Iconix Brand Group: Trump's Tax Plan Would Greatly Increase Annual Earnings

If the tax plan the Trump administration recently announced is implemented, it would directly boost the annual earnings of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) by an incredible 48%. That said, the tax plan most likely won't be passed as is, so let's take a look at to what degree the plan will be watered down and what the resulting impacts on Iconix's earnings would be.

Please note that this article is not about my own views of the president. I do my best to separate my personal opinions from my investing choices.

When I talk about a policy being a positive or negative for Iconix, it doesn't mean that I personally support or oppose the policy myself. For example, I don't personally support reducing the corporate tax rate to 15% or even 20% (I'd support 25% or 30%). But if a corporate tax cut to 15% or 20% takes place, it would greatly benefit Iconix.

Note that the 48% gain I mention above is only counting direct impacts of Iconix's taxes and repatriation of overseas cash. It is not factoring in any impact from the economic growth that tax cuts and repatriation are likely to generate. I will address the impacts of those below.

Keep in mind that impacts from specific levels of tax cuts and repatriation are possible to determine with high certainty because they are clear-cut and directly affect the company. The impacts from things such as economic growth, however, are hard to determine because it's hard to know how economic growth will affect a company.

With that in mind, let's start with a part of the plan that won't affect Iconix directly and is hard to predict the impact of.

Personal tax cuts

Some economists say sizable growth occurs from individual tax cuts and some say very little growth occurs. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. A plus for Iconix is that individual tax cuts tend to result in increased consumer spending, particularly on discretionary items.

When consumer spending increases are expected, there are often stock market rotations out of safe haven dividend stocks like utilities and into cyclicals and consumer discretionary stocks. For example, consumer discretionary was the top performing sector in the month of April. Erin Gibbs, the Equity Chief Investment Officer of S&P Global's Investment Advisory Services, said: "Not only do we see a better Q1, but we even see better for the rest of the year … quarters 2, 3 and 4 are all very positive."

The mid-point of Iconix's 2017 EPS guidance is 77.5 cents and assumes no revenue growth at the mid-point. The low end of 70 cents would occur with a 2% decline in sales and the high end of 85 cents would occur with 2% sales growth. Additional sales cost Iconix very little because they add little to no inventory costs or overhead costs. As a result, a 2% increase in 2017 sales results in a 9.6% gain in EPS.

I don't think personal tax cuts will contribute to a 2% increase in sales, but I think an increase of .33% to .5% is a reasonable estimate. The 1.6% to 2.4% EPS gain from that would be good, but it pales in comparison to the tremendous impacts from corporate tax cuts and repatriation.

Corporate Tax Cuts

While individual tax cuts max out at positive, corporate tax cuts start at positive and go up to extremely positive depending on the size of the tax cut. This is because it has a direct impact on the company's earnings.

Iconix would benefit more than most companies from lower taxes because it pays a very high tax rate close to the maximum of 35%. In the 3rd quarter of 2016, it paid 33% in taxes. It expects to pay 32% to 33% in 2017, with a mid-point of 32.5%

The median point of the company's earnings guidance after taxes for 2017 is $44.12 million, and about $65.3 million in pre-tax profits, meaning about $21.22 million in taxes. If their tax rate drops from 32.5% to 15%, that will save about $10.93 million in taxes. That is an increase of roughly 19.2 cents in EPS. The median point of their 2017 EPS guidance is 77.5 cents, so the boost in earnings would be a gain of about 25% over guidance.

If their tax rate drops from 32.5% to 20%, that will save $8.16 million in taxes. That is an increase of 14.3 cents in EPS, a gain of 18.4%. If their tax rate drops to 22%, that saves about $6.86 million per year. That's an increase of 12 cents in EPS, a gain of 15.5%. If their rate drops to 25%, that saves about $4.9 million per year; an increase of 8.6 cents in EPS, which is a gain of 11%.

I think the probability of reaching Trump's goal of a 15% rate is only 5%. The House Republican plan is for a 20% corporate tax. Several leading fiscal hawks have indicated that economic growth is now more important to them than deficits, so I think the probability of a 20% rate is 45%.

