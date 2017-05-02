Where Should I Reinvest My Dividends In May?

In May, I will reinvest dividends in my Dividend Growth Portfolio. I want to add to an existing position.

In my long-running Dividend Growth Portfolio, I collect dividends in cash and reinvest them when they accumulate to $1000. That trigger will be hit in May, so I can go shopping.

Here is the portfolio as of the end of April.

As you can see, I bought a new position in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in February with reinvested dividends. The reinvestment in May will be the second of the year.

I am inclined to add to one of the smaller positions rather than purchase something new. These are the candidates: Boeing (NYSE:BA), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), Qualcomm, Southern (NYSE:SO), and Ventas (NYSE:VTR).

I consider all of these to be high-quality companies, so the decision comes down to dividend factors like yield, dividend growth, dividend safety, volatility, and (always) valuation.

I value companies by averaging the results of four valuation methods (see "Dividend Growth Investing Lesson 11: Valuation"). I will value one of the companies here to show how it works.

Ventas is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Therefore, in valuing it, I use FFO (funds from operations) rather than earnings. Here are the four steps.

Step 1 is to check the stock's current price against F.A.S.T. Graphs' basic or default estimate of its fair value (which is shown by the orange line on the following chart).

The black price line is slightly above the orange fair price line. The degree of overvaluation is computed by comparing the stock's actual P/FFO ratio to the reference ratio of 15 used to draw the orange line.

We get 15.5 / 15 = 1.03, suggesting that VTR is 3% overvalued using this approach. Its fair price computes to $62.

I call anything within +/- 10% of fair value "fair." Valuation is an appraisal process with lots of variables, so I don't want to suggest false precision by cutting things too fine.

Step 2 is to compare VTR's current P/FFO ratio with its own long-term average P/FFO ratio.

Ventas' 10-year average P/FFO ratio has been 15.7. So, by this method, VTR looks slightly underalued. 15.5 / 15.7 = 0.99, or 1% undervalued. Its fair price computes to $65.

The next step is to see what Morningstar has to say. Morningstar takes a different approach to valuation. It ignores P/E or P/FFO ratios, and instead, uses a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. It discounts all of the stock's projected future cash flows back to the present to arrive at a fair value estimate.

Morningstar gives Ventas 3 stars on a 5-star scale, which indicates that it also thinks VTR is fairly valued. Its fair price is $64.

Finally, as a fourth valuation method, we compare the stock's current yield to its historical yield. If a stock is yielding more than its historical average, that suggests it may be a better value than usual.

Ventas's current yield is 4.8%. According to Morningstar, its 5-year average yield is 4.5%. Thus, under this method, Ventas is again slightly undervalued. The ratio of its current yield to its 5-year average yield is 1.07, suggesting a 7% undervaluation and a fair price of $68.

Using the four approaches just described, our valuation summary for Ventas looks like this.

That is an example of how I value stocks. There are several other factors that I will use for a quick comparison of the candidates.

Yield

Years of consecutive increases

Dividend safety

5-year dividend growth rate (DGR)

Most recent dividend increase

Beta (I prefer low-volatility holdings)

It is easy to look up many of these numbers on David Fish's Dividend Champions document. For dividend safety, I will use Brian Bollinger's Simply Safe Dividends service, where he scores dividend safety on this scale.

For example, here is how he rates Ventas:

I will score the other factors using the scales found in "Dividend Growth Investing Lesson 19: Grading Dividend Growth Stocks."

Here is the tale of the tape for the candidates for my $1000 dividend reinvestment later this month. I have color coded each data point from dark green (meaning excellent) to orange (meaning poor or below average).

*Omega Healthcare Investors normally increases 4 times per year. It has increased twice so far in 2017, both times for 1.6%. I used 6% to grade this factor.

As you can see, every stock has its pluses and minuses. If I were to rate every stock on a 5-4-3-2-1 system for each factor shown, here are the total scores:

Bottom line

While several stocks stand out on some factors, none stands out on all factors combined, at least when they are equally weighted as I did here.

I would love to hear your comments. Assuming I will choose from one of these six stocks, which one would you choose?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, CSCO, OHI, QCOM, SO, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.