Home On The Range

Nope, it is not the plains of North Dakota. Nope, it isn't some new Millennial innovation where you camp out on your stove, for body warmth. None of those ranges.

I am specifically pointing to the Treasury market, as we verge on being in one range or the other. The dividing line is a 2.32% yield for the 10 year that marks the boundary for a 2.00%-2.32% range or a 2.32%-2.51% range. We are hovering this morning and the market seems indecisive in its direction.

Many, many institutions have bet on higher yields, as Mr. Trump offers definitive assurances, but has not yet delivered, on many of his election promises. I am pointing no fingers here. I am just making the observation that delivery has not been made, in many instances, no matter the reason for the lack of execution.

I think a good deal of the confusion rests with the Fed. We have no idea, none, what the Fed is going to look like some weeks out. Mr. Trump is going to, at some point, add four new members to the Fed, if not more. I believe that many of the appointees will be businesspeople and that the dot plots of today, that the lofty speeches made at many economic conferences, will not be what the new Fed looks like nor will our new Fed point in the same direction as the current one.

I think we will have far fewer interest rate bumps than is currently expected and I anticipate that the Fed, under the direction of the Treasury, will want to hold interest rates down as America prepares to build out the military and infrastructure spending. The Fed's theoretical view of "Normality" will give way to pragmatism, in my estimation, as we head into the balance of the year. All of the talk of a 3.00% ten year Treasury is just rubbish, in my estimation.

Just not happening.

I was amused to see all of the talk that Greece had made a deal with its creditors this morning. All of the headlines made it seem like it was a done deal and yet, this could not be further from the truth. The creditors just tossed the hot potato back to the Greek Parliament and told them that if they got the new program implemented that they would consider a bail-out once again.

I think that Brussels and Athens must compose these headlines and then feed them to the Press along with bold statements by various EU politicians. I am reminded of the Four tops and "It is the same old song." I guess that the European Union doesn't have another one to play so they keep going back to the old one.

The IMF, in fact, has agreed to nothing and Germany has not agreed to debt forgiveness and the situation of today is no different than yesterday except that Greece will have to agree to even more devastating cuts before the situation is discussed further. I keep wondering if the Greek people, at some point, are going to say, "Enough is enough," but there is no indication of that at present. In any event, nothing of substance has yet been accomplished and the statements that something of importance has actually taken place are just more European fantasies. It is a Brother's Grimm fairy tale.

One speech, yesterday, which I found to be particularly interesting, was the American Interior Minister's, Ryan Zinke, presentation at the OTC conference. He said what I have believed for some time now, which is that "the U.S. is in the position to be energy dominant, not just independent," according to Bloomberg news. He pointed specifically to fracking and new drilling regulations as the reasons. Mr. Zinke stated that America may increase production by 17% to a record to 10.24 million barrels a day by the end of next year.

I continue to state my viewpoint, "OPEC is a dead man walking" and there is not one damn thing that they can do about it. They can cut production, increase production, or wail loudly at night in their desert tents and they are, for all practical purposes, finished. Technology finished them off.

Recent improvements in fracking, re-fracking and horizontal drilling are more than game changers. They are geopolitical and economic spoilers with America coming out on top and OPEC, and its minions, falling by the way-side. I expect, sometime soon, that Mr. Trump is going to tax imported oil and give tax credits for exported oil and then the American oil companies will head, full tilt, into vanquishing their foreign rivals.

In my opinion, given the political leanings and the support of terrorism, by many OPEC nations, their defeat cannot come soon enough. I have no pity for many of these countries and regime change cannot come anytime too soon. I say, they are about to get what they deserve," and I will stand my ground on that point.

I offer one additional warning this morning. Mr. Macron, who is widely expected to win the French Presidential election on May 7, is slipping. Recent polls had him at 62%, then 60% and now they show 58%. Something may be amiss.

I still expect him to win but the odds are declining on an almost daily basis. There is still the potential for a "surprise," as we head into the final days and I would be remiss to not bring this to your attention.

"People do not judge in the same way as courts of law; they do not hand down sentences, they throw thunderbolts; they do not condemn kings, they drop them back into the void; and this justice is worth just as much as that of the courts."

-Maximilien de Robespierre

Ms. Le Pen would certainly be a thunderbolt!