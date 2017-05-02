Should Apple Investors Trim Positions?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reports earnings results following the close on Tuesday's session or May 2, 2017. As per the usual, there was some incremental survey insights from the sell side, and emphasis has shifted towards a dilutive EPS beat due to heightened iPhone 7 Plus mix.

That being the case, we're maintaining our pre-existing estimates and price target. Analyst consensus estimates are unlikely to move higher leading into Apple's earnings release. Aside from gross margin/iPhone 7 shipment upside, there's not much new information factored into Apple's earnings release.

Survey data on U.S. upgrades skew slightly negative

From what we could gather, upgrade intentions among smartphone buyers in the U.S. trended lower and below seasonal trends.

Source: UBS Americas Research

Now, upgrade intentions are only 50 basis percentage points below prior year, and they are compared to a larger iPhone installed base, so figures on the Americas segment implies flat to slightly negative y/y iPhone shipment trends.

We elaborate further upon the UBS research note here. That being the case, we're not swayed on our stance going into Apple's quarterly earnings report given foreign contribution and usage rates of iPhone 7 Plus versus prior year's iPhone 6 Plus.

Which brings us to the discussion of gross margins

Amit Daryanani from RBC Capital Markets makes some salient points on gross margins leading into Apple's Q2'17 earnings release. Gross margin figures may surprise despite less than spectacular currency trends leading into the quarter. We discuss RBC's earnings preview in more detail here.

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Gross margins typically experience a downtick when pertaining to summer months, but given a heightened contribution of the iPhone 7 Plus, the gross margin figures may surprise.

It's hard to articulate whether management's guidance already reflected the heightened contribution of the iPhone 7 Plus. Furthermore, the drop-off in iPad/MacBook units may add a positive impact to gross margins (addition by subtraction), hence we're fairly convinced that dilutive EPS figures may surprise on just the gross margins alone.

What about the other product segments?

From what we could gather so far, the iPad segment may report above our unit estimates of 8.3 million. We expect Mac unit shipments of 4.115 million in Q2'17, which conforms with Gartner's report of 4.1 million in Mac shipments. We made our estimate prior to Gartner's PC tracker, hence we feel no need to revise our estimates on PC segment results.

Rod Hall believes there's a slightly higher likelihood of Apple unveiling the iPhone X at WWDC 2017, which you can read more about here. However, there's an extremely high likelihood that they won't, as it would negatively impact iPhone shipments in Q3'17, as consumer awareness of the upcoming iPhone remains low when compared to the iPhone 6 cycle.

Also, there wasn't a whole lot of commentary on Apple Watch leading into the report, and quite frankly, we're not expecting a material divergence in peripheral revenue from the prior quarter. Though, we could be wrong, as AirPods received a solid reception, and Apple TV was refreshed last year. Of course, this could be offset by declining Beats headphone sales and continued deterioration in the legacy iPod business. Therefore we expect sales from accessories to remain flat or slightly negative from prior year (and we hope we're wrong).

Should investors buy ahead of Apple's report?

From what we could gather, there's a decent likelihood of a dilutive EPS surprise, whereas commentary on iPhone unit shipments was subjective at best. We're starting to think revenue and dilutive EPS will deliver above estimates, but we're given very little clarity on consensus expectations going into this quarter. We think the consensus has done a great job of lowering the expectation bar, so we're not expecting a report where Apple just barely meets consensus figures on Q2'17. However, Q3'17 outlook could disappoint given Apple's tendency to reduce channel inventory ahead of major product releases (in this case the iPhone X).

Source: TC2000

From what we could gather, Apple's report could drive the stock price higher. At this point, we think investors will bid up the stock regardless of Q3'17 outlook disappointment. Hence, we're not as worried over expectation risk, but anticipate gains coming out of this report to be short lived given expectations of a May swoon.

Hence, investors should trim some positions coming out of this report and look to reallocate into broad portfolio hedges. Yes, the stock is trending to new all-time highs, and we acknowledge that recent price action is well justified. However, from a timing perspective, investors/traders will find a better re-entry over the summer months following a broad market correction.

Final thoughts

We like Apple going into the quarterly earnings report, and found very little data that conflicts aside from a heightened likelihood of Q3'17 outlook trending below historical trends. That being the case, expectations for a Q3'17 outlook miss are unlikely to deter investors following the earnings report.

Notwithstanding, we expect Apple's stock price to be affected by broad market volatility, so trimming following a semi-successful quarter would make sense here.

As such, we reiterate our $156 price target and high conviction buy recommendation.

