Amazon - Messing With Mother Amazon Is Likely To Lead To The Same Results As Messing With Mother Nature

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported the results for its Q1 last week. Most observers cheered and others persisted in trying to find holes in the story. One commentator, more perceptive than many quibblers, suggested that those of us who are invested in the name ought to be pleased that the company's shares are still viewed by a cohort of investors/commentators as overvalued. Without these doubting Thomas's who would there be to buy the shares or raise their ratings.

Amazon these days is a large, very far flung enterprise. Some of its initiatives like those of peer Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), will ultimately not be successful. Other initiatives, which do not conform to the company's roots as a retailer, will produce metrics that can be disputed in terms of their success. I think it would be foolish to claim prescience with regards to a holistic set of expectations regarding the business. It seems to me, that analysts who are more familiar with retailing stress one component of the company's business, those who are more focused on IT naturally gravitate to comments about Amazon Web Services (AWS) and others yet with expertise in media and entertainment tend to focus on the company's initiatives in those areas.

Many observers appear to believe that Amazon will either run out of growth runway or that its advantages as a first mover in many areas will be competed away. Neither of those assertions seem well placed. Much of this article will be based on trying to suggest that Amazon is at the start with a long, long runway to deal with. The fact that some of the runway is not really perceptible at this point is a function of how growth companies work. One commentator on this site who wrote one of the more interesting articles about the genre of "Amazon denier" confessed to not being terribly imaginative. Amazon shares, no doubt, are for the imaginative. No one is suggesting that taking the current businesses of the company, and using assumptions that imply that they (the businesses) will revert rapidly to the mean is going to create a share price expectation that makes much sense. But just looking at a few of the bets Amazon has made in retail e-Commerce might suggest why that kind of thinking isn't likely to produce accurate results for shareholders and those considering investing in the perhaps the premier growth name of this time.

One well known bank, Pac Crest, downgraded the shares on the theory that things can't get better. To me, that is akin to the famous quote about the patent office closing shop because everything that could be invented, already had. That was kind of a sick joke then as the above link suggests, and the idea that Amazon has reached its apogee is in the same genre. As will be discussed below, the balance of the PacCrest argument concerning increased competition with both Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) seems quite misplaced. I believe there are very specific reasons for believing that Microsoft will not run away with Amazon's position in web services and there are equally specific reasons to expect that Amazon will not be terribly troubled by Wal-Mart in the E-Commerce space.

I do not believe I can do much more than recapitulate the many analysts who forecast the size of the e-commerce market and its relative growth rate vs. bricks and mortar retailing. According to these analysts, the overall growth of e-commerce is at a rate that will surely leave room for more than one success story in the space.

On the other hand, I think many investors, and in particular the Pac Crest analyst, have no idea of the ultimate likely size of the web services market. The cloud is dramatically cheaper than what has preceded it and users are jumping to the cloud at accelerating rates as its birthing pains recede. And Amazon simply offers more cloud to more potential users than anyone else and it can better afford to do so than it main competitors. There will be several viable competitors but Amazon's lead is not likely to be challenged in the foreseeable future.(The link highlighted is but one of the many market research reports on the subject worth considering.)

Before embarking on some of the specifics of the company's 1st quarter business performance and initiatives, it is probably worth looking at what Amazon actually did report and whether or not the results and the guidance should be construed as share-holder friendly. There are certainly those who stridently proclaim the opposite. In one case the writer acknowledges a 17-year history of not understanding the company's valuation.

Amazon's Q1-Why investors should be encouraged; issues to be considered

Amazon is, as was mentioned a very large company with many different kinds of businesses located around the world. Not all of them do well all of the time and not all of them report strictly comparable metrics. Just to reprise some headlines as a starting point: Amazon reported total revenues of $36 billion, up by 23%. The company reported operating income of $1 billion for the period down by 6% year on year. The company reported EPS of $1.48 for the quarter, an increase of 40% year on year. A significant component of the difference between the direction of EPS and the direction of operating income was the adoption of a new FASB rule. The rule required Amazon to recognize the excess tax benefit or deficiency for stock based comp as a component of tax expense. This change resulted in a decrease to the company's recognized tax rate and a corresponding increase in EPS. As this is a permanent change, and specifically called for by FASB, I do not regard it as an issue in terms of earnings quality.

