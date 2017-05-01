3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 2, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "Three Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," and I am absolutely psyched today to see the news in biotech! We're going to get to something pretty special, if you've been following the immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The last checkpoint inhibitor finally gets its first approval

For years now, I've been writing about checkpoint inhibitors, with the conversation largely dominated by nivolumab (Opdivo) and pemrolizumab (Keytruda), since they were the first to be approved and make huge inroads across several tumor areas. Atezolizumab was a sort-of distant third, looking a bit like a "me too" drug until it scored its own exclusive approval in bladder cancer. Avelumab lagged in development until its approval for uveal melanoma.

Now, the fifth of the core immune checkpoint inhibitors is finally approved, as well, as Astra Zeneca (NYSE:AZN) received accelerated approval for durvalumab in previously treated bladder cancer, on the back of encouraging efficacy findings and the breakthrough therapy designation this agent has previously garnered.

Looking forward: With years of watching these immune checkpoint inhibitors, I am feeling a great sense of excitement seeing all five finally approved. There's a sort of beautiful symmetry to the whole thing now, and I imagine we'll see in the coming years some more differentiation among the agents as far as approved indications go. As it stands, it is difficult to see durvalumab busting in and grabbing a huge chunk of the market share; however, we've all been wrong about immune checkpoint inhibitors before. Time was nivolumab would be the [basically] uncontested king for lung cancer. Now the picture is less clear. Any of the five checkpoint inhibitors could make a surprising splash in the coming years, and everyone should pay attention.

Cerecor making progress in major depressive disorder

Microcap stock Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) is collaborating with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to develop CERC-501, a kappa opioid receptor antagonist designed to treat major depressive disorder and other treatment-resistant forms of depression.

CERC announced top-line data from their proof-of-concept study sponsored by the National Institute of Mental Health, in which patients were randomized to placebo or CERC-501. Using the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression-6, researchers identified a 2.0 point change for CERC-501 versus placebo, which was seen as clinically meaningful improvement.

Looking forward: Favorable early-stage data like these are encouraging, and it will be interesting to see what they look like as they mature further. CERC intends to present these findings at a scientific meeting later this year. As it stands, the data provide a crucial proof of concept. I would definitely caution against taking too quick a dive into such a small cap biotech ($4 million at the time of writing), as they are extraordinarily risky ventures subject to wild swings based on non-scientific events. Caveat emptor!

Aeterna Zentaris stumbles in phase 3 cervical cancer study

Novel formulations of chemotherapy that can extend the efficacy and provide better safety are highly important options for forms of cancer where chemotherapy remains the standard of care. As such, a lot of companies have developed or are developing different modifications to achieve this end.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) is developing a form of doxorubicin fused to a hormone that is intended to home on tumors that are sensitive to luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone.

Unfortunately, the company's recent results from the phase 3 ZoptEC trial showed a failure to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. The active arm improved overall survival by only 0.1 months, which was unsurprisingly not significant. Moreover, there was not much difference in the two arms in terms of safety.

Looking forward: AEZS has taken a huge beating on this news, losing around 60% of its value at the May 1 opening bell. This is a definite setback for patients, as well, since endometrial cancer remains one of those "difficult-to-treat" tumors with few treatment options. It's a major shame that the treatment was unable to help them. For its own movement forward, AEZS CEO David Dodd indicated that they would not be pursuing further development of this agent. Rather, they will focus their effort on the submission of a new drug application for Macrilen, an agonist of ghrelin signaling for adults with growth hormone deficiency.

Conclusions

It was an exciting day for AstraZeneca, no doubt. And in a way, the story with the immune checkpoint inhibitors feels kind of like the final piece of assembly for a team (always in fives, we children of the 90s would recognize). Less good can be said for AEZS's prospects, unfortunately, but hopefully they'll bounce back in a different disease area.