For example, Republican hawk Pat Toomey issued a statement after the release of Trump's tax plan saying: "I applaud the President's outline for pro-growth tax reform and its focus on job creation, making the United States a competitive place to do business and expanding opportunity for all Americans.

Simplifying the code, lowering high tax rates, and eliminating special interest loopholes will promote domestic economic growth, create jobs, and raise wages. Rather than conforming to arbitrary budget constraints, the President's plan rightfully aims to jumpstart investment, which will produce significantly more revenue for the Treasury over the long-term than any revenue-neutral tax plan could generate."

He also said he thinks a 15% tax rate makes sense: "The president's proposed 15 percent rate would help to make the United States globally competitive again. Without a significant reduction in our business tax rate, the U.S. will never be the best place to create jobs and grow businesses."

Also, Senator Orrin G. Hatch, the powerful Republican chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, last week said that he is ok with tax cuts that add to the deficit if it means getting the economy growing faster.

So what about the Republic hawks' criticism of deficits under Obama? The former chairman of Council of Economic Advisers under Obama last week noted: "I'm not the first to observe that a Republican Congress only cares about the deficit when a Democrat is in the White House."

A month ago, it looked like replacing Obamacare was dead, but now lawmakers think there's a fair chance it will occur. If it does, the odds of a 20% tax rate go up because Congress would have about 4% more it could add to tax cuts without adding to the deficit. That's because replacing Obamacare would repeal a tax that helped fund it, and Republicans would apply that towards tax cuts.

Some pundits have noted that in order for a tax plan to pass the Senate on a simple majority vote, it would need to be revenue neutral. But Republicans have three ways they can overcome that:

1) The first is to schedule the tax cuts to expire after 10 years. Lawmakers often find it hard to eliminate tax cuts that have already been in effect for many years, so expiring tax cuts are often renewed. Also, even if they pass a supposedly permanent tax cut, future politicians are likely going to re-arrange the tax code in major ways after about 6 to 10 years anyway. So whether they say it's permanent or expiring won't matter very much. This avenue is the most likely.

2) Many Democrats also favor some level of corporate tax cut because many of their donors and many of their constituents (small business owners etc.) are pushing for it. Most Democrats won't support a tax cut but a few might be willing to, particularly those in swing states and contested districts. For example, Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, a swing state, recently said he supports lowering the corporate tax rate, but not to 15%: "There's no question we should try to reduce (the corporate tax rate)...."

Polls have found that tax cuts are the most popular of Trump's proposals, as large majorities favor them. That's not something that's easy for Democratic politicians in swing states and swing districts to ignore. This avenue is less likely, but is possible if Republicans make concessions to the Democrats.

3) As Republican hawk Jim Toomey said after Trump released the plan, Congress can also use a longer time horizon when calculating the revenue impacts of the plan: "Some have pointed out that it is more difficult to use reconciliation for a tax bill that is not 'revenue neutral' according to standard budgetary conventions. In this scenario, tax cuts would have to expire at the end of the budget window. While some have raised such procedural concerns, there are ways to navigate these obstacles, including the use of a longer horizon."

I think the probability of a 25% rate is about the same as that of a 20% rate: 45%, and the probability of a 28% rate at about 5%. In sum, the chances are low that the rate will be as low as 15% or as high as 28%. It will probably be between 20% and 25%, and I think the highest probability is that it will be 22%.

Whatever the nominal tax rate is, Iconix will probably pay about 2% less than it. For example, the nominal rate is now 35% and Iconix expects to pay between 32% and 33%. If the nominal rate is 22%, they will likely pay a real rate of 20%. Thus, my base case scenario is that Iconix will see an earnings increase of 14.3 cents in EPS, for a gain of 18.4%.

Relative outperformance in earnings

In addition to the strong impact on earnings, Iconix would benefit from relative outperformance compared to other companies. The average effective tax rate paid by profitable U.S. companies ranges from 19.4% To 27.1% depending on the year and size of the company. You can view analysis of tax rates here and here.

In sum, Iconix pays about 6% to 12% more in taxes than the average profitable company.

In addition, over 65% of active companies pay no income tax, and 42% of companies with assets over $10 million pay no income tax, as detailed in this governmental report. Of the companies with over $10 million in assets that were profitable, about 20% of them didn't pay taxes.

