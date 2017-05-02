Valeant: Debt Situation Resolved

This pay down comes from non-core business operations in Brazil and the divestiture of several skincare brands in January.

Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) debt situation is quickly becoming a non-issue as the company follows up its previously announced debt refinancing with a $220 million pay down of senior secured debt. This debt payment is funded by the closing of one of Valeant's manufacturing facilities in Brazil and the proceeds from the sale of three skincare brands to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) earlier in the year.

Note, the total divestiture of CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi was worth $1.3 billion in cash so there is plenty of money left over from this particular asset sale. As for the Brazilian sale, it may be related to Valeant's 2010 acquisition of a private branded generics and over the counter (OTC) products company for $56 million. However, this is not for sure.

Tackling the Debt

Many of Valeant's shareholders were left with a bad impression of the new CFO, Paul Herendeen, after the extremely soft FY2017 guidance that was released after he took over. But Valeant's new CFO is showing convincing signs of competence in the quest to turn around this embattled drugmaker. This recent pay down of $220 million in debt is the latest in a series of convincing moves to reduce Valeant prodigious leverage.

Just a little over a month ago, Valeant essentially eliminated its near-term insolvency risk with a refinancing of its debt. This deal also served to remove and amend some of the troublesome interest coverage covenants that have long spooked the market.

These transactions include its offering of$1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022 and $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024, and its borrowing of an additional approximately $3 billion of new term loans maturing in 2022. The

Company used the proceeds of the offering and the new term loan together with cash on hand to repay all term loans under its credit

facility maturing in 2018, 2019 and 2020, $350 million of revolver borrowings and $1.1 billion of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018.

The only downside of the refinance is that it will increase Valeant's interest expense and didn't do anything to reduce the principal on the bonds. The recent divestiture funded debt pay down will help solve this problem by reducing the principal of the debt.

Looking Forward

Valeant has now paid down a total of $3.6 billion in debt YoY from the first quarter of 2016. The goal is to pay down $5 billion through a combination of asset sales and cash flow within this year. On May 2, 2017, the company will hold a shareholder meeting and update investors on how the Valeant turnaround story is progressing. Later in the week, the company will report earnings.

Conclusion

Valeant has paid down $220 million in senior secured debt, and this comes on top of an earlier refinancing that removed the company's near-term solvency risk. These developments are a convincing sign that Valeant's new management team knows what it's doing and can turn around this struggling pharmaceutical company. Valeant is well on track to meet its debt pay down targets through a combination of asset sales and cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.