The company reported operating cash flow (CFFO) of $17.6 billion for the trailing 12 months, 53% greater than the prior year results. Free cash flow net of finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases reached $3.3 billion for the trailing 12 months, up about 74% year on year. Some of the increase in cash flow was a product of the lower tax accrual which was responsible for the increase in net income. Other items that drove the growth in CFFO during the quarter included a noticeable increase in depreciation, a significant increase in stock based comp and an increase in the net balance of deferred revenues. The increase in the balance of deferred revenues relates in whole or in part to the level of multi-year bookings the company is achieving in enterprise contracts for AWS. As that will most likely continue, two of the pillars of CFFO growth, depreciation and deferred revenue growth, are going to drive that metric for some time into the future. In addition, some of the increase comes from the various subscription services that are available through Prime.

AWS reported revenue growth of 42% for the period with operating margins of 24%. Operating margins increased slightly compared to those reported the prior year. The company's payable balance, an area of some concern amongst a few SA contributors fell by 25% sequentially. Payables are now $18.9 billion compared to $15 billion the prior year. So, payables are up 26% and sales are up 23%-not a material change in that ratio.

The company provided Q2 guidance for revenue growth of between 16%-24% for Q2. Amazon acquired Souq at the end of March but its contribution to revenues is likely to be minor at this point. The guidance assumes 240 basis points of negative currency impact. The forecast is a bit greater than the prior consensus published by First Call.

Guidance also included an estimate for operating income to fall within a very broad range of $375 million-$975 million. This would compare to last year's operating income of $1.3 billion. The operating income forecast has such a large range that it is difficult to pinpoint a specific EPS expectation. That said, it is obvious that most estimates for Q2 EPS will come down. Interestingly, at least to me, there were no questions asked on the call regarding the guidance for operating earnings.

That said, very few investors really pay attention to the specifics of Amazon's EPS calculation. Obviously, no one buying or holding Amazon shares these days is doing so because they expect, or do not expect the company to earn the current consensus forecast for EPS of $7.28 or even the $12.45 EPS consensus for 2018. Investors are discounting a much greater level of EPS back to the present to arrive at a reasonable price for the shares than the company's critics who are reluctant and unable to look at the potential Amazon has to offer new services, expand current services globally and to keep up the cadence of growth seen at AWS.

The results for this quarter would seemingly support the contention that earnings will grow fast enough to support current share price levels and leave room for future share price appreciation based on operating performance. It is not a universal view.

Some sub-headline numbers that ought to make the headlines

Amazon reports lots of numbers at various levels of detail and I certainly do not propose to comment about all of them. Even commenting about a few may not be terribly interesting to some readers but I think the point is just to illustrate the number of significant areas in which Amazon is growing.

Inevitably, some readers are more fascinated about one part of Amazon compared to another. The company reported highlights with regards to its movie business, its Prime Video business, its self-publishing service, its hardware products such as Kindle and Echo and something called a Fire TV stick for India which include capabilities that include voice search in Hindi as well as a vast supply of Bollywood content. Fortunately, Amazon shareholders are not required to look at those-if that were a requirement it could be a factor in making me want to sell the shares.

There is no real feasible way for an objective observer to handicap all of the programs, initiatives and services that Amazon has started to offer and I make no claim to have greater skill than anyone else in that regard. This is a bold, creative, thoughtful and yet risk seeking management team. It is probably fair to say that they are likely to win more than they lose. But the fact that they lose some is inevitable-China was a pretty major loss for sure. Those that condemn Amazon's performance or its strategy are most likely simply unacquainted with or dismissive of the breadth of the company's initiatives and are unwilling to speculate about what Amazon and its management team might think of next.