Compared to global stocks, U.S. stocks would on average become more attractive to investors as a result of the significant earnings boost they receive for a major tax cut. In particular, profitable American companies with previously high tax rates such as Iconix would become much more attractive relatively speaking.

Effect of corporate tax cuts on economic growth

Besides directly increasing Iconix's earnings, a corporate tax cut would likely also help Iconix in three ways.

The first is that a corporate tax cut will likely stimulate economic growth to some degree. Related to this, when corporate taxes are cut, some companies will hire more employees, putting more people to work. People with jobs buy far more apparel, shoes and home goods than people who are unemployed.

Another factor is that a corporate tax cut would give companies flexibility to pay their employees more. Plus the decrease in unemployment from more hiring will probably force them to pay their employees more. Matt Maley, the lead strategist at Miller Tabak, who is usually a skeptic about consumer discretionary noted:

"The key I'm going to be looking at is real wage growth. Real average hourly earnings have actually been coming down for the last two years, but in March, they bounced nicely. If that bounce can continue, that should bode very well for consumer spending because … they're very highly correlated. so watch for real wage growth as we get those April and May numbers. If they're positive, it's going to be positive for the group and for the market as well.

Like with individual tax cuts, I don't think corporate tax cuts will result in a large increase in sales, but I think an increase of .33% to .5% increase is a fair expectation. The latter would be a 2.4% EPS gain.

Repatriation of foreign cash

Iconix has a large amount of cash overseas and would benefit greatly from repatriating it. At a recent investor conference, CEO John Haugh said that if there is a repatriation holiday, Iconix would likely repatriate their overseas cash and use it to pay down debt. Repatriation would occur after the company refinances its 2018 debt, and that debt will probably be rolled out to 2023. Therefore, it can use repatriated cash to pay down the high interest 2021 debt.

Nearly all the Republicans support repatriation because it will bring tax revenues that will make their other goals more doable, such as tax cuts.

If $2 trillion is repatriated at a 10% tax rate, that's $200 billion Congress and Trump have available to put towards tax cuts and/or infrastructure spending. It's one of the only levers they can pull to generate revenues, so I'm pretty sure they're going to pull it.

It's also an easy lever to pull because they can tell constituents that: a) it's bringing in tax revenues, and b) some of the money will be spent by companies, and some will be spent by shareholders who receive more dividends, both of which will result in economic growth.

Also, many Democrats are in favor of it. Most of the big tech companies donate to Democrats and those big tech companies like Apple, Cisco and Google will benefit in a big way from repatriation because they have hundreds of billions of overseas cash.

Many other small to medium sized tech firms will also benefit. If you're a Democrat from states where they tend to be based such as California, Washington and Massachusetts there's a fair chance you'll support it. That said, I think the Republicans can pass repatriation without any Democratic votes.

The last time a repatriation holiday was done in 2004, the tax rate on repatriated cash was 5.25%. During the campaign, Trump said he favored a 10% repatriation rate. However, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has more recently said the administration aims to get $3 trillion in repatriation. To do that, it would have to do a rate close to or better than the 2004 rate.

When the repatriation rate was 5.25% in 2004, companies repatriated about two-thirds of their overseas earnings, as this report describes.

Estimates are that companies currently have about $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion. To achieve the administration's goal of repatriating more than two-thirds of that, it will have to go at least as low as 5.25%. The House plan for repatriation calls for a rate of 8%, so most likely the rate will be between 5% and 10%.

At the end of Q3, Iconix had $74 million of unrestricted cash held internationally. If it brings it back at a tax rate of 10%, that's $66.5 million in cash it can use to pay off some of its 2021 debt early.

It would probably need to pay a fee of about 5% to pay it off early, so $66.5 million would pay off about $63 million in debt. The interest rate on that debt is LIBOR plus 10% (with a floor on LIBOR of 1.5%), so is about 12%. Thus, reducing it by $63 million would save $7.56 million per year, which is the equivalent of about 13.2 cents in earnings per share.

With the median point of the company's EPS guidance for 2017 at 77.5 cents, the boost in earnings from repatriation would be a 17% gain.

