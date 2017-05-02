Manufacturing Sector Offers Opportunity

We are medium-long term bullish on the manufacturing sector given the fact that valuations are cyclically low and reflation trends tend to benefit commodities.

Further improvements will depend on commodity demand and pro-growth policies put forth by the Trump administration.

Overview

On the first day of every month, the Institute of Supply Management releases PMI data on business conditions in the manufacturing sector. This data is regarded as a leading indicator and is utilized in our estimates for quarterly GDP growth.

For the month of April, the PMI came in at 54.8 vs. our estimate of 55.95. The figures represented a slowdown from the prior month's figure of 57.2 and remain the lowest reading of the new year. The April figure reflects a more accurate representation of the manufacturing sector as prior exuberance around the Trump Administration inflated economic data. We view the April PMI data as supportive of our assessment of the US economy, which assumes ~ 2.2% GDP growth for 2017 and modest upward price pressure from higher input prices.

ISM By the Numbers

The April ISM appeared to be weighed down by new order growth and employment. New order growth slowed by ~ 7 points to 57.5 from 64.5 in March. Most industries reported results that were in-line with March's figures suggesting that conditions have normalized as outlined in the large proportion of respondents indicating "same" vs. "better" or "worse."

Employment also struggled falling 6.9 points to 52 from 58.9 in March. It appears that weakness stems from pockets of softness in select industries. Overall, 12/18 respondents suggested continued growth/ stability in employment while apparel, petroleum & coal, transportation, and chemical products reported slowdowns. This confirms our assessment of the US economy as being a sum of divergent performance among sectors. In 2015-2016, commodities were the outliers while today, apparel is underperforming.

While employment and new order growth slowed, production increased 1 point to 58.6 after declining in March.

The increase in production comes amid a slowdown in new order growth potentially hinting at the broader trend in manufacturing, which is that growth has returned after 2 years of downturn. 53% of respondents reported the same level of output in the previous month, a figure that has been consistent throughout the new year. Furthermore, less respondents reported "worse" while more reported "better."

Lastly, pricing remained stable indicating an improvement in conditions on a y/y basis.

Economic Outlook

The ISM figures in April remain weaker than previous months, but are of no material concern to our growth outlook. We had viewed previous readings as unsustainable given the lack of clarity on fiscal policy. With the policy clock turned to 2018, we would expect to see changes in economic data occurring in mid-late 2018. What will matter more; however, will be changes in global demand for raw materials and subsequent commodity price action.

In the chart above, we graphed PMI relative to several of its underlying components (Production, New Orders, Employment, and Price) and crude oil. As expected, the PMI appeared to have rebounded following the upside reversal of crude prices in early 2016. Furthermore, the measure appeared to have fallen as crude recently stumbled in April.

Drawing from our evaluation of the oil markets, we would generally expect to see incremental y/y improvements to PMI given the fact that we are assuming steady price increases for WTI (estimates of $52.01 in 2017 and $57.04 in 2018). Such a rise in the PMI will further be substantiated by improvements in other commodity markets such as iron ore, aluminum, and steel.

In the medium term, we are bullish on the manufacturing sector relative to the broader market given the fact that valuations remain low on a cyclical basis and reflationary environments are often accommodative to commodity upcycles.

