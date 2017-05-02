Buffett's Argument Against A Berkshire Dividend Has A Message For Investors In General

A look at the numbers shows why its dividend and buybacks present a daunting challenge for JNJ but are much more shareholder friendly for large banks and PC insurance companies.

As participants in a mass wave of retirement our generation is a little bonkers on dividends and often ignores their consequences for total return.

In his 1977 Fortune article introducing the "equity bond" and the magic of internal compounding, Buffett writes of the 1950s, much like today, when dividends receded in importance.

Buffett has a generally negative view of dividends for individual investors, and taxes have little to do with it: it's the internal compounding of cash flow kept in the business.

Buffett doesn't like dividends. He doesn't like paying them, that is. He doesn't mind receiving them, however, at least for the many large dividend-paying holdings of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). His explanation, as I laid out in this article, has to do with the low corporate tax rate on dividends and extremely high corporate tax rate on capital gains. That's exactly the opposite of the situation with individual investors.

The structure of corporate tax rates is probably the main reason Buffett doesn't sell Berkshire holdings like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) for which 90% of the current value is embedded capital gains. That may change, by the way, if the proposed much lower basic corporate tax rate actually becomes law.

Buffett has no reservations about his view that an individual investor should prefer capital gains over dividends. It has relatively little to do with taxes. It has to do with his concept of stocks as "equity bonds" with "coupons" which can be internally reinvested at the highly privileged rate afforded by the internal return on capital. Here's how he put it in a famous Fortune magazine article written in 1977:

This characteristic of stocks -- the reinvestment of part of the coupon -- can be good or bad news, depending on the relative attractiveness of that 12%. The news was very good indeed in the 1950s and early 1960s. With bonds yielding only 3 or 4%, the right to reinvest automatically a portion of the equity coupon at 12% was of enormous value. Note that investors could not just invest their own money and get that 12% return. Stock prices in this period ranged far above book value, and investors were prevented by the premium prices they had to pay from directly extracting out of the underlying corporate universe whatever rate that universe was earning. You can't pay far above par for a 12% bond and earn 12% for yourself. But on their retained earnings, investors could earn 12%. In effect, earnings retention allowed investors to buy at book value part of an enterprise that, in the economic environment then existing, was worth a great deal more than book value. It was a situation that left very little to be said for cash dividends and a lot to be said for earnings retention. Indeed, the more money that investors thought likely to be reinvested at the 12% rate, the more valuable they considered their reinvestment privilege, and the more they were willing to pay for it.

To Buffett the gradual discovery of this basic element of equity investing had a lot to do with the 1949-1966 bull market. Like all bull markets it was partly fueled by an increase in valuations in which the average Price To Book Value of the Dow Jones Industrials (then the primary average) almost doubled and the average Price Earnings Ratio more than doubled. Average dividend yields, conversely, declined.

These trends which persisted for two decades after World War II were closely connected. Stocks were no longer mainly about dividends. The key fact was that in a low rate environment (3-4% for quality bonds) businesses could do something with your money that you yourself could not do for yourself. It was worthwhile to pay up for internal compounding - growth, if you will - by accepting higher price to book and price to earnings ratios.

The 1950s And The Present

In the 1950s the major blue chip growth companies were able to reinvest in their own businesses so profitably that dividends were an afterthought. Only stodgy "widows and orphans" stocks like American Telephone and Telegraph (then with the ticker symbol T and known simply as "Telephone") paid out a large part of free cash flow as a dividend. It occupied a low growth area of the economy and had nothing better to do with its money. As a result its stock price moved hardly at all and it traded at a low valuation with a high yield. It pretty much turned itself into a bond.

The current era - from 2009 - has similarities to the 1950s but also some major differences. Both followed eras of deflation, debt liquidation, and depression. Interest rates are also similarly low but very different demographics and a deflationary undertow hold growth to a lower rate. The parts of the economy which are actually growing today do not have the broad industrial and consumer base of the 1950s. They require less labor and tangible material and do not produce jobs which in turn increase consumer demand.

In the present environment rates have been persistently low and will likely remain so in historical terms even if the Fed goes through with its planned rate increase cycle. What's harder in the present moment is the task of internal compounding. A lot of it has been done not by reinvestment to build business but by share buybacks - a subset of internal use of cash flow which Buffett has recognized as important to the times. So how does the present market feel about receiving dividends versus allowing cash flow to compound internally?

