Ford - 2007 All Over Again?

On the 17th of April, I wrote an article about Ford (F). I explained why I didn't like the stock and why it would be better to ignore the stock for the time being.

The reasons I discussed were falling sales and rising car loan delinquencies. In this article, I will elaborate on those car loans and add important information about new orders and leading indicators. I found a few interesting correlations and events while doing some further research.

First, let me start with an index that gives us a general outlook about the economy. Both regional manufacturing surveys and the ISM manufacturing index are leading indicators. This means that they are telling us what we can expect in terms of economic growth and stock market returns. Both had rather heavy declines in April. The official ISM index dropped from 72.2 in March to 54.8 in April.

Note that I am not calling for a new growth slowing trend. However, the odds of an economic growth peak are rising. We could see the same as we witnessed after the Q3/2014 growth peak. This would be a huge drag on the already weak hard data indicators like industrial production who never really followed the strong ISM growth rally.

On top of that, we see that the ISM transportation equipment index is back at zero percent outperformance. The graph below shows the relative strength compared to other manufacturing industries. The one thing that strikes, is that the period of growth has been really slow compared to the big declines in 2016. Especially because the economy did quite well during the second half of 2016.

Note that the transportation equipment industry started to get into trouble at the start of 2016. This will be visible and confirmed in a few graphs I'm about to show you.

One of them is the new order flow of the motor vehicle and parts industry. Growth was about 10% on a year-on-year basis between 2013 and 2014. This ended in the first quarter of 2016. Even though regional and other leading indicators improved further since 2016. These levels are the weakest since 2007 while we are seeing a rather severe disconnection between the motor vehicle industry and the 'general economy'. This is also visible when looking at the last graph of this article (Ford vs. S&P 500).

One of the reasons why the current fundamental environment is dangerous, is the fact that consumer credit is worsening. Banks are getting more cautious when it comes to sub-prime lending. This means that sales could be even slower.

This is the result when profiting from future sales through high car loans. Once you get to a point when credit growth is slowing. This hurts both a sub-prime filled balance sheet and car sales. Both are severe headwinds for Ford.

The graph below shows you consumer automobile loans since January of 2015. Credit growth has been around 8-10% during the strong years of 2015, benefiting the entire industry. However, growth is in a steady decline since the second quarter of 2016. Current growth is below 5%.

Add to this the fact that people are starting to finance bigger parts of their purchases. Between 2008 and 2013, consumers financed around 26K of their car purchases. This increased in 2014 to 28K. However, the real acceleration started in 2015. Currently, people are financing almost 30K at a growth rate of almost 6%.

Last but not least, I want to show you the Ford stock price. The first vertical box shows the start of growth slowing. This put an end to the stock price rally. The second box shows the growth bottom of 2016. It helped the S&P 500 but couldn't benefit Ford. Mainly because this was the point when automotive credit started to get into trouble. Hence, Ford's stock price didn't go up at all - despite higher US and international growth.

Conclusion

As much as I love Ford (in general), I can't ignore the fundamental picture. We are seeing a few things similar to 2007. Sales are falling quite fast. Domestic car sales at 2011 levels (previous article) are one thing, however quickly deteriorating consumer debt is making things much worse. Consumer credit growth is declining in a straight line while people are financing bigger parts of their purchases.

Major banks are already pulling back on automotive loans. This should make things even harder for auto manufacturers.

I expect to see even lower car sales over the next few months. I also believe that consumer credit will slow even further. That being said and with regards to Ford's stock price, I don't think that the stock is going to recover to the falling trendline. I think the stock is not going higher than 12 USD before the stock falls further.

It's a toxic environment because we are currently not just facing lower sales but a mix of bad debt, lower sales and a weaker economy.

That being said: I am not shorting the stock and I don't advice dividend investors who bought the stock many years ago to sell. However, if you are a swing trader or dividend trader looking to buy a stock, you should skip this one for the time being. Things might get ugly. You will probably be able to buy the stock much lower in a few months.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. I am also curious to hear about your views regarding the changing consumer credit environment. You can also send me a direct message or email my at any time. Please make sure to always follow your own risk management. - Good luck!

