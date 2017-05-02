Do Z-Scores Matter? A Case Study

Last week I looked at the current distributions of Z-scores for the universe of CEFs (for details see “Z-Scores: What Do They Tell Us About Closed End Funds?”). That article generated a snapshot of current Z-score distributions across all funds. It was a broad-brush, but narrowly focused approach in that it lumped together large categories of CEFs—Equity, Taxable Fixed-Income, Tax-Exempt Municipal Bonds—but only for a single time point. What I had intended to show was the current state of CEFs as revealed by Z-scores.

There were two major take-homes from that exercise. First, the distributions have fat tails at both extremes, but most especially on the high Z-score end of the scale. And second, of the three categories of CEFs—Equity, Taxable Fixed-Income and Tax-Exempt Municipal Bonds—only the muni-bond funds appear to be close to attractively valued at this time.

Readers repeatedly noted that actionable interest in Z-scores is not the current distribution for all funds, but the distributions for a single fund over time. That point is well taken and, as I replied in that comment stream, I was planning to get to that. Consolidating data for a sufficient number of funds to generate a generalizable conclusion is, however, a daunting task. Keep in mind that there is, to my knowledge, no easily accessible database for historical premium/discounts, let alone Z-score status. The sorts of metrics one finds readily for most tickers are simply not available for CEF NAVs. So to get there one has to download both NAV and price histories (available from Yahoo Finance) and do the calculations from those data. The time and effort that would entail for a comprehensive overview of CEFs is well beyond what one can invest in a single Seeking Alpha article. So I’ve chosen to move forward in small steps.

For the next of those small steps I want to look at the history for a single fund. Call it a case study.

No single fund can be remotely representative of the category and no single fund can provide any sort of generalizable conclusions. But even a single fund's data can give us a start toward formulating questions and examining strategic assumptions. I’ve selected one of my favorite funds for this case study, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), which I have held in an IRA since 2013. Since its 25 May 2012 inception.

An Overview of PDI's Record

PDI has turned in a remarkable performance record as the next chart shows. I’ve compared it to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), however spurious a comparison to large-cap equity might be, a high-yield corporate bond ETF (HYG), and, because PDI has been heavily invested in mortgage bonds, mortgage ETFs from iShares (REM) and VanEck Vectors (MORT).

I decided to start with PDI for a few reasons. First it has shown a lot of movement in its premium/discount status over its five-year life. As we see in the chart from cefconnect the range has been from -10 to 10%.

Another reason is that the fund has not reduced its distribution since its inception. I saw this as a point in its favor for this analysis because distribution cuts tend to be major disruptors to a fund’s price relative to its NAV. While one could argue that this is precisely the sort of event that one should be looking for, I felt it would be better to start without having to consider this complication. Along the same lines, the fund has had no major structural changes, which tend to affect pricing: Management has been stable, and there have been no mergers, expansions or activist activities.

Finally, the fund has a relatively short existence, so the data are manageable. This has, of course, a downside: the fund has a relatively short existence so there's not a lot of history here. I've accepted that trade-off primarily because the downside is offset in my mind by my own strong interest in the fund.

Distribution of Z-Scores Since Inception

Let’s start with a look at the distribution of all Z-scores (1 year) beginning three months after the fund’s inception to allow for the usual inflated premiums typical for CEFs for the first few months post-IPO (see chart above). Since it takes a year before there is a 1-year Z-score, that means starting in August 2013.

This is the same format chart I used in the previous article. It shows the actual distribution of Z-scores (in red) and the expected normal distribution of Z-scores (in gray). As we see, the Z-score distribution is skewed heavily to the right. This skewing is important because it tells us that, for PDI, Z-scores have not followed a normal frequency distribution. Since most quantitative inferences the Z-score are based on an assumption of normality, such inferences may be suspect.

Recall that a Z-score is a measure of how many standard deviations a fund’s current premium/discount is from its average premium discount for the period. The mode (most frequently occurring value) for this set is 1.2. For a normally distributed set, the mode would be close to zero and a value of 1.2 would be expected only 11.5% of the time. Thus, at least for PDI, calculations for the probability of any given Z-score, which assume a normal distribution, would be highly misleading.

This next chart reinforces the point. It shows the ratio of actual to expected distributions of Z-scores. In a normally distributed population this ratio would equal 1 across the range of values (the red line).

