Short Genie Energy: Impending Regulatory Catalysts

Recommendation: Short Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) equity

Current Stock Price: $8.07 (as of 04/21/17)

Target Stock Price: $4.00 (50% return)

Timing: 3 to 12 months

Catalysts: increased regulation of the New York retail energy market, suspension of Genie's remaining oil and gas exploration activities, and suspension of the dividend.

Investment Highlights

Situation Overview

Genie Energy operates a retail energy business and an oil and gas exploration business. The Company was spun-off from IDT in 2011 so that it could allocate capital towards oil exploration projects in a handful of shale oil plays it was pursuing.

Genie Retail Energy re-sells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in 10 states in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The business purchases energy from wholesale markets and pockets the spread between the wholesale price and what they charge customers.

Genie Oil & Gas has an active exploration project in the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie has been granted an exclusive petroleum exploration license through April 2018 by the government of Israel.

Genie Retail Energy Operates With A Broken Business Model

Genie Retail Energy (aka IDT Energy) operates in an industry with no barriers to entry, has no competitive advantages, and offers no value proposition to customers. The business model is purely a sales and marketing operation and the Company has no ability to generate or transmit its own energy. The business has virtually no fixed capital employed and purchases its electricity/gas from the wholesale market, accessible to any of its competitors. As a result, the business has no edge procuring lower-cost energy or forecasting future prices.

The business has 72 full-time employees in its corporate office and contracts with outsourced sales reps who use door-to-door and telemarketing techniques to find new customers. Genie, as well as many of its peers, has been accused of using aggressive and sometimes fraudulent sales tactics. Genie's sales reps are paid on a commission-only basis which incentivizes them to be aggressive in closing sales. According to the Company's annual report, Genie's SG&A expense "consists primarily of sales commissions paid to independent agents and marketing costs, which are the primary costs associated with the acquisition of customers." A quick snapshot of Genie's Yelp and Google reviews confirms significant customer dissatisfaction. In the following YouTube video, an IDT Energy sales rep was caught going door to door asking people to provide their personal information in order to receive a check from the government in order to promote green energy.

As a result, Genie has been the plaintiff in various lawsuits (including 3 ongoing disputes) where the Company has been accused of violating consumer protection and telemarketing laws and for charging customers exorbitant prices. These lawsuits are detailed in Genie's annual report.

In addition, Genie Retail Energy appears to offer customers no value proposition. According to a federal survey conducted in 2015, residential customers in New York who signed up with an energy service company paid an average of 17% more than regular utility customers.[i] High customer churn confirms the lack of value in the service. In 2016, Genie's annual customer churn clocked in at 76.8%. Customer service ratings found online show extreme dissatisfaction; Genie has 1/5 stars on Yelp and 1.8/5 stars on Google reviews.

Finally, Genie is not on the hook for customer receivables. If a customer defaults, the utility companies are required to buyout the customer under a purchase of receivables program. In a purchase of receivables program utilities are contractually obligated to purchase customer receivables at a pre-determined fixed discount. Virtually all of Genie's agreements with utility companies feature a purchase of receivables arrangement. This compounds the incentive to target lower-income customers who may be more vulnerable to manipulative sales techniques, for example, falsely promising energy savings.

Regulatory Change Expected To Significantly Hit Earnings

Genie's largest geographic market is New York State which represents 43% of meters served and 33% of residential customer equivalents (a measure of consumption). New York State is in the process of energy re-regulation.

Since early 2016, the New York Public Service commission (Genie's regulator) and the governor's office have put into place new rules which prohibit energy service companies from engaging in door-to-door sales and telemarketing. The regulator also issued rules requiring energy service companies to guarantee cost savings or provide at least 30% of energy from renewable sources. However, these rules have been challenged by the energy service companies and have been held up in court.

The regulator subsequently announced it would be undertaking a broader examination of the energy service companies to determine whether they could be sufficiently regulated or if they should be "completely prohibited from serving their current products to mass-market customers".[ii] The conclusion of this examination is expected in 2017.

Separately, beginning in May 2017, the regulator implemented a rule which prevents energy service companies from signing contracts with customers who participate in low-income assistance programs. [iii] [iv] [v]

Therefore, Genie will likely see revenue in its largest market significantly decline and could see its New York business disappear completely.

