Teranga Gold - Solid Q1 Production Numbers; Shares Are Still Cheap

Shares of TGCDF remain under intense selling pressure due to GDXJ rebalancing which could create good entry point opportunities for investors over the course of the next few months.

Net income of $5.6 million, EBITDA of $21.9 million, and cash flow from operations of $21.3 million. Importantly, the company ended the quarter with ~$95 million in cash.

Teranga had a solid Q1, producing 56,903 gold ounces at All-In Sustaining Costs of $939/oz. The company is on track to hit 2017 guidance of 205-225k ounces.

Teranga Gold (OTC:TGCDF) released Q1 2017 Production and Financial Results last week and it looks like the company is off to a solid start so far this year.

For Q1, the company produced 56,903 gold ounces, which on an annualized basis (~227k ounces) puts production on track to meet 2017 guidance of 205-225k ounces.

When compared to Q1 2016 (70,727 ounces produced), at first glance, it may appear as though the company greatly underperformed as the net change in production was -20%. However, it should be worth noting that the results from last year were "due to a one-time deferral of high-grade ore from 2015 into the first quarter of 2016," which resulted in the best first quarter production in company history. When put in the right context, we can see that Teranga actually had a solid quarter of gold production. In fact, on the processing side, a record throughput of over 1 million tons was achieved in Q1, with high gold recovery rates of over 92%.

In terms of costs, All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) for the quarter came in at $939/oz, also falling within 2017 guidance of $900-975/oz. AISC for Q1 2016 was $801, for comparison.

Mining costs were up due to higher fuel prices, and an increase in mine operations expenses ("primarily due to a record amount of total material move of over 10 million tons, which is about 1.5 million ahead of the plan").

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

West compared to some other West African gold producers, Teranga's 2017 AISC guidance are projected to be higher, but still relatively competitive to its peers.

Source: Endeavour Mining April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Source: Acacia Mining February 2017 Corporate Presentation

The company has stated that in the near-term there really aren't any means that can be utilized for further significant reduction in AISC, but keep in mind that at the current gold price of ~$1,260/oz, the company remains cash flow positive with some decent margin.

Financial highlights for Q1 include the following:

Net income attributable to shareholders of $5.6 million or $0.01 per share.

EBITDA of $21.9 million.

Operating activities generated cash inflows of $21.3 million.

Strong balance sheet maintained with cash and cash equivalents of $94.5 million.

So, despite the relatively high AISC, the company's financial situation appears to be robust with a cash position of $94.5 million; this last bullet point is most worth highlighting as a strong balance sheet will help protect the company (and investors) to a degree in the event that the gold price faces headwinds and comes under pressure again (e.g. December 2016 lows or even lower).

Further, of note is that the company was able to generate $21.3 million in cash inflows from operations, which is highly encouraging as the company recently revised its exploration budget for 2017 to the top end of budget at $15 million.

Source: April 2017 Corporate Presentation

Despite the company's solid recent operating performance, the share price of TGCDF has been in freefall and currently under immense selling pressure, due in large part to the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) rebalancing its portfolio holdings.

The share price of TGZ.TO (the native listing on the TSX-V is shown below).

As it pertains to the GDXJ issue, which I'm sure is on most investors' minds these days (myself included), CEO Richard Young explains:

Let me shed some light on what is impacting many junior gold companies today. On April 12, VanEck formally announced a change in the methodology for the Junior Gold Miners ETF, otherwise known as the GDXJ. I say formally, as early as the end of March, the mark was already forecasting the potential for massive rebalancing. The reason for the change is that since early 2016, the fund has grown five-fold from about $1 billion to over $5.5 billion today. Essentially, the GDXJ has too much capital and not enough companies in the index in which to invest. To rectify this situation, the GDXJ is adding larger companies into the index. In order to accommodate the new additions, the Junior Gold companies are being down-weighted by $3 billion or by more than 50%. The official rebalancing is set to occur after market's close on June 16. However, the GDXJ has already begun to sell shares, including ourselves. This is not only impacting Teranga, but many of our peers. The overhang caused by the GDXJ rebalancing is a one-off situation that will end. This is a chance for us at Teranga to replace a large passive investor, which causes elevated volatility to strengthen our investor base with shareholders, who are focused on company fundamentals.

As of April 28, GDXJ held 62,512,751 Teranga shares, for a market value of $30,175.101 and 0.71% net assets weighing.

Source: VanEck

According to Kevin Muir of the Macro Tourist, the GDXJ target for Teranga is 0.33%.

Source: The Macro Tourist

If the above table is indeed accurate, investors should expect shares of TGCDF to continue remaining weak and under heavy selling pressure for the short-term foreseeable future, at least at a minimum until the GDXJ ETF is finished with its reallocation in June.

Shares of Teranga Gold are down -23.2% year-to-date (YTD), and -36.5% over the last year.

With a current market capitalization of ~$260 million and enterprise value of ~$190 million, Teranga's valuation is starting to resemble that more of an advanced stage gold developer, as opposed to a proven ~200k/year mid-tier producer. In my last article, I discussed the company's highly promising growth prospects.

Despite the softening gold price environment and sell off in TGCDF shares, Teranga just had itself another solid quarter of gold production and is on track to meet/exceed production guidance for 2017, which could possibly lead to a banner year for total ounces produced. Further, the company is well cashed up and with up to $15 million budgeted for exciting exploration targets, the intermediate/long-term prospects for the company look most promising. At these prices, though, I have been and will continue to be a buyer of Teranga shares. Patience is advised, however, as the GDXJ "rebalancing act" still looks like it has a ways to go before the dust is settled.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGCDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.