While the first chart told us that Z-scores skew to the right, i.e. toward high positive values, this second chart indicates that the deviation from normality is most extended well into the negative end of the range, where very low probabilities would be expected. One commenter in the previous article suggested a mean-adjusted distribution might produce a closer-to-normal frequency range. That does not appear to be the case here, but it is interesting to consider that such an adjustment would make the low probability of those few events even lower and potentially even more interesting. In any case, extreme Z-scores are important to those who follow the metric as a signaling tool regardless of their deviation from normally expected distribution frequencies. So let’s look at how the Z-score stacks up as a signaling metric.

Z-Scores, Premium/Discount and CAGR Since Inception

This chart shows CAGR from the time of a purchase through the end of March, 2016, Z-scores and Premium/Discount at the purchase date.

I’ve noted two periods each for high (in red) and low (in green) Z-scores and from these examples we can see there may be some value in using extreme Z-score ranges to time purchases. There's a upward pop in CAGR from purchases made at the low end of the Z-score range and an downward swoon when the fund was purchased at the high end of that range.

Let’s withhold any quick judgment, however, and look at these relationships more closely. Here are scatter charts with regressions for CAGR from purchase dates through the end of February 2017 to the end of April 2017 vs. either Z-score or Premium/Discount at the time of purchase.

When we move away from those few selected cases and look at the whole data set the picture changes drastically. The correlation between Z-score at purchase and CAGR is trivially small (r2 = 0.04) and slightly positive, which means it moves in the opposite direction of what we would expect if negative Z-scores signaled timely buys. Interestingly, premium/discount status shows a somewhat more meaningful correlation (r2 = 0.18) although it also moves opposite an expectation of a negative correlation.

If we look at the timeline chart we see that CAGR shows much more pronounced movements for more recent time periods. Perhaps the lack of correlation is a reflection of those short holding times. So, let’s set the cutoff back a year and look only at purchases made through April 2016. Since the fund is less than five-years old, and we need a year to generate 1 Yr Z-scores, this sets the holding period from one year to a bit less than three years.

The correlations are essentially flat. In these cases neither Z-score nor Premium/Discount explains as much as 1% of the variation in CAGR for purchases held through to the end of April.

What is happening here may be inferred from the first chart, the one showing PDI’s total return. The sustained increase in total return from the fund may be sufficient to, over time, swamp the variation that might be picked up from timely buys relative to Z-scores or Premium/Discount. To check if that might be the case, let’s fix the holding period at one year.

We don’t have to look for special cases at the extremes to see that there is a recurring negative relationship between of one-year total return and either Z-score or Premium/Discount. Purchases made at deep discounts or low Z-scores have consistently higher one-year returns than those made at premiums or high Z-scores. Qualitatively, the correlation appears to be quite strong from this chart. Let’s check.

These charts validate the qualitative inferences from the timeline chart. Both Z-score and Premium/Discount are negatively correlated with 1 Yr Return. Z-score at purchase explains some 12% of the variation in total return over the following 12 months, and premium/discount status at purchase explains 19% of variation in total return over the following 12 months.

So, there has been a clear advantage to timing purchases of this CEF according to discount/premium status or Z-score for these moderate holding periods. Whether similar trends hold for other funds and, if so, to what extent is of course, an open question. It is even an open question if the results may be predictive of future trending for the particular fund examined. But the results do lend support to the strategy of only buying a CEF at a discount or a Z-score below some threshold.

As I said at the top: Small steps. With these results I am encouraged to continue an exploration of the relationships between return and Z-scores in CEFs and I fully expect to be extending this analysis more widely.

The PIMCO Premium

I'll make one last point which has to do with another question that has been on my mind recently: Is the PIMCO premium justified? Nearly all PIMCO funds are priced at premium valuations. At present, of the 20 PIMCO CEFs (11 taxable and 9 tax-exempt municipal-bond funds) only one, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) with its paltry -0.63% discount, is not carrying a premium.

I have been considering whether or not PIMCO’s exceptional NAV distributions justify those premiums. While I have not explicitly looked at or considered distribution income here, the total return stats tend to argue that for PDI the premium today (8.45%, with a 1 Yr Z-score of 1.24) could be seen as discouraging any new purchase in the fund. I will need to look more closely at the rest of PIMCO's CEFs to see what their premium status might indicate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.