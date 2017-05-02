Market Too Frothy For Buybacks: CFOs And Boards

Valuation: Median stock in the S&P 500 trades in the 98th percentile of valuation.

Boards worried of "regret" of purchasing shares at high valuations and lawsuits. Goldman: The infatuation with buybacks is now over.

CFOs slow buybacks due to valuations. Buybacks at lowest level in five years.

Thesis: Buybacks, fueled by low interest rates aided by accommodative Fed action, have been the cornerstone of this market. Now, we see that CFOs and boards of directors are rethinking the practice due to excessive market valuations.

And, as we see CFOs and boards getting more cautious, investors are getting less cautious. Fear fell nearly 4% from historic levels today, and virtually, all news can be spun as a win-win.

Interest rates:

Interest rates at historic lows. Selling bonds and buying back stock have been the playbook for this long bull market.

Buybacks:

Valuations are starting to matter. With valuations at such extreme levels, boards and CFOs are no longer comfortable with buybacks at such frothy levels.

"Experience shows that firms repurchasing shares at extremely high valuations regret those actions when the stock price inevitably de-rates," Goldman (NYSE:GS) said.

US stock buyback authorizations running at lowest level since 2012

Boards of companies listed on the S&P 500 index have authorized $146bn in share buybacks this year, marking the lowest pace in five years, with directors worried about "extremely high valuations," according to research by Goldman Sachs. The figure represents a decline of 15 percent from the comparable period last year, the New York investment bank's equities team said. Meanwhile, share buyback executions are down 20 percent from the year-ago period. Indeed, gross S&P 500 buybacks almost doubled from 2010 to 2015 to $564bn from $290bn, according to Goldman's analysis.

PKW is the largest ETF of companies doing large buybacks. As we can see, this group outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last five years.

SPY 5 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

But now, Goldman reckons that the "infatuation with buybacks has ended for both companies and investors". Goldman notes that the median S&P 500 stock trades in the 98th percentile of the historical valuation range across numerous metrics (the index's forward 12-month price to earnings multiple is running near multi-year highs).

Valuations:

The risk/reward at this level is unfavorable for most stocks. As Goldman stated, the S&P 500 is trading at the 98th percentile of valuations. It is a bull market until proven otherwise, but the probabilities of high returns are low, while the risks of losses are high.

All news is good news:

A win-win:

The most interesting news event today was the strange reaction from the market of the President's comments on the banks. Breaking up the banks was met with temporary fear of a few minutes and then a quick recovery rally as investors see a win-win.

Trump says he's actively considering breaking up big banks

Major averages slipped as the news broke, then rebounded, while government bond yields hit their highs of the day. Bank stocks rallied, with investors taking a win-win view: Breaking up the big banks would open business opportunities for smaller institutions, while the large Wall Street firms would be worth more as separate entities than they are combined.

Here, we see the price action. The temporary fear and then the rally back to close positive on the day.

XLF Price data by YCharts

The banking sector has had quite a run over the last five and seven-year periods. But investors are apparently looking for more gains.

XLF 7 Year Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Credit Issues:

Bank investors should consider recent earnings reports that warn of possible distress in the US consumer.

The consumer: The consumer has been spending, aided by low interest rates. As two-thirds of the economy, the health of the consumer is important for virtually every business and investor.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) Earnings:

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses. Chief Executive Richard Fairbank voiced concerns about growing consumer indebtedness, saying the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Perhaps that was just a one-off event.

Except the same credit issues hurt Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF),

Credit concerns bang Synchrony Financial for 15%

loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.

Again, as the consumer is such a large portion of the overall economy, these are disturbing trends that need to be watched. And, as the risk to the economy rises, stocks keep hitting new record-highs. Investors need to be aware of what's coming. Not what has already happened. And what is coming are higher interest rates.

Lack of fear:

Substantial losses in the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) fear index. As even uncertain news is met with a bullish spin, breaking up the banks is a win-win.

And, as we see, a usually feared season for the stock market, the month of May could be a continuation of this rally, according to the financial media.

VXX Price data by YCharts

Mainstream media bullishness:

CNBC recommended to investors that the old adage, "Sell in May, Go Away" might not apply this year as the financial channel is now quite bullish.

Don't sell in May: Stock market's momentum may prove the old adage wrong this year

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has performed even better during the summer months when it begins May in an uptrend like it is now, according to data compiled by analysts at Strategas.

Conclusion:

It is still a bull market until proven otherwise. However, to quote Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 is at the 98th percentile of valuation. The level of risk, the lack of fear, and the slowing of stock buybacks are ominous signs and the bullishness of both investors and the financial media are as well.

