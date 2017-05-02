Why Tesla May Go Wireless In Lithium-Ion Battery Recharging, After All

I conclude that application of this technology would be technically plausible albeit its economic viability will result in other carmakers going wireless charging without increasing the size of their batteries.

As envisaged, both recent technological advances in efficiency and wattage and the possibility that as roads electrify more batteries will be required have put those two arguments into question.

Tesla has given two reasons for this. One, that it is inefficient and underpowered, and two that it would lead to downsize Li-ion batteries and diminish the demand for them.

In an article published almost two years ago, I inquired as to why Tesla (TSLA) Motors would not have shown interest in going wireless in battery recharging while sticking with its wired hyper-charging mechanism. My reasoning was more or less as follows.

First, Tesla was not interested in wireless technology because it’s inefficient and underpowered. Second, it was in Tesla’s interest not to go wireless because that would tend to downsize Li-ion batteries which would in turn diminish demand for such devices. I then went on to criticize both lines of arguments on the grounds that there was already considerable evidence of significant technological advances (in terms of efficiency and wattage) by major players in wireless charging, and that as roads electrify all over the world, not less but more batteries will be required. Lastly, I wondered whether Tesla should start thinking of developing wireless hyper-charging technologies to displace their current hyper-chargers in the next 5-10 years. The article prompted 454 comments, including my replies to some of them.

Only two months after publication of my piece, Hybridcars disseminated progress of one of those major companies developing wireless technologies therein cited while ironizing about the robotic snake just proposed by Tesla. In fact, in an interview included in that article, Momentum’s CEO talks about the kind of wireless hyper-charging technology I suggested as far back as 2013 indicating that it would not cost more than a supercharger but clarifying that to actually make it Tesla compatible, “the automaker would have to cooperate.”

We can’t tell at this point whether Tesla did indeed work together with Evatran, another privately held company revealed in my article. Though about one year later, this firm claimed to have developed its Plugless System specifically for rear-wheel drive Model S electric cars and two months further down the road declared that by the end of this year it will offer systems compatible with 80 percent of EVs in North America. Given their recent statement at the Paris Motor Show that today they can take care of a quarter million EV drivers in the US alone, they do seem to be serious about it.

Likewise, in April 2016, the third company mentioned in my piece, Qualcomm (QCOM), after successfully applying its halo wireless electric vehicle charging technology at the Formula E Long Beach ePrix in California, was encountered announcing it was also ready for prime time. And in October last year it announced that the 2018 Mercedes Benz S550e will offer wireless EV charging capability using Qualcomm technology.

Interestingly enough, a couple of weeks ago, an enlightening discussion was observed in the Tesla Forums under the heading: Why doesn’t Tesla make wireless charging standard? Here I found two classes of Tesla followers. One composed of people repeating Musk’s arguments about inefficiency and poor wattage of wireless charging technologies in 2014, and another including individuals with new arguments in favor of such emerging know-how.

With all these considerations in mind, we now turn to what Elon Musk had to say at TED2017. Actually, he didn’t pronounce a single word about wireless charging but he did show a curious way to electrify underground roads and streets in Los Angeles (LA). In the following link you will find some highlights from his conversation with Chris Anderson, TED’s Head Curator, under the suggestive title “What will the future look like?”, including a video “of what will be a 3D network of tunnels to alleviate congestion” in LA. Although no further details have been given regarding the new “boring” system, except that it works “with an electric car-skate attached to an elevator from street level that brings your car vertically underground into a tunnel” where the car-skates are designed to achieve speeds of about 130 mph so that one could get from Westwood to LAX in 5-6 minutes, it appears plausible to argue that automated car-skates within the tunnels are likely to apply some sort of dynamic inductive coupling wireless charging to minimize energy use and contribute to make the whole system economically viable. But this argument needs to be put under further scrutiny.

To begin with, in the following points, I synthesize the results of a comprehensive up-to-date review of the scientific literature on wireless charging with an aim to show the relevance of dynamic wireless charging to the Boring Company project.

