Alliance Resource Partners: The Dividend Is Safe And Should Rise

Alliance Resource Partners: Q1 Analysis

The story at Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) in Q1 was falling costs, higher production and improved profitability. The company absolutely smashed earnings expectations this quarter, and the stock is up 8% Monday as of writing. Yet, I feel the stock remains undervalued by at least 50% post earnings, with fair value of $34 to $36 per unit, as I'll argue below.

For some background, I've been bullish on Alliance for quite some time now. For example, when Alliance announced it would cut its distribution by about $.23 per unit (and units trading at $16.43), I argued it was the right move to shore up its balance sheet and preserve liquidity. In another article, I called Alliance the "king of the coal miners" following a strong Q3 2016 earnings. I've been pounding the table on the stock for years now. It has performed far, far better than other coal producers, like Arch Coal (ACI), Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB).

Alliance has continued to deliver positive earnings quarter-after-quarter, benefiting from its sales contract position (most of its coal sales are locked at higher prices under long-term contracts), its low-cost operations, and its solid balance sheet, as the company has maintained conservative debt levels. But this past quarter was the best I've seen in quite some time. Here are the highlights:

- Alliance reported $461.1 million in revenue, a 11.1% increase compared to the year-ago quarter. Alliance sold 9.6 million tons of coal, a 28.9% increase.

- Alliance's coal sales price per ton fell 15.2% to $45.65, due to lower coal prices. However, Alliance's costs are falling further than coal prices, as its costs fell by 23% to $27.21 per ton, giving it a margin per ton of $18.44.

- Net income attributable to ARLP unitholders was $104.9 million, a massive 121.7% increase, or $1.10 per unit. EBITDA rose 41.5% to $177.7 million.

- Alliance's sales contract position has gotten stronger, as the company has secured another 740,000 tons of coal for deliveries through 2019, which includes another 342,000 tons of 2017 shipments into the thermal and metallurgical export markets.

Alliance has now secured volume and price commitments for approximately 35.5 million tons in 2017, 19.0 million tons in 2018, 9.1 million tons in 2019 and 4.3 million tons in 2020, according to the company.

- Alliance also recently completed a bond offering of $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, at an "industry-best" corporate credit rating of Ba3/BB+. The company has just $368 million in long-term debt, down by more than $30 million from last year.

- Alliance's board of directors have approved a cash distribution of $.4375 per unit, payable on May 15, to all unitholders of record as of May 8. Alliance now yields 7.58% as its units have advanced by close to 9% Monday.

Finally, Alliance has given a positive outlook for the rest of 2017 with coal market conditions improving and its operations performing strongly. The company has increased full-year production estimates to between 38.1 - 39.1 million tons, revenues of between $1.78 to $1.82 billion, net income between $290 - $330 million, and EBITDA between $605 - $645 million.

As mentioned, Alliance units remain undervalued by at least 50% in my opinion. The company is on track to deliver earnings per unit of $4.40 for 2017; at a forward P/E of 10, units would trade at $44 per share, 90% higher. This is perhaps a more rosy scenario, as Alliance would have to repeat its outstanding performance each quarter for 2017.

Using more conservative figures, let's say Alliance has a few rough quarters and only reports full-year earnings per unit of $3. With a forward P/E of 10, shares would trade at $30, which is 30% higher from current levels. In the more likely scenario, let's assume Alliance reports full-year earnings of $3.5 per unit. At a P/E of 10, its value would be $35, which implies 50%+ upside, while its units would still yield 5% (assuming the payout stands the same).

The bottom line: Alliance's cost savings efforts have been paying off big for the company as it has reduced capital requirements and shifted production to its lowest-cost mines. Production is strong and earnings were much better than expected in Q1, even with coal prices lower. Units currently yield over 7.5%, the balance sheet has strengthened and Alliance is now is a strong position to consider raising its distributions. It's the only coal stock I want to own, and I see more upside ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.