If the holiday tax rate is 5% or 8%, the debt reduction and gain in EPS would be higher. But I'm going to go with a base case of a 10% tax holiday rate. If you think the rate is more likely to be 5% or 8%, then factor that in accordingly.

In a poll of CFOs, 75% of CFOs said lower corporate taxes would help their companies to some extent, but less than 50% said that repatriation would help them. This is because most companies have little to no cash overseas, so they won't benefit from it.

For this reason, Iconix will also see relative outperformance in earnings compared to the majority of public companies; and also relative to global stocks.

Besides the direct benefit to Iconix's bottom line, repatriation would probably stimulate economic growth. As this Forbes article by a Fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London describes, repatriation increases growth even if companies pass the money on to shareholders through dividends instead of spending it directly. That is the reason why the administration's goal is to get most overseas earnings repatriated to the U.S. They want tax revenues from it, but they also want the large injection of cash it will provide to the economy.

As was the case with tax cuts, the stimulus from this probably won't result in a major boost to Iconix sales. But a mild boost such as .33% to .5% is a reasonable estimate.

Territorial Tax

As this article explains,"The U.S. is the only country in the world that taxes its corporations based on worldwide income. If U.S. businesses choose to repatriate foreign profits (on which they have already been taxed) then they get taxed again at 35%."

Trump wants to have the U.S. do the same as the rest of the world, and only tax the U.S. earnings of American businesses on profits. In other words, the U.S. tax rate on foreign earnings would be 0%.

This would be tremendously positive for Iconix because the tax rate on its foreign profits would go from 35% to 0% if it wants to bring cash home to pay off debt. Otherwise, Congress would probably wait another 10 years to pass another tax holiday, and Iconix would still pay about 10% tax. So even when compared to tax holidays, it would pay 0% instead of about 10%.

Further, cash that it can bring home in 2018, 2019 and 2020 will have a much higher impact than cash brought back in 2025, because the former can pay off the expensive 2021 notes early and save a lot of money.

Iconix's international licensing revenue was $61.6 million in 2016, and it's operating income on that was $30.7 million. Operating income is basically its profits before taxes. Iconix expects to grow internationally, but for now let's assume it doesn't. If Iconix repatriates $30.7 million in 2018 without paying U.S. taxes, it can pay down $29.2 million of its high-interest 2021 debt, factoring in a fee of about 5% for early payoff. That would be an annual savings of $3.5 million, which is a 6 cent increase in EPS, an annual gain of 7.74%.

One area I'm not certain of is whether Iconix includes foreign taxes it's paid in its operating income figures or if the operating income numbers are before foreign tax is paid. It's likely the latter. If yes, then the annual savings would be about $2.8 million, an EPS gain of 6.19%. That is about 20% lower based on average foreign taxes of about 20%.

It's important to note that the annual savings would go up an additional $2.8 million the next year (a gain of 12.38%) and another $2.8 million the following year (a gain of 18.57%). That's because each year the company pays off a chunk of debt, the savings on that chunk are annual. If Iconix includes foreign tax it's paid in its international operating income figure, the annual savings would go up an $3.5 million the next year (a gain of 15.48%) and another $3.5 million the following year (a gain of 23.22%).

While a 0% tax rate on foreign profits has significant support among companies, I think the probability of it is fairly low, primarily because it's such a change. However, I think the probability that it will be reduced to an ongoing rate of 10% is about 50/50. Given that nearly all Republicans and some Democrats favor a tax holiday for existing overseas cash, there's a reasonable chance they'll simply make it the ongoing law; rather than have to pass a holiday every 10 years.

At present, most companies don't repatriate their overseas cash unless a holiday is given in which the rate is lowered below 10%. That creates a big wave of repatriated cash which is far more than most companies can productively put to work. So, the majority of the cash is put towards stock buybacks and dividends.

If companies could bring the cash back every month, they'd be much more likely to re-invest it in current needs such as capital spending, which would have a somewhat larger impact on economic growth than buybacks or dividends.

Also, a study indicates the U.S. economy would gain 1% in productivity over the course of 10 years if overseas earnings were repatriated, another reason for lawmakers to support it.