Growth stocks are looked at the same way they were from the late 1950s until the early 1970s if not even more so. Because growth has been hard to come by in recent years, investors have been more than willing to pay up for it. It all comes down to one thing: the ability to redeploy free cash flow at a high rate of return on capital.

The argument in favor of internal compounding over dividends goes far to explain the way the market currently values companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They pay no dividend at all but they compound money internally like crazy. Quite a few well known and successful value investors hold one or more of these very expensive stocks and their reason can only be their appreciation of the value of the high rate of internal compounding which they see as sustainable.

The initiation of a significant dividend is often an admission that the days of heroic compounding of capital are over. Initiation of a meaningful dividend by companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was an indicator that however good the growth of its current business, it can't keep up with the free cash it has to redeploy. The only solutions to that problem involve share buybacks, acquisitions, or, as a last resort, a dividend. Even so Apple has accumulated $250 billion of cash earning very low returns.

Another big difference between the 1950s and today is that low rates and looming retirement in a low growth environment have made a generation of investors go a little bonkers about dividends. The major themes of the 1950s had to do with growth. Today the idea that the primary advantage of stocks is their ability to compound money internally has gone by the wayside. A large subset of individual investors consider themselves retirement investors. It is obviously very tempting for retirement investors to seek income at any price and on any terms.

For about fifteen years an older dear friend (now 93) has come to me about two or three times a year for my thoughts on a stock or packaged investment product his broker has touted to him. He is almost bug-eyed at the high yield he is being offered. It blinds him. The appeal of yield makes the dividend payout the only thing he can see.

Upon examination almost all of them have warts of several kinds:

-They involve a return of your own capital and almost assured shrinkage of value over time.

-They are actually cash flow negative and must borrow in order to pay the dividend.

-They are low growth, no growth, or actually shrinking businesses which offer nothing but the dividend - along with significant risks.

When I see an income suggestion on SA which fits one of these categories I worry for people. But it isn't just the completely ridiculous cases. The whole dividend thing is so paralyzing that it causes investors to forget the major advantage offered by stock ownership.

Dividends Versus Internal Compounding

Buffett is a growth-at-a-reasonable-price investor and therefore not likely to join the gurus who own Amazon, Facebook, or Alphabet, but when it comes to Berkshire Hathaway he clearly feels investors would do better to let Berkshire compound their money internally. Paying a dividend would be a simple mathematical drag on that. Here, at some length, is the slightly mathy passage he wrote on the subject in his 2012 Shareholder Letter. You can skip or skim, especially if you have read it before. It requires some concentration but provides a baseline for how to think about the dividend/internal compounding issue in general:

