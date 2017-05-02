Vascular Biogenics: A Microcap With A Potential Blockbuster Cancer Therapy In Phase 3

In mid-2017 they'll provide data updates on the key phase 3 trial - we might not have to wait long for big upside.

The company is a good fit for a biotech novice: one key drug, no existing safety issues, late stage, good regulatory relations, and cash to last beyond catalyst horizons.

The FDA isn't likely to put too high an efficacy burden on the drug because its indications are so lethal, and because the drug's mechanism is well-understood and probably safe.

Nearly midway through a phase-3 pivot trial that should finish in 2018 for a brain cancer drug that may compare favorably to the multi-billion dollar standard treatment.

$150m market cap, and enough cash to get into early 2019, likely beyond the phase 3 and several other catalysts.

Presently I know just enough about biotech to know it's going to transform the world within my lifetime, possibly within my working career. And what I feel is a frustrated sense of curiosity about it. How can I get up to speed?

As I first step I figured I'd hunt for the most analytically tractable biotech I could find. And that's Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). Why is VBLT a good place for a generalist-wannabe-specialist to start?

Because most of their value is in one drug, with a proven mechanism of action, that appears safe, and is mid-way through the last phase (3) of clinical trials.

That drug is called VB-111. It starves tumors of nutrients by not letting any new blood vessels form (anti-angiogenesis) in the tumor's neighborhood.

The FDA is anxious to have a drug like this because its indications - recurrent gliobastoma (OTCPK:RGBM), the most deadly brain cancer, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer - are near death sentences. People diagnosed with rGBM tend to die within a year.

In 2009 the FDA approved another anti-agiogenic drug called Avastin for rGBM even though it's not very effective. Why? Because rGBM is a death sentence, Avastin appeared safe, and so the efficacy-burden was set low. The FDA is fast-tracking VB-111 for these reasons.

VB-111 is near mid-way through what could be its last clinicial trial before it receives marketing approval. The structure of the trial was pre-approved by the FDA in a Special Protocol Assessment, an agreement that means in essence, if the results are good then your drug will be approved. That's important. There's another small company called Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) that ran its phase 3 trials with out blindly randomizing patients into a control group, and it turned out they'd have been rejected no matter what results they got. Now they trade at 40% of cash.

VB-111's trial randomly assigned rGBM patients into one group that gets just Avastin, and another that gets Avastin combined with VB-111. If the latter group lives at least a few months longer, and shows no extra signs of toxicity, there's a good chance VB-111 could receive marketing approval in 2018.

The trial was fully enrolled as of March 2016, and we should get an update in mid-2017 about how things are going. The update is meant to coincide with the point in time when important data like median survival become available.

What's encouraging is how easily VB-111 achieved full enrollment. Doctors and patients who have exhausted their standard therapeutic options can choose among a menu of experimental trials. Enrollment ease signifies that doctors are intrigued by the treatment. Other small biotech companies - Chiasma and their pill for acromegaly - are frequently delayed by this.

rGBM's lethality ironically speeds up the drug development process, i.e. in their phase 2 trials VB-111 combined with Avastin helped patients live a median of 59 weeks vs. 32 weeks (a baseline derived from a meta-analysis of patients similar to the ones they tested). Few diseases enable such atrociously rapid trials. In contrast, Chiasma's drug inhibits growth-hormone to treat gigantism, a disease folks can live with indefinitely, and so the FDA wants years worth of safety data.

The primary reason VBLT pushed VB-111 in rGBM rather than ovarian cancer is speed. But VBLT expects to launch a phase 3 ovarian study later in 2017, and judging from the phase 2 trial data, VB-111 might work even better for ovarian patients.

In fact, it's not clear what VB-111's indication limits might be, because the way it works is so general. Any kind of solid tumor might be in play (see their phase 2 thyroid trial results). Here's how it works.

VB-111 consists of three parts.

-A non-replicating virus which is the therapy's vehicle into the skin-like cells that coat blood vessels.