In fact, I believe there's a good chance Republicans will use a 10% territorial tax in their tax plan in order to create more forecast revenue in their efforts to make their plan closer to revenue neutral. Doing so would allow them to book about $200 billion more in revenue over the window of the next 10 years.

If even a 10% territorial tax is passed, that would be very positive because it would allow Iconix to use 2018, 2019 and 2020 foreign earnings to pay off the high interest debt. If Iconix repatriates $30.7 million in 2018 at a tax rate of 10%, it will have $27.63 million after tax and can pay down $26.25 million of its high-interest 2021 debt. That would be an annual savings of $3.15 million, which is a 5.5 cent increase in EPS, an annual gain of 7.1%. Assuming its operating income doesn't include foreign tax, then reduce the EPS increase to 4.4 cents, an annual gain of 5.7%. 2019 would include that 5.7% plus an additional 5.7% for a total of 11.4%. 2020 would include another 5.7% for a total of 17.1%.

Lastly, a territorial tax approach would be a great fit for Iconix because international sales is a primary focus of its growth. The international middle class is going to continue to grow as poor countries become better off. After poor people have enough money for the basics like water and food, they increasingly spend money on things like clothing and home goods.

Border adjustment tax

The administration's tax plan is also notable for what it does not have, particularly a border adjustment tax.

A border adjustment tax would be very negative for Iconix, particularly if it's as high as 20%. For that reason, I'm going to spend more time on this than most other policies. It would have a very negative impact on retailers because most apparel bought in the U.S. is made overseas, and a large percentage of footwear and home goods is as well. Retailers would have to pass the majority of the tax onto consumers, which would hurt sales, and absorb some of the cost themselves, which would hurt profits. It would be a double whammy for most retailers, and a strong one at that. Many retailers are almost entirely domestic with no international sales.

Iconix would not get hit as hard as retailers because it's diversified with a significant amount of international sales and entertainment revenues, but it would still be a serious negative. Another factor that would mitigate the impact for Iconix is that they don't purchase or own the inventory, so they would not be absorbing any of the costs like retailers would. Another thing that would reduce the impact on Iconix is they have guaranteed minimums with most of their licensees.

The BAT has a very small chance of passing for several reasons:

* A BAT tax would amount to a large tax on consumers, and people hate paying new taxes. This is especially true when the taxes would be used to fund a tax cut for corporations, which is one of the two reasons the BAT tax is under consideration. Politicians want to be re-elected. A BAT tax would be highly unpopular as people would see the prices of the majority of the things they consume from clothing to food to home goods jump dramatically in price. A report by UBS estimated a BAT tax would increase average prices in the U.S. by 8 percent

* As the CEO of PVH notes in this interview, a BAT tax would cause the loss of lots of jobs, which is the opposite of what Trump and Congress are trying to do. Loss of jobs would also be unpopular and a political liability. This is particularly the case in many rural areas where Republicans draw their support - as Walmarts and other stores provide a significant number of jobs.

* Unlike repatriation of overseas cash, which many Democrats support, the Democrats are strongly opposed to a BAT tax because they view it as regressive. Democrats favor having people pay progressively higher taxes the richer they are, and progressively lower taxes the less wealthy they are. Taxes like sales tax, a BAT tax and other flat taxes are viewed by Democrats as regressive, because they do the opposite of progressive taxation approaches. With flat taxes, the richest person pays the same percentage of tax as the poorest person. Whichever approach you favor, the point is that pretty much no Democrats are going to vote for a BAT tax, so Republican leadership would need to convince almost all Republicans to vote for it. The Republican party is fairly fractured so this is difficult to do.

* In the House, Speaker Paul Ryan has less influence than before the healthcare failure, so it's questionable whether he has the clout to push it through. The Senate is the bigger problem as Republicans hold a very narrow majority and would not be able to afford to lose more than 3 to 4 senators. Political analysts have recently said the BAT has no chance of passing the Senate. This has been evidenced by a number of Republican senators announcing their opposition to it.

When asked on Thursday if the BAT tax was dead, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said "I believe so." He also said the BAT tax was a distraction that isn't possible to pass, given opposition to it in the Senate: "I'm glad we're talking about what's possible and not things that are going to be a distraction."