First, as a new article published in a leading journal in the field [See: Applied Energy, 179 (2016) 413–425, July] states, “dynamic wireless charging offers opportunities for sustaining the battery charge while driving so that the large battery pack that represents a bottleneck for deploying EVs can be eliminated and range anxiety will be reduced.” So contrary to what Tesla has been saying all along about the generic issue, dynamic wireless charging would suddenly become a key element of the disrupting EV Company in its strategy to deal with traffic congestion. Moreover, just as it is stated therein, connected and automated vehicles (CAVs), such as the Tesla car-skates, would provide strong synergy to dynamic inductive wireless charging in the tunnel lanes not only to solve the problem of charging alignment precision but also to improve driving performance and energy efficiency.

Second, application of this technology to Musk’s “boring tunnels” would only add to a growing list of trials and projects on what can also be called “inductive charging while driving” (ICWD) mentioned in a recent article published in another leading journal in the field [See: Transportation Research Part B 91 (2016) 344–365, June], both in the U.S. as well as in other countries in the world, such as:

The project carried out by Energy Dynamics Laboratory at Utah State University that has proved that enough power can be transferred wirelessly to safely and effectively charge electric vehicles (2015).

15 miles of charging lanes constructed in Gumi, South Korea, which recharge a dozen of buses while in motion (2015).

Scania and Siemens’ project to investigate an overhead charging technology and have a 2 km test track outside Berlin (2014).

British government’s work with BMW, Renault and Scania to test dynamic wireless charging technology (2015).

The project implemented by Siemens, in conjunction with Volvo, to trial an eHighway system on a two-mile stretch of highway in California in the vicinity of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach (2014).

Third, according to the reference above, ICWD would be aimed at transmitting power without taking recourse to any physical connector, but using inductive coupling, magnetic resonance and microwaves as enabling mechanisms. For the kind of charging lanes shown in the Tesla video, inductive coupling seems to be the enabling mechanism of choice. Following another scientific reference [See: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews 47(2015)462–475], this technology “is known worldwide for its high power transfer in many applications, mainly in electric vehicles.” In its dynamic set-up, “the primary coil is placed in the pavement at spaced locations, thereby establishing a charging roadbed that allows power transfer at several spaced locations throughout the roadbed.” See in Figure 1 the different components of wireless inductively coupled power transfer for EV charging.

Figure 1

Components of wireless inductively coupled power transfer for EV charging

Source: Renewable and Sustainable Sustainable Energy Reviews.

But make no mistake here. Tesla’s Boring Plan is not likely to be part of any broader wireless charging strategy in which a costly infrastructure installation is compensated with use of low capacity batteries. Why? Well, because there is no indication that it will induce Tesla to reduce the capacity of the batteries it has begun producing at the Gigafactory in Nevada. Nonetheless, under certain conditions, the Boring Plan would have some effect on adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS) at large since only this type of cars could benefit from this ultrafast urban traveling within the boring tunnels envisaged by Elon Musk.

This takes us directly to the second part of my argument referring to the economic viability of the Boring Plan. Admittedly, Elon Musk did not say anything about it at TED2017. But that has not prevented at least one critic from arguing that “tunneling is incredibly expensive”. In response, Musk has only talked here about the need to reduce the cost of digging. Now since, as previously stated, the costly infrastructure installation will not be compensated with utilization of low capacity batteries, one needs to wonder how Tesla plans to ensure the economic viability of this project in the years to come.

One suggestion might be that the Boring Project offer the ultrafast traveling service not only to Tesla cars but also to other BEVs, provided dynamic wireless charging for autonomous vehicles is standardized. Note in this connection that the average battery capacity of such cars in 2015-2016 in the U.S. was 22.33 kWh whereas that of Tesla cars amounted to 87.5 kWh. Assuming the boring tunnel lanes become ubiquitous in the following years, they would actually serve an unexpected purpose: They would incentivize other carmakers to go electric without having to increase the size of their lithium batteries. We must ask ourselves at this point whether all of this will nevertheless make a non-trivial contribution to the definitive displacement of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from U.S. roads and streets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.