It is worth quoting from a comment of the CFO during the conference call that seems to me to best encapsulate the story for this company. "So, we're building global scale in that business (devices such as Echo and Alexa) in both content and marketing. As I said earlier, we're expanding Prime benefits in the U.S. and also globally. Things like Prime Music, Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, all expanding globally. And we have launched Prime in India, China and Mexico. I know I'm drifting a bit from North America, but it's all part of the same theme, We also have this trend going on in our fulfillment networks where strong FBA growth (Fulfilled by Amazon) and high growth in Amazon Fulfilled units is resulting a large increase in fulfillment capacity…"

The company talks about have 12,000 skills that can be used through Alexa and that is of course one of the most popular hardware offerings the company has ever launched. The company is continuing to focus on many foreign geos including Mexico and Japan. It is more or less impossible to know which geo may one day be an important source of revenue for the company. Given the company's level of CFFO there are very few e-commerce properties that Amazon could not buy and in thinking about growth it is reasonable to imagine that if Amazon feels the risks and costs of entering a market are excessive, if it deems the market strategic it will enter it through consolidation of a local platform.

In the AWS area, the company continued to enhance its Redshift data warehouse offering and introduced Amazon Chime which is a fully featured set of services that mark the company's entrance into the market for unified communication services.

It is not surprising to see Amazon revenues shift slowly toward providing services for third party sellers. And for those who shop the site, it is not surprising that retail subscription services are growing a bit faster when compared to retail products.

The scope of Amazon has become so large that it would be impossible for the company to effectively manage a portfolio that includes everything one can buy on the site and it is the third-party sellers that provide the company with one of its more under-recognized advantages. And it is not terribly surprising that Amazon has been able to increase the productivity of its shipping efforts which can be seen in terms of the company's headcount rising more slowly than the number of packages that are shipped despite having to deal with the very low productivity of shipping in India.

The CFO made the point that Amazon is seeing notable increases in productivity as it develops its robotics technology which is improving warehouse efficiency. And management is also seeing network efficiencies as the company develops things such as sort centers. One of the issues faced by anyone trying to compete with Amazon is to overcome their lead in technology and the rapid improvements in technology. It isn't enough for Macy's (NYSE:M) or Wal-Mart to enter the E-Commerce space. In order to really compete effectively they are going to have to catch up with Amazon technology and that will no mean feat. Many readers are probably amused by some of the company's projected drone delivery plans. But robotics is real and here now and if someone wants to compete with Amazon meaningfully, then they would somehow have to develop that capability or be stuck with long-term cost disadvantages.

AWS-Why 42% revenue growth and flat operating margins are more than good enough

There continues to be a canard in the investment firmament to the effect that Amazon's cloud business is under threat from hither and yon and that it will lose share over the coming years. Amazon faces 5 significant competitors in its Web services business including Google, Microsoft, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM). Those are the same competitors most would have named last year and the year before and the year before that. There are no new competitors in the space and some former competitors have now become Amazon partners/customers. It is worth noting that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), has begun to run all of its solutions, new and old on the AWS platform and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) is beginning to host its software on Amazon as well. It is very hard to compete with AWS because of its massive economies of scale. Application software vendors have no reason to build a proprietary clouds and they have concluded it is far cheaper in terms of capital and probably cheaper even operationally to move to a cloud vendor that gives them maximum geographic reach. And when considering which cloud platform to choose, it is hard not to choose Amazon when the application vendors mentioned above and many other application are competing with 3 of the 4 other cloud infrastructure vendors.

Further, Amazon continues to offer the most regions and zones which are considered to afford users with better operational performance in terms of latency. The company has migrated more than 23,000 databases to its profusion of database offerings. Amazon Aurora is very cheap and offers significant price/performance advantages compared to other MySQL implementations. Amazon RDB, which is the direct competitor of Oracle's primary database offering, so far continues to be far less expensive per seat although Oracle has threatened a price war in the space. I guess that makes sense if a company loses that volume of its installed base in such a short period. Amazon also offers ElastiCache and No SQL databases that are designed for very specific workloads such social networking, gaming, ad-tech and mobile apps.

AWS has announced its version of an artificial intelligence service, Lex which will be made available to all developers. Lex is obviously based on the technology that Amazon uses as part of its Alexa "appliance/device." This quarter, the company didn't announce anything new for its BI customers. I mention that because just about every other service that AWS offers was enhanced, refined or expanded. Perhaps the fact that it offers its flavor of BI for $9/mo. per user (standard edition), less than half the price that Qlik charges and 25% of Tableau's (NYSE:DATA) prices makes it less necessary to push the envelope (Some readers are going to say that the more appropriate comparison in terms of pricing would be Amazon's t enterprise edition which costs double the standard addition.)