* A related factor is that the BAT tax was largely a Ryan idea, and the president and White House are not enamored with Ryan after the healthcare failure. The White House basically followed Ryan's recommendations for healthcare, and they've indicated they're not going to try the same on tax reform. Trump originally said he was strongly against a BAT tax, then softened on it somewhat. He appears to have moved towards his original position, as the BAT tax was not part of his tax plan. Even if he accedes to a BAT tax in the future, he's not going to use up any of his political capital trying to force members of Congress to support it.

* Retailers have a fairly strong lobby in Congress and make sizable contributions to politicians. They've heavily ramped up their lobbying efforts, and have been strongly pressuring politicians to oppose the BAT tax.

* It could lead to a trade war that causes considerable job losses and a recession, as described here by a former director of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest options and future's exchange. Also, a BAT tax is in effect an export subsidy Thus, some trade and legal experts say the proposed BAT tax likely violates rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and could be blocked. Plus, many economists including these Fed Economists think it will have unintended consequences such as reducing exports.

* An initial argument in favor of a BAT tax was that it would spur companies to move their manufacturing back to the U.S. However, lawmakers are learning that manufacturing of apparel and many other low-skill categories is never coming back to the U.S. Even China can no longer compete in manufacturing apparel because the industry is so low skill that it takes place in the very poorest of countries like Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Vietnam and similar. Even most of the Chinese, who are paid far less than American workers, won't do that work because it pays so little.

It would be cheaper for companies to make the apparel in those countries and pay the 20% tax than it would be to make them in the U.S., so no companies are going to move their manufacturing here. Also, manufacturing of apparel and most other goods have complex supply chains that have taken many years to develop and perfect. Companies are not going to close operations in other countries, which is costly, then spend years re-developing their supply chains, which is also costly.

If the government wants to incentivize industries that have higher-skill, higher paying jobs to move some (not all) of their manufacturing to the U.S., it can do so with targeted tariffs in those industries rather than the bazooka approach of a BAT tax. It could also achieve similar results in specific industries by subsidizing them. The U.S. already subsidizes the agricultural sector to sizable degree.

Analysts have said that retail stocks a couple of weeks ago were pricing in about a 50% chance of a BAT tax, and that if it takes place, they'll go down a lot, and that if it doesn't take place, they'll go up a lot. I agree. A month ago I had the chances at about 30%, and I now think the chances of a BAT tax passing are about 5%. I think more investors will begin to figure this out in the coming weeks as they look at it more closely, which will benefit stocks like Iconix.

Trump's Economic Team

Sentiment on the Trump administration is low and the majority of pundits and analysts are assuming he will get very little done. As UBS managing director Vinay Pande said:

"Bottom up analysts have not forecasted any gains from tax cuts. And those gains could be substantial, whether they're this year or early next year. Every 5 percentage points net cut in the corporate tax rate translates into 4 percentage point increases in earnings per share growth. These are very big numbers, gigantic numbers."

That creates a gap between very low expectations and the real situation, which is that the White House and Congress are relatively aligned with each other on tax reform, with the exception of the BAT tax which does not have White House support or sufficient Senate support.

A detail I didn't mention about tax reform and repatriation is they are being handled by perhaps the two most competent people on Trump's team: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and in particular, Gary Cohn. Cohn was president and COO of Goldman Sachs for 11 years and was heir apparent to become CEO. He left Goldman to become the Director of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Trump. The Wall Street Journal describes him as an "economic-policy powerhouse" and the New York Times says he is Trump's "go-to figure on matters related to jobs, business and growth."

Another highly talented person assisting Trump on taxes and other economic matters is Stephen Schwarzman, who is the co-founder, chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, the largest private equity firm in the world. He in effect also started BlackRock. Time Magazine has listed him as one of the 100 Most Influential People in The World, Bloomberg has twice named him one of the 50 Most Influential People of the Year and Forbes said he's the most powerful banker in the world, ahead of Goldman and JP Morgan. His company manages $360 billion in assets.

An old friend of mine was his CFO for six years, during which time the company tripled in value. He told me Schwarzman is highly intelligent, knowledgeable and great at strategy. He chairs the administration's Strategic and Policy Forum which primarily advises the White House on economic policy, particularly tax policy. He's been meeting with all the major players domestically and internationally including the presidents of China, Canada and the U.K.

