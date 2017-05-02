Axim Biotechnologies: A Great Stock To Sell Short

I have recently become fascinated by Axim Biotechnologies Inc. (OTCQB:AXIM), not because I like the company (I don't), but because I am amazed that just about everybody else does.

I have two issues with Axim. First, I don't like the way Axim embellishes everything they do. They very convincingly make it sound like they are on the cutting edge of technology; when in reality their so called technology is the most primitive of primitive. The other problem I have with Axim is that, as far as I can tell, they don't do an substantive preclinical studies or research--they just jump into the clinical testing phase. The vast majority of drugs that are tested on humans fail (if you want to see the statistics take a look at Clinical development success rates for investigational drugs). Without the preclinical phase the numbers would be even worse. Preclinical research not only screens out poor drug candidates, but also helps in the design of clinical trials. The preclinical phase is standard practice in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of my misgivings I discussed in a previous article. In this article I discuss two of their recent press releases that generated a lot of excitement. And, to put a perspective on how Axim develops products, I compare Axim's development procedure against that of one of their competitors, InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IMLFF).

Axim recently announced plans to seek FDA approval for a Marinol (Dronabinol) based chewing gum. Marinol is a synthetic THC that has been approved by the FDA in gelcap form for use as an antiemetic. Since Marinol has already been approved, all Axim has to due to get approval for their Marinol imbued chewing gum is to show that its gum can effectively release the active ingredient.

In the press release, Axim claims that by delivering Marinol via the oral mucosa the side effects will be reduced (it won't get you high). Even if they are successful at reducing or eliminating the psychoactive effects of Marinol (which is basically THC), they will be facing stiff competition from cannabis (i.e. hemp and marijuana) derived CBDA and CBD; both of which are are non-psychoactive and potent antiemetics. CBDA and CBD, when derived from hemp are non-controlled substances, and when derived marijuana, their availability depends on state law. In addition, an FDA approved CBD based drug may soon be available from GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). CBD is the most widely used antiemetic cannabinoid. This may change in the near future. In a recent study (Cannabidiolic acid prevents vomiting in Suncus murinus and nausea-induced behaviour in rats by enhancing 5-HT1A receptor activation), CBDA was a more effective antiemetic than either CBD or THC (and hence Marinol).

In another recent press release, they discuss development plans for cannabinoid based eye drops for the treatment of glaucoma and dry eyes. This announcement epitomizes everything that I don't like about Axim.

I did a brief search in the pubmed database to try to determine the potential of cannabinoid eye drops in the treatment of dry eyes. The only thing that I could find was a study that concluded that smoking marijuana can cause dry eyes. So when you put cannabinoids directly into the eyes it will have the opposite effect??

As for glaucoma, current treatments leave a lot to be desired, and cannabinoid drugs may ultimately play an important role in treating this disease. The use of cannabinoids in the treatment of glaucoma is summarized in "The arguments for and against cannabinoids application in glaucomatous retinopathy". The article points out that our "knowledge regarding the therapeutic effect of marijuana and its active constituents in glaucoma have not changed from 1970s". It also brings up safety concerns such as drug-drug and drug-vehicle interactions and the risk of optic nerve damage that may occur as a consequence of the reduced blood flow caused by marijuana's blood pressure reducing effect. At this point, the utility of cannabinoids to treat glaucoma (or dry eyes) remains to be determined.

The basis of Axim's eye drop development program seems to be this patent application. The patent application describes an ophthalmic eyedrop formulation designed to deliver a mixture of cannabinoids (THC, CBD, and CBG) into the eye. The magic ingredient that shuttles the cannabinoids into the eye is Hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin.

Cyclodextrins have a long history of use in drug and nutraceutical delivery systems.

Attempts at using them to deliver drugs directly into the eyes go back at least a quarter of a century. The formulation that Axim has chosen is based a paper that was published 20 years ago. To get a feel for how widespread the use of cyclodextrins have become, go to your favorite online vitamin or nutraceutical seller and search for cyclodextrins.

Cyclodextrins can be complexed with fat soluble cannabinoids to produce a product that is water soluble. When used in eye drops they are able deliver fat soluble drugs through the eyes. The drugs, however, do not remain in the eyes, they get absorbed into the body. Others have looked at using Cyclodextrins (e.g. InMed below) to deliver drugs into the eye, but have abandoned the method because the drugs are too quickly absorbed into the body.

The news worthiness of this press release is completely unclear to me. They are not announcing the start of clinical trials, they are not announcing discussions with the FDA on the design clinical trials, nor are they announcing any preclinical trial results. They are basically announcing that they have hired somebody to find a way to use their (faux) IP to treat dry eyes and glaucoma. This might be newsworthy if their was strong evidence that cannabinoids are highly effective at treating these conditions--but there isn't.

A perspective on Axim's drug development process can be obtained by looking at a competitor of theirs, InMed Pharmaceuticals . InMed's approach to drug development is very different from that of Axim's. Where Axim seems to be avoiding preclinical research, InMed is completely preoccupied with preclinical development. InMed discusses their drug development program in their annual report, which can be found here.

