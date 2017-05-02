3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 1, 2017

Welcome to May! And to another edition of "3 Things," a digest that tackles the ever-flowing news coming out of big pharma and biotechs. It is my goal with this series to help you keep eyes on and digest the latest news from this complex world.

Today, we are all about proteins! Big things are coming out of the world of biologics, both for cancer and rheumatology.

So let's get started!

Acceleron and Celgene continue the march for MDS and thalassemia

Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN), in partnership with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), is currently developing lustpatercept, a fusion protein designed to activate erythroid differentiation in the attempt to correct various conditions, including anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, and thalassemia.

Recently, XLRN announced progress in its clinical trials involving lustpatercept, the phase 3 BELIEVE and MEDALIST studies. This progress comes on the heels of earlier-stage clinical trial results, such as those seen at ASH 2015, where lustpatercept was shown to improve anemia and other complications of beta-thalassemia. And at EHA last year, XLRN demonstrated favorable rates of transfusion independence in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome.

Looking forward: XLRN anticipates a data readout for these trials in 2018, and full enrollment will be a big step toward accomplishing that goal. If the findings in phase 3 corroborate those seen in the earlier trials, it seems likely that the FDA and other regulators will view lustpatercept favorably. A trial planned to start in early 2018 will be designed to test lustpatercept compared with the standard of care in myelodysplastic syndrome.

Bristol-Myers lands supplemental approval for Opdivo in Europe

Opdivo (nivolumab) has quickly grown into one of the cornerstone agents in the Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) arsenal. With approvals ranging from lung cancer to melanoma to renal cell to Hodgkin disease, BMY has been a key player in the immune checkpoint revolution.

Now, BMY has announced that it has received the first European approval for nivolumab in squamous cell carcinoma if the head and neck. This is specifically considered in patients with advanced disease who have progressed on prior chemotherapy. The approval is based on updated results from CheckMate-141, which have already shown significant improvement in overall survival for nivolumab compared with investigator's choice. The updated results will be presented at ASCO 2017 in June.

Looking forward: Nivolumab took a bit of a hit in head and neck cancer when it was announced that the UK's NHS would not reimburse this agent in squamous head and neck cancer. So this approval by the EMA is welcome news in an increasingly complex field. We're going to need to pay close attention to the results update from CheckMate-141 to see if there is compelling new evidence that may sway the NHS decision down the road. But the controversy here also speaks to the difficult-to-treat nature of this form of cancer.

Regeneron looming large in rheumatoid arthritis

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), in conjunction with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), is developing a competitor to Humira in the rheumatoid arthritis space: an inhibitor of the pro-inflammatory cytokine interluekin-6. The molecule is called sarilumab, and it was first submitted to regulators for approval last year.

Unfortunately, late last year, sarilumab was hit with news of a complete response letter from the FDA, which detailed some manufacturing concerns and put the review of the NDA on hold.

Now, REGN has announced that the FDA has accepted its resubmission for regulatory consideration for its anti-rheumatoid arthritis drug sarilumab. Now the wait is on for FDA response by May 22. In the meantime, REGN has, just last month, garnered a positive opinon for sarilumab from the EMA.

Looking forward: With Humira's patent reaching expiry, drug developers are searching for the heirs apparent. Sarilumab looks strong in this regard, as we've seen data from the MONARCH study showing superior control for sarilumab compared with humira in patients who cannot take methotrexate. If they have adequately addressed the manufacturing concerns (which apparently were not sufficiently worrisome to stop European regulators), sarilumab could indeed become a staple treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and begin to capture the market as biosimilars for Humira start to become available.

Conclusions

So we went biologics crazy today, with exciting developments spanning a number of diseases.

I hope you found this little digest of recent news helpful for taking in the latest goings-on in biotech! If you would like to learn more, please consider becoming a follower of mine, as that will allow you to receive real-time updates as new editions are published.

At any rate, I thank you kindly for taking the time to read my article today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.