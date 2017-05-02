Chegg: Broaching The One Billion Dollar Level

At this current valuation, I reiterate my stance that investors ring the register and take their profits.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) reported earnings after the bell yesterday and beat on both the top and bottom lines. CHGG reported revenue of $62.6 million, beating estimates by $4.11 million. CHGG also beat on the bottom line, reporting Q1 EPS of $0.06 per share, beating estimates by $0.03.

This revenue figure represents a decline of 6.1% y/y. However, CHGG has shifted its business model away from being a textbook seller towards a higher margin digital business and in the same period a year ago included revenue from their legacy textbook business.

If you break out Chegg's revenue from its legacy textbook business, its net revenue actually increased 34% y/y. Moreover, its Chegg Services revenue grew 61% y/y, to $41 million and now accounts for 66% of its total net revenue, which is up from 38% in Q1 of 2016.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The bottom line earnings of $0.06 per share is a bit deceptive though since that is based on a non-GAAP basis. On a non-GAAP basis, CHGG reported $5.7 million in income, but on a GAAP basis, CHGG actually reported a net loss of $6.4 million.

Chegg's management backed out share-based compensation expense, as well as a few other expense categories, such as restructuring charges and acquisition-related compensation costs, in order to get to the "positive" EPS reported figure. However, share-based compensation expenses are important to consider since they are dilutive to shareholders. As such, the company is still running at a loss, from a shareholder's perspective.

Guidance

Previously, Chegg guided for full year 2017 revenue of about $230 million. Moreover, they guided for adjusted EBITDA to be about $35 million in 2017 and free cash flow to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. However, management was confident enough about their business gaining traction for them to increase guidance a bit. Here is a snippet from the earnings presentation showing the slightly improved guidance numbers:

Source: Earnings Presentation

For their full year guidance, free cash flow is projected to be in the same range of $15 million - $20 million, but management guided for net revenues slightly above their prior guidance of $230 million, calling for net revenue from between $235 million - $240 million. Furthermore, management increased adjusted EBITDA guidance by $3 - $5 million.

During the Q/A section of the earnings call, management was asked why they did not revise their free cash flow estimates upward as well. Here is the brief exchange:

I don't see that as too problematic, as it appears that these investments will pay off down the line. Chegg operates with a fixed cost model that allows for higher margin digital revenue. These investments should generally be one-time costs and each additional subscriber should allow for margin expansion since the revenue will flow to the bottom line. The only potential negative to consider from management not correspondingly increasing its free cash flow number is if these investments will be more than one time. For example, if Chegg needs to continually update its software, or re-calibrate its study materials, in light of a dynamic educational environment, then its business model is less profitable in the long-run.

Another slightly negative point to consider from the earnings call, is that management said that they have been increasing the amount they have spent on marketing. Therefore, the revenue beat is partly driven by management stoking the revenue fire by adding some marketing fuel. Although this factor is not too negative, it is worth noting that their growth wasn't entirely organic.

Hindsight is 20/20

This earnings beat, coupled with management increasing guidance a bit, has led to the stock jumping in pre-market trading. At the time of this writing, the stock is trading up nearly 15% at $10.50 per share.

Yesterday, I wrote an article urging readers that took my recommendation to purchase shares in January, at $7.56 per share, to take their profits and lock-in a 20% gain. In retrospect, in light of the earnings release, I appeared to give this sell recommendation a bit early. Below is a snippet of my article:

I believe that trying to time the market is a fools' game and the short-term is driven by factors that are difficult to predict. My recommendation to sell was based on the stock not fitting into my risk/reward parameters, as the stock had become relatively expensive. I did remark on the possibility of there being more upside, but felt there were better investment opportunities out there, with a more favorable risk/reward differential. Here is a snippet from my article yesterday, expressing such sentiment:

Final Remarks I am unquestionably a fan of how Chegg's management team pivoted its business model and turned it into a higher margin digital company. Nonetheless, CHGG's current valuation is tough to justify in terms of their revenue, margins, and free cash flow. It is possible that CHGG will eventually justify this valuation, if management can continue to grow the top-line at a break-neck pace and expand their margins, but I believe there are better investment opportunities out there. As such, it is time to ring the register and take your profits. Note: Chegg is set to release their Q1 2017 earnings on Monday, May 1, 2017 after market close.

For those readers who took my recommendation, and locked in their profits yesterday, I am sorry that you missed some of the upside. However, please remember that hindsight is 20/20 and had CHGG reported revenue or guidance that was below estimates, the stock would have fallen. Nonetheless, I still believe this recent run-up provides a great exit opportunity and readers should lock-in their profits at this elevated level.

Why It's Still Time to Ring the Register

Based on the pre-market trading run-up, CHGG is now valued at $1 billion. That level is a 52-week, and even all-time high. I reiterate my stance that now is the opportune time to take your profits.

In 2017, CHGG is only projected to generate about $15 million to $20 million in free cash flow, which is quite low to support a $1 billion valuation. Although management explained that the free cash flow level is being temporarily held down by investments in the short-term, there is a chance that management will continue to have to invest in new content. As such, these may not be one-time investments and free cash flow may never expand too dramatically.

Moreover, when considering full year 2017 revenue of between $235 million - $240 million, a $1 billion valuation is tough to justify. Investors are being a bit overly sanguine about Chegg's prospects, especially when considering that their adjusted EBITDA guidance of $35 million in 2017 may actually be a loss when you factor in share-based compensation expense. As such, I believe readers should ring the register and take their profits now.