People like the three above play to succeed and know how to get things done. Blackstone and Goldman were the two most successful banks of the last 20 years by way of collaborating, strategizing, nurturing relationships, negotiating and compromising. I think Cohn, Mnuchin and Schwarzman are at least three times better at effective deal making than Trump, and he's largely turned the details of this over to them. They have been doing it the correct way through putting long hours into meeting with a wide range of lawmakers, discussing options and finding common ground. That's the way lawmakers prefer it.

Finally, Trump craves winning, and after coming off of defeats on immigration and health care, he's probably extra motivated to get a victory. In fact, so as to make the tax plan more likely be approved, he recently compromised by indicating he's willing to have the tax plan not provide funding for a border wall. Tax reform is the main thing on his plate right now, so I think he's focusing on getting lawmakers to pass it.

Likewise, lawmakers in Congress are coming off the health care failure, and they need a win to tout to their constituents. So I think the climate is a very good one for them to pass tax reform.

Summary

If the administration's tax plan is passed as is, the direct impact to Iconix's earnings would be:

U.S. corporate tax rate of 15%: 25% increase in EPS

Repatriation of foreign cash at 10% rate: 17% increase in EPS

Territorial tax of 0%: 6.19% in 2018, 12.38% in 2019, and 18.57% in 2020.

Total: 48% in 2018, 54% in 2019 and 61% in 2020.

(rounding to the nearest whole number)

Since there is a low chance that it will all pass as is, let's sum up several of the most likely scenarios.

In the likeliest scenario (though not by much), the direct impact to Iconix's earnings would be:

U.S. corporate tax rate of 22% / real tax rate of 20%: 18.4% EPS gain

Repatriation of foreign cash at 10% rate: 17% increase in EPS:

Territorial tax: 5.7% in 2018, 11.4% in 2019, and 17.1% in 2020

Total: 41% in 2018, 47% in 2019 and 52% in 2020.

Same as above, except the corporate tax rate is 25% with a real tax rate of 22%:

Total: 38% in 2018, 44% in 2019 and 49% in 2020.

Same as above, except the corporate tax rate is 27% with a real tax rate of 25%:

Total: 34% in 2018, 39% in 2019 and 45% in 2020.

Since there is a fair chance that no territorial tax will occur, here are three scenarios with zero benefit from that.

U.S. corporate tax rate of 22%, and real tax rate of 20%: 18.4% increase in EPS

Repatriation of foreign cash at 10% rate: 17% increase in EPS

Total: 35% in all years

Overall, I think the above is the second likeliest scenario. If the same occurs except the real tax rate becomes 22%, then the result would be 31% in all years. If the same occurs except the real tax rate becomes 25%, then the total is 28% in all years.

If economic growth from personal tax cuts, corporate tax cuts and repatriated cash each adds .5% to the company's growth, that would be 1.5% in growth, which amounts to a 7.2% earnings gain. If you think the combination of those three areas will add less to growth, subtract 2.4% in earnings gain for each .5% lower you think will take place. If you think they will add more than 1.5%, then add 2.4% in earnings gain for each .5%. I think a range of 1% to 1.5% is most likely, but to pick a number so I can do a final calculation, I'll choose 1%; with 4.8% in earnings.

Overall, I think the two likeliest outcomes are 46% in 2018, 52% in 2019 and 57% in 2020, or 40% in all three years. Iconix is in a near perfect position because it has all six of the following:

it's profitable

it pays near the top of the current rate

it has a large amount of overseas cash

it has a great way to put repatriated cash to very effective use

it has a significant amount of ongoing international profits that would strongly benefit from the territorial tax approach.

it's in one of the sectors that benefits the most from the economic stimulus of the tax policies

It won't be long until investors realize what a large boon lies on the horizon for Iconix. I'll leave it up to you to estimate what price the stock will go to from those earnings gains. But I can tell you that it will be quite a lot higher than the prices it's been trading at the last few days.

In the next article, I will describe four potential catalysts: one that is highly probable, two that are likely and one that is possible, though unlikely.