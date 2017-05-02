Investor AB Has An Interesting Dividend Growth Profile

Investor AB (OTC:IVSXF) is Europe's largest investment holding company, being focused mainly in Nordic companies. It has a long-term view and an activist approach towards its investment companies. Its good growth track record bodes well for its future growth prospects, which together with its strong balance sheet should enable it to continue to deliver a growing dividend in the next few years.

Company Overview

Investor AB is a Swedish-based industrial holding company. It is the leading owner of Nordic-based international companies, owning minority or majority interest in its investment companies. It is Europe's biggest listed investment company given that Investor AB has a market capitalization of about $35 billion. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter [OTC] market. Its closest peers are other European holding companies, such as Industrivarden (OTC:IDTVF), GBL (OTC:GBLBY) or Eurazeo (OTC:EUZOF).

Investor AB was founded in 1916 when new Swedish legislation made it more difficult for banks to own stocks in industrial companies on a long-term basis. At the time, the shareholdings of the Wallenberg family bank, Stockholms Enskilda Bank (OTCPK:SKVKY), were transferred to Investor AB, a newly formed industrial holding company spun-out of the bank. The Wallenberg family remains strongly linked with Investor AB today, with the Wallenberg foundations controlling 20% of the capital and about 50% of the voting rights.

Like many Swedish companies, Investor AB has two share classes (A and B), with different voting rights. This is usual within the Swedish corporate governance model, where typically 'A' shares have one vote, while 'B' shares have one-tenth of a vote. Moreover, board members are usually proposed to the Annual General Meeting by a nomination committee automatically chaired by the largest shareholder. This ensures that the largest shareholder, even if it does not have a particularly large stake, has a lot of influence on the company's management.

This is also the case for Investor AB regarding voting rights, explaining why the Wallenberg foundations have much more voting rights than the capital held. The dividend per share is the same for class A and class B shares. Investor AB's goal is to grow its Net Asset Value [NAV] over time, operate efficiently and generate and attractive shareholder return. Given that Investor AB is a holding company, its performance relies heavily in its investment portfolio.

Investment Portfolio

Investor AB has a long-term investment perspective, being an active and structural owner to support its companies in their efforts to create sustainable value over the long-term. Through substantial ownership and board participation, it intends to influence management to create the most value in the long-haul.

It has a "buy-to-build" investment approach with no specific exit strategy defined. This is what makes Investor AB most different compared to private equity companies, which usually invest for a horizon of 5-10 years and define very clearly exit strategies. Investor AB's philosophy is to develop its companies over time, maintaining its investment as long as it sees further value creation potential.

Taking this investment approach into consideration, it invests in sectors it knows well and where it can utilize its expertise and network to support its investment companies. Therefore, it targets investments in the industrial, healthcare, financial services and technology sectors. In addition to these core sectors, it also considers new investment within business services and infrastructure if attractive opportunities arise.

Investor AB has a large investment portfolio, both through listed and unlisted assets. Its NAV amounted to $33.8 billion at the end of 2016. Among its investment portfolio are large Sweden companies, such as Ericsson (OTC:ERIAF) or Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), and other international companies like Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), ABB (NYSE:ABB) or AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Its four largest investments (Atlas Copco, ABB, SEB and AstraZeneca) account for close to 60% of its NAV, being therefore the main drivers of Investor AB's NAV evolution.

Most of its core holdings are based in Sweden and therefore Investor AB is heavily invested in the Swedish economy, even though most of its investments are in large multinational companies with global exposure. The vast majority of its investment portfolio is listed (about 78%), being therefore very easy to value. However, its non-listed assets (private equity and other investments) account for more than 20% of its NAV, thus Investor AB can't be fully replicated in the stock market despite its large weight of listed assets in its NAV.

Its track record is very good, reporting strong growth figures over the past few years. Its NAV has grown at about 13% annually over the past five years and about 11% for the last decade. During 2016, its NAV grew by 13% supported by its listed core investments, with Ericsson and ABB being responsible for a large part of the increase. Showing Investor AB's long-term focus, it has invested further in Ericsson in 2016 following its profit warning and significant share price decline, making a strong commitment to support the company in achieving its long-term potential.

Going forward, Investor AB's strategy is to pursue growth, investing in attractive assets while maintaining its financial flexibility, maintaining its investment approach with a long-term focus. Its unlisted holdings should continue to gain importance, even though the largest weight in the portfolio should remain in listed investments.

Dividends

Investor AB has been historically conservatively managed with barely any leverage. Its net debt to equity ratio was only 5.3% at the end of 2016, showing a very robust balance sheet with a low level of debt (less than $2 billion). Additionally, its operating costs have been historically more than covered by the cash flow provided by its wholly-owned subsidiaries and the dividend income stream of its investment portfolio and therefore Investor AB doesn't need to raise debt to finance its operations.

This strong balance sheet enables the company to provide a growing dividend, something that has been achieved since 2009. It has delivered a steady rising dividend over the past few years, even though its growth rate has decelerated in recent years. Its policy is to increase its dividend by SEK 1 per year ($0.11), which results in lower growth rates as the dividend amount is higher.

Its last dividend, related to 2016 earnings, was set at SEK 11 ($1.24) increasing 10% from the previous year. At its current share price, Investor AB offers a dividend yield of 2.7%. Like many European companies, its dividend payment frequency is annual and the Swedish dividend withholding tax rate is 30%, reducing somewhat the income appeal for U.S. investors.

Investor AB's dividend is sustainable, given that it is covered by its cash flow sources and earnings. Its dividend payout ratio was only 25%, a very conservative level. The company receives dividends from its listed investment, which are more than enough to finance its dividend payment. In 2016, Investor AB received close to $1 billion in dividends, while its payment to shareholders amounted to about $850 million.

Moreover, Investor AB received distributions from non-listed companies and has cash flow from its wholly-owned subsidiaries, which altogether amounted to $1.5 billion in cash flow. Thus, Investor distributed less than 60% of its cash flow, making its dividend safe and with good growth prospects if its investment portfolio maintains its operating momentum in the next few years.

Conclusion

Investor AB has a very good growth history and should continue to report strong figures in the next few years due to its long-term view. Its strong balance sheet and conservative dividend payout ratio give the company financial flexibility to continue to deliver a growing dividend in the next few years. Its dividend yield is acceptable and Investor AB trades at about 15x earnings, making it interesting to dividend growth investors.