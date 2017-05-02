Ensco: Worth Waiting For $6.50-$7.00

I believe that Ensco is trading in a wide range and that the stock will deserve a very close look at the bottom of this range.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) recently reported its first-quarter results, and it's high time to look at the performance of one of the best drilling companies in the industry.

We've previously discussed the company's fleet status report which contained a number of contracts, so now let's start with the balance sheet. As the market tries to find its bottom, contracts are scarce and dayrates fluctuate near breakeven levels, periodic assessments of balance sheet strength are almost obligatory.

Ensco finished the first quarter with $2.08 billion in cash and short-term investments and $4.9 billion in long-term debt. As readers who follow the industry already know, Ensco was one of the companies that used the window of opportunity presented by OPEC/non-OPEC deal euphoria to strengthen its finances.

The next Ensco's debt maturity is $261 million in 2019, followed by $550 million in 2020 and $302 million in 2021. Ensco also has access to $2.25 billion revolving credit facility, of which $1.12 billion expires on September 30, 2019 and the remainder expires on September 30, 2020. The covenant on the facility is the typical total debt to total capitalization ratio of less than 60%.

In my view, chances that Ensco will run into deep financial distress in the next few years are rather low. The liquidity cushion is significant. For big trouble to happen, Ensco should spend its cash on opportunistic purchases that would not play out. Of course, debt puts significant pressure on the balance sheet (Ensco recorded almost $60 million of interest expense in the first quarter), but I don't see how the situation could become drastic in the shorter term.

While Ensco's liquidity is a significant positive factor, the company has problems common to all other drillers, and these problems continue to put pressure on Ensco's stock:

I believe that Ensco is trading in a very wide $6.50 - $12 range. The stock has almost doubled from September 2016 lows only to fall back closer to the previous low territory. I'd argue that fundamentals did not change this fast neither to the upside nor to the downside. In fact, if we look at the period from September 2016 to the beginning of May 2017, fundamentals improved a bit for jack-ups which started getting work and worsened for floaters which remain under mighty pressure.

Ensco has a good exposure to the jack-up market as highlighted by the recent fleet status report, so I think that real market changes were neutral to positive for Ensco during this period. Also, the OPEC/non-OPEC deal gave Ensco the chance to solidify its finances, which is an improvement compared to the company's state in September 2016. So why is the stock coming back to these lows?

In my view, market perception of offshore drilling stocks changed. The OPEC/non-OPEC deal has so far been a failure judging by the oil price and rising U.S. production, and the market chose to withdraw the benefit of the doubt from drilling stocks. The market now needs actual improvements rather than improvement expectations to serve as real upside catalysts. Too many improvement expectations did not come true.

The perfect example of this phenomenon is trading in Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) shares. Seadrill had a few interesting news lately. They did not change the fundamental picture for the company and its upcoming restructuring, but in older days headlines alone would have spurred buying interest in the stock. However, this does not happen and Seadrill continues to trade in a very tight range.

During the conference call, Ensco indicated that it was receiving an increasing number of customer inquiries for 2017, 2018 and even 2019. I believe that we'll see more contract awards in 2018, but I would not put much emphasis on "customer inquiries metrics". Asking about a rig costs the customer nothing, so only actual commitments matter.

Judging by what we see in the oil market, Ensco shares might see additional downside. I always believed that initiating any position in the middle of the range, long or short, is not a recipe for success unless you have a very solid fundamental case to back up your actions. With drillers, it's hard to come up with a solid case as "lower for longer" scenario for oil is in play now. Thus, I believe that those wanting to initiate a long position in one of the leaders of the offshore drilling industry will be better off waiting for $6.50 - $7.00 or even the test of $6.50 support in order to get a good price and some downside protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.