So what about that 42% growth. OK, we all know that at some point the law of large numbers is going to kick in. Last quarter, AWS revenues reached a run rate of $14 billion. A couple of things to mention. One is obvious and it is the law of large numbers that was essentially documented in a prior link in this article.

The other consideration to remember in looking at the 42% growth number is that it took place in the quarter after a material cut in the price for most AWS offerings. I have written about that in the past and see no reason to reprise the details. But in essence, the 42% growth rate was composed of something like an increase of 70%+ in usage and a 30% average decrease in the unit price of the services. It is just price elasticity at work and so long as price elasticity remains high for AWS offerings, and Amazon has the ability to drive costs in the future as it has in the past, then the outlook for AWS is surely better than is contemplated in almost any published set of expectations.

Elasticity seemingly had an almost instantaneous impact of price on demand. Even in the first quarter of the price cut, users chose to up their usage with AWS to the extent that unit demand skyrocketed above levels of the recent past. Over time, it seems likely that the results of the price cut will be to actually raise percentage revenue growth for some period. But even more impressive is that the price cut did not really impact margins. AWS has such great economies of scale that it can cut prices and still maintain operating margins in the quarter the price cuts took effect. It is very difficult to compete with those kinds of economies and there is no evidence that those economies will disappear anytime in the foreseeable future.

The last time Amazon reported the metric, it indicated that it had introduced 1000 new services in the prior 12 months. It didn't update that metric this quarter other than to say it continues to innovate, but one reason it is so incredibly difficult to compete directly with Amazon is that it has the scale to introduce 1000 new services in a year and not see issues with its margins.

Was that 42% growth number disappointing. Not by any objective standard that I can determine.

When does the story reach the wall?

All growth stories reach a wall and this one will do so…someday, but not quite yet. The company is making a huge bet on its Indian operations and some will tend to focus on that initiative which really is quite far afield from the company's mainstream retail business. Is Amazon going to fail in India because other vendors who sell soft drinks or coffee have had difficulty in establishing themselves. The evidence seems to suggest that Amazon has become the largest E-Commerce site in that country and has overtaken Flipkart. Again, it can do so because it has the resources and the becomes of scale to create a logistics network in what remains a very primitive country with huge swaths of the population still not connected to the internet.

The company recently announced that it would be acquiring Souq, the largest on-line retailer in the Mid-East. Now the E-Commerce market in the Middle East isn't huge and expectations even for 2018 are that it will only be worth $10 billion-but it is growing at something like 50%/year. Perhaps that growth estimate will not prove out with the decline in oil prices or perhaps the other E-commerce sites in the region will step up their game-but Amazon outbid all of its rivals to vault into the number one position in the market.

Amazon is a laggard in Latin America where it is in 4th place behind MercadoLibre. It does offer potential customers in 4 African countries access to its products but is far behind local sites such as Jumia and Konga in Nigeria.

It has basically withdrawn from China and has apparently decided not to enter southeast Asia-at least for the time being. On the other hand, it has opened its operations in Australia with its ubiquitous distribution centers slated to open in September in that country.

Amazon will probably figure out some way to enter the S.E. Asian e-commerce space given its size and potential. At some point, it seems reasonable to imagine that Amazon will acquire one of the several E-Commerce start-ups into the region in order to compete with Lazada, a firm owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). I mention all these areas of actual and prospective expansion not with any thought of attempting to quantify the opportunities but simply to suggest just how far-flung this business is and how much runway the company still has. If Africa becomes important as a potential source of growth-and there signs that it may, who's to say the company will not buy either Jumia or Konga. If the company determines that Latin America is a geo in which it has to lead, there are doubtless plenty of sites it can and will buy.

For example, Amazon is expected to achieve $200 billion in revenues next year without any material contribution from India or Australia or the Middle East. But India and Australia are anticipated to reach more than $100 billion in E-Commerce sales in 2021 and it seems almost certain that Amazon will have a leadership market share in those countries.