Oil & Gas Subsidiary Likely Worth Zero

Genie Oil & Gas does not produce any revenue and currently has no probable or possible reserves. The business was started in 2008 with the acquisition of an oil exploration license in the Shfela basin in Israel. In total, Genie has acquired the right to explore for oil in four different projects. So far, three projects have already been suspended or decommissioned and the only remaining project looks to be on the ropes as well.

Genie's only active exploration project is in the Golan Heights, where it began prospecting in 2013 and has a contract to explore for petroleum until April 2018. So far Genie has drilled several wells in this project; however, all of them were found to be "not commercially viable". In Q3 2016, Genie wrote-off its capitalized expenses related to its project in the Golan Heights because it was unable to "see a clear path to probable or possible reserves" in the next 12 to 18 months. Genie is planning on drilling a few more exploratory wells in the northern portion of the basin, but we feel that the likelihood of success is low given the Company's track record.

Interestingly, there may be some non-economic motives for continuing the project. Howard Jonas, the lead investor, Chairman, and CEO of Genie Energy is a devout Orthodox Jew who has gone as far as establishing a Yeshiva (religious academy) at the Company's corporate campus. The Golan Heights is a politically sensitive area where Israel has a territorial dispute with Syria. The Israeli government has promoted development of the region to strengthen its territorial claims. This oil project, if successful, would have significant geopolitical implications.

Nosebleed Valuation

By our calculations (there is no analyst coverage), Genie trades at 16.6x forward EBITDA and has a dividend yield of 3.2%, assuming no impact from regulatory change. Genie's retail energy peers trade at 7.0x forward EBITDA and have a median dividend yield of 6.0%. A study of precedent transactions revealed the median transaction multiple for retail energy businesses to be 4.5x LTM EBITDA. The only way to explain this valuation gap is that investors must be ascribing significant value to Genie's Oil and Gas business which we view as worthless.

Applying peer valuation metrics to Genie's expected earnings implies a share price range of $5.00 to $6.50 if the business is unaffected by regulatory change and a share price range of $3.50 to $4.50 if New York State goes through with its proposed regulatory changes. Our target price is $4.00, which implies 50% downside from the current price of $8.07.

Additionally, we question the safety of the dividend. Genie currently pays out $7.4 million to common shareholders and $1.5 million to preferred shareholders. Since it was spun-off from IDT in 2011, Genie has never been profitable and has never shown free cash flow (except for $2.1 million in 2016). The Company has seen its cash balance fall every year for the past 5 years from $102 million in 2011 to $35 million today. The dividend would almost certainly be cut if revenue fell sharply as a result of regulatory action in New York State.

Investment Risks

The key risks to shorting Genie Energy include Genie successfully diversifying its business into other states, regulatory change in New York not coming to fruition, and the possibility of Genie's oil project in the Golan Heights progressing.

Genie is keenly aware that it must diversify its business away from New York which is why it purchased Retail Energy Holdings in November 2016. This acquisition expanded Genie into four new states but only increased Genie's customer base by ~10%. Finding a sizable acquisition target may be tough because the industry is extremely fragmented. Also, Genie is not well enough capitalized to take down a sizable target. On the flip side, given Genie's current valuation, we are not concerned with the prospect of Genie being acquired.

There is a possibility that new regulations in New York State may be delayed or may not be sufficiently onerous to impact Genie. The energy service companies have already successfully challenged numerous rules proposed by the regulator in court. However, there is currently a rule set to be implemented in May 2017 that has not been blocked. This rule will prohibit retail energy companies from marketing to customers who participate in low-income assistance programs. Additionally, the regulator is currently considering the possibility of completely banning the retail energy business model from the state of New York.

Finally, there is always the remote possibility of Genie successfully developing its oil project in the Golan Heights. We feel that the probability of this happening is extremely low. Genie has never successfully developed a commercially viable oil project despite trying for ten years in four different basins. Genie recently wrote-off its capitalized exploration expenses for the first batch of wells drilled in the Golan Heights. Genie only has one year left in its five year license to explore the Golan Heights for oil. With each day that passes, it becomes increasingly less likely that Genie will be successful in this project.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GNE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.