We'll start by assuming that you and I are the equal owners of a business with $2 million of net worth. The business earns 12% on tangible net worth - $240,000 - and can reasonably expect to earn the same 12% on reinvested earnings. Furthermore, there are outsiders who always wish to buy into our business at 125% of net worth. Therefore, the value of what we each own is now $1.25 million. You would like to have the two of us shareholders receive one-third of our company's annual earnings and have two-thirds be reinvested. That plan, you feel, will nicely balance your needs for both current income and capital growth. So you suggest that we pay out $80,000 of current earnings and retain $160,000 to increase the future earnings of the business. In the first year, your dividend would be $40,000, and as earnings grew and the one-third payout was maintained, so too would your dividend. In total, dividends and stock value would increase 8% each year (12% earned on net worth less 4% of net worth paid out). After ten years our company would have a net worth of $4,317,850 (the original $2 million compounded at 8%) and your dividend in the upcoming year would be $86,357. Each of us would have shares worth $2,698,656 (125% of our half of the company's net worth). And we would live happily ever after - with dividends and the value of our stock continuing to grow at 8% annually. There is an alternative approach, however, that would leave us even happier. Under this scenario, we would leave all earnings in the company and each sell 3.2% of our shares annually. Since the shares would be sold at 125% of book value, this approach would produce the same $40,000 of cash initially, a sum that would grow annually. Call this option the "sell-off" approach. Under this "sell-off" scenario, the net worth of our company increases to $6,211,696 after ten years ($2 million compounded at 12%). Because we would be selling shares each year, our percentage ownership would have declined, and, after ten years, we would each own 36.12% of the business. Even so, your share of the net worth of the company at that time would be $2,243,540. And, remember, every dollar of net worth attributable to each of us can be sold for $1.25. Therefore, the market value of your remaining shares would be $2,804,425, about 4% greater than the value of your shares if we had followed the dividend approach. Moreover, your annual cash receipts from the sell-off policy would now be running 4% more than you would have received under the dividend scenario. Voila! - you would have both more cash to spend annually and more capital value. This calculation, of course, assumes that our hypothetical company can earn an average of 12% annually on net worth and that its shareholders can sell their shares for an average of 125% of book value. To that point, the S&P 500 earns considerably more than 12% on net worth and sells at a price far above 125% of that net worth. Both assumptions also seem reasonable for Berkshire, though certainly not assured. Moreover, on the plus side, there also is a possibility that the assumptions will be exceeded. If they are, the argument for the sell-off policy becomes even stronger. Over Berkshire's history - admittedly one that won't come close to being repeated - the sell-off policy would have produced results for shareholders dramatically superior to the dividend policy. Aside from the favorable math, there are two further -and important - arguments for a sell-off policy. First, dividends impose a specific cash-out policy upon all shareholders. If, say, 40% of earnings is the policy, those who wish 30% or 50% will be thwarted. Our 600,000 shareholders cover the waterfront in their desires for cash. It is safe to say, however, that a great many of them - perhaps even most of them - are in a net-savings mode and logically should prefer no payment at all. The sell-off alternative, on the other hand, lets each shareholder make his own choice between cash receipts and capital build-up. One shareholder can elect to cash out, say, 60% of annual earnings while other shareholders elect 20% or nothing at all. Of course, a shareholder in our dividend-paying scenario could turn around and use his dividends to purchase more shares. But he would take a beating in doing so: He would both incur taxes and also pay a 25% premium to get his dividend reinvested. (Keep remembering, open-market purchases of the stock take place at 125% of book value.) The second disadvantage of the dividend approach is of equal importance: The tax consequences for all taxpaying shareholders are inferior - usually far inferior - to those under the sell-off program. Under the dividend program, all of the cash received by shareholders each year is taxed whereas the sell-off program results in tax on only the gain portion of the cash receipts.

The hypothetical company here is Berkshire, of course, but Buffett uses the 12% number for return on equity which he has maintained for the S&P 500 all the way back to his 1977 article. Berkshire has historically compounded Book Value at a much higher rate than 12% and is likely to do somewhat better than 12% in the future. Buffett almost says that.

Nevertheless there are a few assumptions which should be kept in mind. The assumption that one can withdraw money regularly by selling off a few shares implies a stability that is more like an economics textbook than the real world. I happen to be among the majority of Berkshire shareholders who don't expect to need periodic income from it, but those who do may have to devise a strategy for the fact that Berkshire stock goes up and down at the market's whim like other stocks. Sometimes, as in 2009, it goes down very substantially (50%).

Berkshire, by the way, trades around 145% of book, toward the middle of its average range. The market is much more expensive at 311% of book, as high as it has ever been except for a year or two around the year 2000. For this reason, as I will explain, Buffett's argument about the drag of dividends applies much more powerfully to the average S&P stock than to Berkshire. It is also a bad signal that the management of many blue chips can't figure out what on earth to do with their cash flow.

Berkshire is perfectly designed for Buffett's model of the world. Its corporate structure is operationally decentralized, but its capital allocation is highly centralized. This structure is great for doing the primary thing capitalism is supposed to do: move capital to the place where it will get the best return. It's downright Biblical, as in the parable of the stewards: money goes to the steward who can turn one talent (a monetary unit) into two rather than hiding it.

Many great companies have trouble redeploying capital in their primary businesses - consider Apple with its cash hoard and Alphabet with its various "other" projects. Berkshire too cannot find a purely internal use for its massive cash flow and must make acquisitions, some of them small bolt-ons but some of them quite large. Buybacks are another capital use Buffett contemplates but he has rarely been able to execute at the conservative price hurdle he has established.

Some of the recent Berkshire purchases struck observers as a expensive - Burlington Northern and Precision Castparts, for example - but on close examination their ability to both generate cash flow and redeploy it profitably makes the price paid fully justified. It's the simple Buffett principle of paying up for the book value to receive high and reliable internal compounding.