From my perspective, and that is one who tries to focus on the IT space and who is a loyal Amazon Prime and Prime Pantry user, the services the company offers and its customer service are very compelling. But then too, when I take a careful look at the numbers as an analyst and not as a consumer, I find that Q1 for Amazon showed many traditional elements of success that seem to have been overlooked by some of the companies more vocal and negative commentators-both on this site and elsewhere.

Some thoughts about profitability and cashflow

Amazon continues to draw criticism for not improving profitability at a rate sufficient to conform to Graham and Dodd investment parameters. How it could possibly innovate at the rate that it is and fund the rate of physical expansion, and enter so many new markets with so many new services and produce very profitable results is a conundrum. One never sees it really explored objectively in the commentary of negative commentators.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon operating income fell by 6% in Q1. Fulfillment costs rose by 60 bps year on year. Some of that probably related to the costs of the Indian venture and some of it will be the costs of opening new fulfillment centers around the world. In addition, the company is expanding the footprint for PrimeNow which inevitably raises shipping costs although it is likely, over time, to enhance shipping margins. The same can be said about AmazonFresh which is now in 21 US markets and two overseas. That said, overall shipping costs rose by the slowest rate sequentially in a couple of years. All those robots working in concert.

In the end, will it prove to be profitable for Amazon to deliver products in a couple of hours in selected metro areas? Will it be profitable to offer fresh produce to customers? I really have no way of knowing that. At the least, it probably will create loyal Amazon users and perhaps the drag alone is worth it. But I think it is fair to say that when anyone looks at Amazon, it is looking at a bunch of new ventures that are in the development phase as well as somewhat more mature businesses that serve to subsidize the new ventures.

Technology and content costs rose about 100 bps. Whether or not Amazon's forays into content will be profitable is uncertain and I have no way of forecasting the timing of success in the company's efforts in the space or its possible magnitude. It did produce one well regarded movie, Manchester by the Sea, but I have no way of knowing if that was an outlier or a trend. It is one of those ventures whose future is uncertain and probably unknowable at this point.

General and administrative costs rose by 60% year on year, although the actual number is modest at 2.2% of revenues. Marketing costs, significantly influenced by AWS, rose 33% year on year.

Offsetting these negative trends in opex, at least in part, was the increase in gross margins which overall rose by about 200 basis points. Part of this is a function of the higher proportion of AWS revenues which have high gross margins in the mix. In addition, the gradual turn to the shipment of 3 rd party products will raise reported gross margins in percentage, if not in dollars.

The company's cash flow, as mentioned earlier showed very favorable trends despite the decline in operating profits and pre-tax income. While cash flow jumps around considerably quarter on quarter for this company like most other businesses, the company's cash flow in Q1 fell significantly on a year on year basis although it increased a remarkable 53% on a trailing twelve-month basis. Q1 cash flow was constrained by balance sheet items. Free cash flow was further constrained b the purchase of capital items which rose at a rate of more than 50% in Q1 and which rose by 51% over the past 12 months. While cashflow remains a principle management objective at Amazon and is likely to continue to be a key metric, the company is building fulfillment centers and data centers and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Even with free cash flow reasonably expected to increase at a faster cadence than net income because of the rapid growth in both deferred revenues and stock based comp, no buying Amazon shares currently is doing so because of the company's free cash flow yield. Net of capital leases and finance leases, the free cash flow yield is nowhere near a level that could support current valuations. It is all about future growth.

I've owned Amazon shares for a considerable time now. I didn't change my mind about why I own them this quarter. The company is actually seeing a bit of re-accelerating growth and that is likely to be visible in AWS as well. I just can't keep track of all of the company's new offerings and their proliferation around the world. It simply isn't a company that is amenable to the kind of analysis many investors use in valuing companies because it is in a continuous molting process. There are plenty of signs that the molting process is creating a beautiful monarch who seems destined to have a long run atop both the E-Commerce and the Web Services heaps. I certainly can't imagine the shares appreciating in the next year as they have in the past. But I do believe they will still create positive alpha.

