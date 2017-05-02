Ethereum, The Next Internet

Many of the Seeking Alpha readers may not know or understand what Ethereum is. In order to fully grasp it I would need an entire book, to avoid that I will break it down into simpler terms.

We'll start with something a lot more readers will understand, Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a decentralized virtual currency, meaning there is no one person in control of it and it is run on the Internet. It uses a technology called Blockchains. The blockchain is an incorruptible digital ledger of transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial transactions but virtually everything of value. This blockchain technology is something that has fascinated the financial industry since its conception in 2008. Before Bitcoin, when you made a transaction online someone had to verify that you did not still possess the currency you paid with, this verifier was your bank. Blockchain technology allows a person to exchange money online in the same way someone would exchange cash in a peer-to-peer transaction.

William Mougayar, a blockchain specialist, explains how banks currently operate through intermediaries like this:

"banks maintain money balances and transfers; they briefly lock access (or decrease the balance) while they make a transfer, then update the other side, then re-open access (or update again)."

Blockgeeks.com defines Ethereum's smart contracts like this:

"Smart contract is just a phrase used to describe computer code that can facilitate the exchange of money, content, property, shares, or anything of value. When run on the blockchain a smart contract becomes like a self-operating computer program that automatically executes when specific conditions are met. Because smart contracts run on the blockchain, they run exactly as programmed without any possibility of censorship, downtime, fraud or third party interference." Ethereum is not just something that can be used in financial industries. It has capabilities to decentralized any service that is currently centralized. There are countless intermediary services that exist across every industry; this network has the capability to change how loans are received, title registries, voting systems, and many more services.

Why Buy and Hold Ether?

Can I guarantee Ethereum will be the network that takes us to the next phase of the Internet? No. I can however, guarantee that Blockchain technology is here and it is here to stay and as of right now Ethereum has the most versatile platform for developers to create their decentralized applications (dapps), making it the frontrunner to win the race to Internet 3.0.

A little over a month ago some major and minor companies including J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), BBVA, Santander (NYSE:SAN), BP (NYSE:BP), and many more launched a group called the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) with the goal of "producing the industry standard, open source, free to use blockchain solutions that will be the foundation for businesses going forward."

After a few mainstream news articles were published about the EEA, the price of Ethereum's coin, ether (ETH), rose from around $20 to $50, along with other contributing factors like the panic in the Bitcoin community resulting from the rejection of the Winklevoss twins ETF (Pending:COIN) proposal.

This technology has capabilities beyond anything on the market. Some key services being worked on, and the companies working on them are:

Serverless Cloud Computing (Golem)

Global, unified, sovereign identity system (uPort)

Decentralized accurate forecasting (Gnosis)

Now, for how Ethereum will be impacting financial institutions - one big example is through the stock market. Currently organizations pay large fees for a seat on the NYSE allowing them to make trades. These companies that have a seat make money by charging a fee for other organizations to make trades, who can charge more fees to send those trades to you. So if you want to buy 5 shares of company X and place an order through your online brokerage, the brokerage will send it to someone who has a seat on the exchange. All these transactions start to add up in fees. With Ethereum a decentralized exchange could be set up were all transactions could be accurately and immutably added to a ledger. Allowing you to directly purchase your shares faster and cheaper than the outdated system mentioned above.

Reasons Why I am Bullish Short Term

With recent news that the United Nations will begin a pilot test starting May 1st, after successfully using Ethereum blockchain to transmit Pakistani rupees to 100 people earlier this year, and (while I do not condone this) AlphaBay, a major darknet marketplace, will begin accepting Ether as payment for its products also on May 1st, I expect the price to move north these next thirty days.

(One more short term reason will be mentioned at the end.)

How to buy Ethereum:

The only way to buy Ethereum is through an exchange. Major exchanges include: Coinbase, Genesis (exchange created by the Winklevoss twins), Poloniex, and more. Coinbase has a great iPhone app that makes purchasing very simple.

How to analyze and fit it into your portfolio?

Ethereum is currently in very early stages of its development. Much of its price movement comes from the release of news about increased adoption. News like the United Nations adopting a program to use the Ethereum Network is something that could easily hit a mainstream news station. The price of ether corresponds with increased adaptation of the Network.

Ether may be a valuable addition to your portfolio for two big reasons. One being the underlying technology that has the ability to revolutionize many industries. The second one can be looked at as a safety net in the event of another financial crisis similar to 2008. Bitcoin and blockchain technology was first developed in 2008 and this was not a coincidence that it coincided with the U.S. recession. The creator(s) wanted to create a way to prevent financial fraud from happening again, people saw this and is one reason why Bitcoin was able to take off so quickly. The benefits of a decentralized currencies and now decentralized services with Ethereum become more obvious when people see problems with how the current centralized systems are ran. In the unfortunate event of another financial downturn, cryptocurrencies in general can be expected to gain more attention to the benefits causing major price increases in the months/years following said hypothetical crisis.

If you are looking to further diversify and have not yet invested in a cryptocurrency I highly recommend you do your own research and invest as soon as possible. Here is a list of the market capitalizations of many cryptos and here is an exchange with very more detailed charts for personal analysis.

ETF?

Last month the SEC denied the Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF. This week they decided to reexamine its decision at the same time an Ethereum ETF is also under consideration.

A statement released from the SEC last Friday contains the quote pertaining to Ethereum.

"The Exchange represents that unlike bitcoin, ether was not designed to function purely as a store of value. Instead, ether was meant to pay for specific actions on the Ethereum Network"

With or without an ETF, Ether will surely rise as more dapps are released and buying in now has the possibly of huge returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Before purchasing ether do your due diligence and learn as much as you can.