Berkshire may, however, be the exception rather than the rule in the current environment. There's only one Buffett and only one Berkshire, and time will tell if the Berkshire story can persist without Buffett.

Dividends Present A Problem; Compounding Isn't Easy Either

One aspect of internal compounding of capital is less clear than it once was: the baseline. The 2001 modification of the rules for reporting Goodwill and the generally increased number of mergers and acquisitions make it difficult to understand exactly what number is being compounded. With its recent emphasis on acquiring wholly owned businesses Berkshire itself participates in this increasing understatement of book value because of the fact that the amount paid to acquire a business is not generally recalculated upward.

The average book value increase of the S&P 500 since the year 2000 has been around 5% rather than the 7% one might have expected. Here's how you get to that number. The price to book value ratio (currently above 3) has averaged something over 2.5 since 2000 while the dividend rate has been a bit under 2%. Dividend yields are a percentage of market price, not book value. This is the very key point. For that reason dividends over that period required 2.5 times the 2% shareholders received. In other words, they reduced the 12% return available for internal compounding from Buffett's 12% to 7%.

The fact that book value actually compounded at only about 5% may reflect accounting rules, the fact that many buybacks were negative for book value, and the fact that slow growth in general, with a couple of major recessions, damaged the rate of return received on capital. Corporate cash also didn't earn much. The numbers are still in the ball park of Buffett's 12%, and might return to it if and when general economic growth picks up. His argument is intact, and has implications for choices in the present market.

Some Specific Investment Implications

Buffett doesn't seem to think the S&P 500 itself is so bad, despite the drag of its dividend. That's his solution to provide for his wife in case she outlives him. The current price to book ratio of 3.11 is a daunting hurdle, however, as it causes the 2% dividend to make a hit of 6.22% on its 12% return on equity. Unfortunately the S&P doesn't come with the option of giving up the dividend and selling a few shares as needed. Buffett probably thinks the diversification is worth a growth rate cut more or less in half.

I don't think he would be very interested in buying individual stocks with those statistical characteristics. I wonder if that's why he sold Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which I happen to own. JNJ sells at upwards of 5 times book so that its 2.7% dividend costs over half of its splendid 22% return on equity. Its non-accretive (to say the least!) share repurchases also greatly reduce the internal compounding of what the dividend leaves.

JNJ is almost the opposite of Berkshire when it comes to reinvestment opportunities. They obviously have a hard time finding things to do with their cash flow that comes anywhere close to their present return on capital. Development of new blockbuster drugs and devices is a crapshoot, and buying growth through acquisition isn't easy either. As a result they buy back shares at 4 or 5 times book and pay an above-average dividend. I'll keep it, I guess, rather than pay capital gains taxes. I'll tell myself that it diversifies and many similar companies are worse.

Here are some other takeaways:

-The S&P would offer a lot more favorable opportunity for internal compounding if its price to book ratio dropped to its average of 2 instead of 3. No predictions on how long we'll have to wait for that.

-Financials continue to be a pretty decent deal whether top line earnings go up a lot or not. The two cheapest of the major banks - Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) - offer particularly good compounding prospects because their dividends are minuscule (around 1%) and they continue to be able to buy back shares pretty close to tangible book value. They use almost all their free cash to do this, now that they have been given permission, and I'm totally good with it.

-Property and casualty companies like Chubb and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) offer a more conservative version of the terms provided by the banks with a price to book only slightly higher accompanied by an above average dividend. They also do lots of share buybacks at a low enough book value to manufacture some growth in earnings per share. Like Buffett, I hope the market doesn't notice this and bid them up to a point where it doesn't work.

-Fast growers if you can understand them (I don't think I can, but I'm trying) may be a good deal even at high PE and PB ratios as long as they can internally compound money at, say, 40%. You just have to remember Microsoft and Apple and understand that however great they are, they won't compound money that way forever.

-Berkshire remains my number one stock. I own as much of it as a decent regard to diversification permits. Remember: it is likely to internally compound your money at 12%, quite likely more, it sells at a below-market and understated PB ratio of 1.45, and it won't dilute your total shareholder return by paying a dividend. And taxes, mind, have nothing to do with it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, CB, TRV, JNJ, BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.