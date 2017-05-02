DryShips: Lawsuit Is Bad News For Investors

The main group who will be harmed are current shareholders in the stock.

The lawsuit appears to be based on claims made in article from the Wall Street Journal.

Several of DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) former investors have found a glimmer of hope in an investigation from Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a firm that is investigating legal potential claims on behalf of DryShips' stockholders.

The goal of the investigation is to determine whether or not DryShips, and members of its management team, committed violations of Sections 10b and 20a of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are the laws that relate to insider trading and deceptive practices.

Section 10(NYSE:B), quote from Investopedia:

The rule 10B-5 is a regulation formally known as the Employment of Manipulative and Deceptive Practices that was created under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This rule deems it to be illegal for anybody to directly or indirectly use any measure to defraud, make false statements, omit relevant information or otherwise conduct operations of business that would deceive another person; in relation to conducting transactions involving stock and other securities.

The Investigation

It is important to note that this investigation relates to events that occurred in 2016 after the massive short squeeze in DryShips stock following the election of Donald Trump to the U.S presidency.

The investigation seems to have been triggered by an article posted in the Wall Street Journal entitled "How a CEO Made Millions from a Sinking Ship."

In that article it was claimed that, quote:

A day after shares peaked, DryShips embarked on a series of stock sales totaling more than $500 million," and continued to describe how DryShips sold its stock to Kalani Investments, which then sold the stock to "small investors." It was further promoted that this "sequence of events" could "yield" George Economou, DryShips' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, "tens of millions in profits.

Unfortunately for investors hoping for a favorable outcome from this legal action, the investigation seems to be entirely predicated on the claims made in the article on the Wall Street Journal. In other words, the investigators seem to have read the article and found the actions described in the article to suggest a possible violation and are now looking to see whether or not a violation actually occurred.

It is possible that this entire investigation will find that the events described in the Wall Street Journal were simply misunderstandings of DryShips' actions during that time.

However, this investigation comes at a bad time for DryShips, and the stock has reacted negatively to the news and will probably continue to react negatively as the story develops. The main people who will be negatively impacted by this development are current shareholders in the stock. DRYS was beginning to stabilize before this latest slew of bad news rocked the market.

Listing Requirements

The main issue with the DryShips are its listing requirements with the NASDAQ. This issue becomes even more relevant as the company drifts further toward the $1.00 threshold for a delisting notice. But after all DryShips' irregular behavior why hasn't the stock already been de-listed? That's because it is domiciled in Greece, and that makes it a foreign issue beholden to different rules.

As a foreign issuer, DryShips doesn't have to comply with certain listing requirements on the NASDAQ. For example, the company doesn't have to obtain shareholder approval to issue stock. And it will only have two independent audit directors instead of the usual three.

Conclusion

DryShips' stock has reacted negatively to the announcement of a legal team investigating the company's actions in November of last year. The lawsuit relates to possible insider trading and deceptive reporting under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors should remember, however, that this investigation is based on a Wall Street Journal article and probably will not have a big impact on DryShips in the end. The group guaranteed to be hurt are the current holders of the stock as it begins a precipitous decline in the wake of all this bad news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.