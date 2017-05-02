Chesapeake: Down, But Not Out

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has declined nearly 25% YTD, making it one of the worst performers on the open market and investors are left wondering what has happened. With earnings on deck for Thursday, I'm taking a look at a few factors that may show what major investors are thinking and how the stock might react after the report on Thursday. Short interest has increased nearly 40% YTD and with both natural gas and crude oil prices down on the same time frame, the decline in CHK has been aggravated, but also warranted. It's clear that investors want to see positive earnings and a continued effort to delever the balance sheet, but investors could be losing patience.

Source: Pro Publica

Factors To Consider Pre-Earnings

With the Q1 2017 earnings report due out this Thursday, investors should keep their eye on a few key items. First, short interest has been increased YTD by almost 40%. While not quite at the high experienced late last year, the company's short interest currently stands at 135.95 million shares, or about 15% of the float. That's a lot of pressure on the stock and could nearly explain by itself the weakness of CHK's stock YTD. Short interest is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, if positive news breaks about the company, like a positive earnings report, then we could see the stock takeoff as shorts are forced cover before they incur heavy losses. On the other hand, it's continued pressure and perhaps a sign that this report won't be positive, leading me to believe that short interest will only build.

There's also support for this increased short interest. Crude oil prices are down 9.89% YTD and natural gas prices are down 7.15% YTD. So, it's not like this decline in Chesapeake is throwing investors off-guard. We know why it's happening, but it's the forward-looking sentiment that isn't positive that is suppressing stocks like this. The fundamentals for these commodities, too, are mixed, creating a tricky position for Chesapeake and CHK investors.

Source: Bloomberg

Another factor to consider is options implied volatility. All this indicator can tell us is where investors are placing their bets in the options market, to what side, and to what magnitude. I also noticed that last week, there was 3x the normal volume in the May 19 calls with a strike of $6. I've also been seeing a fair amount of volume in the $6.50 calls, same expiration, too. In early Monday morning trading, I'm seeing considerably higher implied volatility than what has been the norm in the $4 puts expiring May 19 and in the $3 puts expiring June 16.

That may mean the market is looking for weak guidance or poor earnings later this week and is stacking up on puts, but we won't know until more volume is in and we've completed the first half of the week. Thus, investors should take the statistics below with a grain of salt and monitor the options chain this week prior to earnings to see if there are any large changes in implied volatility as this could hint at the direction the stock takes post-Q1 earnings.

Source: Bloomberg

Implied volatility should be viewed in conjunction with the statistical probability of a move on earnings. The average/implied one day move is 6.59%/4.70%, meaning that the stock could see a considerable shift in either direction after earnings. One thing to note is that the market is expecting positive EPS and this has me concerned. While I like the market's confidence for this business to see a turnaround, the company has posted negative EPS for the last two years. The Q4 2016 report even saw non-diluted EPS come in at -$0.84, so the market is expecting a large shift in EPS here. Yet, CHK does have a history of beating bottom-line expectations so perhaps this isn't too lofty. If the stock were to post the positive earnings figure that the market is expecting, then it'd be trading at a forward P/E of just under 7, which is cheap any way you slice it. That could be enough fuel to spur a significant uptrend.

Source: Bloomberg

A Note On Chesapeake's Risk

As we've clearly learned, this stock isn't for the faint of heart. Considering the 25% value shed YTD, I'm starting to reconsider my investment in this company. Taking a look at CHK's chart, the company began the year already on a downtrend, which began in early December, and it wasn't until the name became oversold in early March that it rallied back above $6. With a quick reversal, the stock is trading below three of its core moving averages and will likely look to test the $5 support level this week. Trailing twelve months volatility with this name is 51.85%, which is considerably higher than other leveraged E&Ps. While this volatility has been rolling off the last several months, it's still too high for more risk-averse investors to step in with buying power.

Source: Bloomberg

While Chesapeake doesn't have any debt due this year and just a small maturity next year of $64 million, there's still a heavy amount of leverage on the balance sheet and a considerable impact on earnings every quarter from interest expense. The company has been working incredibly hard on reducing some of the more covenant-heavy issuances, like the 2037 putable notes, having almost fully amortized the principals on those issuances. With operating income being -$3.3 billion last year, another $300 million in interest expense only aggravates losses. Debt/EBITDA on a forward-looking 2017 basis is still above 4x.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

With this name, you have to ask yourself, what do investors want? I believe the simplest answer is that they want a continued reduction in leverage. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of shareholders sometimes and that is the case here. Short interest has increased considerably YTD and there is a small amount of evidence in implied volatility to indicate that investors are betting against the company. With Q1 2017 earnings due out this week, this could be the point when the tide turns or the confirmation that investors should exit and take their capital elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.