment's core earnings payout ratio in the 1st quarter was 89 percent, which is another way of showing that the company has room to boost its dividend. The average core earnings payout ratio in the last seven quarters was 88 percent.

MSR Portfolio Poised To Deliver Value

New Residential Investment has spent some serious money on purchases of mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs lately. Mortgage servicing rights are unique assets in the sense that their value goes up as interest rates rise which makes them preferred mortgage assets to hold in a rising rate environment.

Source: New Residential Investment

Still Undervalued

Though New Residential Investment's shares have soared ~41 percent in the last year, they are still undervalued. Based on the REIT's 1st quarter results, income investors pay ~7.9x run-rate core earnings for a piece of its business.

Your Takeaway

I am very comfortable holding New Residential Investment in my high-yield income portfolio, and I see no reason at all why investors would want to sell at this point. New Residential Investment has excellent dividend coverage, and a compelling dividend yield of 11.25 percent. A strong MSR portfolio is poised to deliver core earnings growth in an environment of rising short term interest rates. New Residential Investment is still unbelievably cheap, selling for less than eight times Q1-17 run-rate core earnings. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