Among the projects that they have in their pipeline is a glaucoma eyedrop treatment. Their eye drops use a "nanoparticle-laden hydrogel" to deliver cannabinoid drugs (and possibly some other phytochemicals--they're not too clear on the ingredients). Their statements on how well their gel works is somewhat confusing. At one point they talk about requiring a once a day application, but in their mice studies they state that their gel has a "four to six hour drug release, absorption and subsequent carrier degradation". However, nano-particle gels (colloidal nano-emulsions) do seem to have an advantage over cyclodextrins (and other) delivery systems. According to this article, colloidal nano-emulsions have a static charge on their surface facilitating their adhesion to the cornea, and as consequence will remain in contact with the surface of the eye for an extended period of time.

InMed has also done a considerable amount of preclinical work in developing their drug cocktail for treating glaucoma. The initial step in their development program was to perform a bioinformatics database search to determine which genes are associated with glaucoma. Using this information, they ran computer simulations to determine how these genes promote glaucoma. From their they searched a phytochemical database for compounds that would disrupt the pathways that lead to glaucoma. They, unfortunately, don't go into a lot detail on these steps. I suspect that their computerized drug development tools are highly proprietary and central to their future plans.

After completing the computerized phase of their drug development efforts, they proceeded to do some form of in vitro studies--they did not elaborate on the details. And after the in vitro studies, they tested the glaucoma treatment on mice.

As is typical with annual reports, InMeds annual report does not provide a lot of detailed specifics on their drug development process. What is clear, however, is that they have a drug development process that is typical of the industry. This process usually involves starting with a computer based design phase and then moving to in vitro testing that usually involves some combination of protein/DNA microarrays, lab-on-a-chip technology, and isolated cells, and then if everything looks good they bring in the lab rats. Axim, as far as I can tell, entirely, skips this process.

An observation that I'd like to make here is that InMed did not decide to develop a marijuana based Glaucoma treatment. They decided to develop a glaucoma treatment, and their drug development process led them to cannabinoids found in marijuana. The opposite of what Axim doing.

There's one final element still required, a method for producing cannabinoids. Axim's method for producing concentrated THC oil is based on this patent application. The patent application uses ancient solvent based technology that the rest of the industry is abandoning. Axim claims that the method can produce 98% plus THC concentrates, while their development partner, Syncom, claims 95% plus purity. My neighborhood marijuana store (it's legal where I live), sells 98.9% pure THC for $70/gram. So these purity numbers don't seem to be anything to get excited about.

They are using a very old extraction technique; however, for what they are doing the method will suffice. The only reason that I'm bringing it up is because Axim thinks that it's a noteworthy achievement, and because I've come across a couple of articles that believe this to be a noteworthy achievement.

InMed on the other hand does have a noteworthy achievement. They have genetically modified yeast and bacteria for the synthesis of cannabinoids and terpenoids (terpenoids are an important class of bioactive compounds found in marijuana that rarely get mentioned). The importance of this is that it may provide an economical method of producing important bioactive compounds that are only found in small quantities in marijuana (and other plants).

Axim is a classic case of the of the emperor not having any clothes. They have neither an income or revenue stream nor any tangible or real assets. In their latest 10-k, they are projecting for 2017 a cash requirement of just under $13 million. On December 31st of last year they had about $1.3 million in cash, however, their short term liabilities exceeded their short term assets by $1.6 million.

The company has several ongoing and upcoming clinical trials. But, in the best case scenario, it will take a couple of years before any of these projects bring in any money. Their website talks about pursuing some non-pharmaceutical projects. But these projects seem to be more of a wish list with no short term income potential. For the 2016 calendar year, they had $47,059 in revenue, down $2,000 from the previous year. The costs of goods sold that generated the $47,059 in revenue was $154,130--clearly, something didn't go as planned.

With no clear revenue stream on the horizon, their survival depends entirely on their ability to convince lenders and investors that they possess valuable IP. As far I can tell, their IP consists entirely of a handful of yet to be approved patent applications, which in my opinion are completely worthless.

For example their chewing gum, which they refer to as an advanced controlled release delivery system that is designed to bypass first pass metabolism, is ordinary chewing (found in grocery stores) with cannabinoids mixed in. The most complicated step in their patent application is "Connect the vacuum line to a glass trap immersed in liquid nitrogen to capture evaporated isopropyl alcohol." This step involves the use of very basic equipment that can be purchased for under $1,000. And the skills needed can be obtained in a high school chem lab class (or watching a few youtube videos--not the safest way to gain the necessary skills).

For this patent to be worth anything, they will first need to get it approved by the patent office. They will then need to get a ruling from the courts that mixing cannabinoids with chewing gum infringes on their patent. The IP associated with this patent application is primitive, ancient, and worthless. And it's not just this patent application; essentially, very similar comments apply to all their other patent applications.

Currently, the stock is riding a wave of excitement that is associated with anything that is marijuana related. But once the excitement wanes and the dust settles, the short sellers will very likely move in and destroy the stock. This is not a stock to put in your 401(k) or IRA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.