-A transgene, derived from a mouse, that is contained within the virus. This gene is expressed on the surface of blood vessel cells, and it triggers cell death when it is bound by an inflammatory factor that's found in high concentration specifically around tumors.

-A promoter that controls when the transgene is expressed; it senses when a blood vessel cell has just divided, and only then triggers expression of the transgene.

Treatments that target cancer directly are vulnerable to resistance: to tumor cells that change their surface texture so that antibodies no longer recognize them; or their receptors so that chemotherapies can no longer get inside; or they find ways to compensate for drug-induced damage to their DNA by overexpressing DNA-repair mechanisms. VB-111's indirect mechanism may be more robust to all sorts of way solid tumors cells might vary (obviously it is useless for blood cancers).

VB-111 has a second mechanism of action - the cells the virus "infects" act as if, of course, they've been infected by a virus. They secrete factors that recruit immune resources. And the amplified local immune response can, potentially, bump into and attack the tumor. This isn't just theoretical - about ~1/2 of ovarian and rGBM patients treated with VB-111 who get a fever have better responses than those with out the brief fever "side effect". Since Avastin only has the blood vessel mechanism this is one reason it's plausible VB-111 will prove superior.

(For those curious, Avastin works by inhibiting blood vessel formation throughout the whole body. Its effect is systematic because it consists of antibodies that attack a protein necessary to build blood vessels as if that protein were a pathogen. Avastin slows the formation of new blood vessels everywhere; VB-111 gets new blood vessels to kill themselves in the tumor microenvironment.)

To recap, VBLT prioritized this particular kind of brain cancer patient because it was the fastest route to FDA approval, but the drug might be as or more effective for many other types of cancer. If the rGBM phase 3 study fails, VBLT and VB-111 are still alive. (Lung cancer is on the docket.)

Relative to VBLT's $150m valuation the market size of the potential indications are gigantic. Avastin does over $5b in sales across its cancer and ocular indications. The gap between VBLT's market cap and its potential is large enough that I'm not yet worried about trying to quantify sales with any precision - if the trial outcomes are good, and they get marketing approvals, we'll have plenty of upside before the details matter.

VBLT has $50m in cash. Its burning at a $13m rate (which may increase as more trials are launched). But it says its got enough cash to get into early 2019, which is beyond the horizon of many catalysts.

The worst case scenario would be new evidence VB-111 is toxic. In other words, if the rGBM indication fails because it doesn't prolong survival, but it still looks safe, then VBLT will pivot to the ovarian and thyroid indications. That'd hurt but they'd get ~half the phase 3 ovarian trial done before they needed cash, and they'd be able to sell that story to investors. But if VB-111 is toxic, then that drug could be finished, and VBLT would likely drop towards cash value, which is ~$1.20 today.

Another thing to keep in mind is that VBLT has never manufactured VB-111 at commercial scale. They're preparing for that right now, with a new facility in Israel (everything is in Israel). But - and this leads me to another risk factor, which is that I'm a biotech novice - I've got no idea how hard it is to scale up this kind of manufacturing. But keep in mind that reasons the FDA rejects new drug applications are, surprisingly, split evenly between efficacy, safety, and manufacturing concerns.

Lastly, I don't have a good feel for how much competition there is in the clinical pipeline. For example, there's this company called uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) that's got a gene therapy for hemophilia B, so that patients who bleed spontaneously no longer need constant injections of a clotting factor, but QURE's therapy teaches the body to make its own clotting factor. The results look tremendous - it works and it's safe. And yet QURE is cheap - the stock is near 5-year lows. Why? Because another company, as far as I can tell, is doing the exact same thing. Now, the hemophilia B gene therapy solution seems far simpler than what VB-111 is doing, but this is a work in progress, and screening the competitive landscape more thoroughly is on my to-do list.

But I've bought a small starting position, anyway, because I've got a hunch the risk/reward is favorable, and because the stock might get away from me if the phase 3 interim report in mid-2017 is good.

Anyhow, I'd love some feedback: on VBLT, on this niche, on other attractive niches, on good sources of info/analysts, and other small tractable biotechs I should be aware of. Thanks in advance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VBLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.