Where Valeant Is Really Spending Its Money

Congratulations to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) shareholders, and congratulations to Giovanni DiMauro in particular. Not only have Valeant shares started to bounce back from a pretty rough rout since the end of February, DiMauro pretty much nailed the bottom. He said the capitulation was near back on April 23rd, and the pivot was made the next day. Since the close on the 24th, VRX is up 12%, and as of Monday is above at least a couple of technical ceilings.

A big portion of the recent rally is attributable to news that it had paid down another $220 million worth of its roughly-$30 billion in debt, using the proceeds from the sale of three of its skincare brands to L'Oreal.

With that unplanned payoff being made, Valeant Pharmaceuticals has now whittled its total debt down by $3.6 billion just since the first quarter of 2016. All told, it planned on carving out $5 billion worth of debt before the end of the third quarter of this year.

It's a commendable effort. It was the irresponsible use of debt that got the company in over its head in the first place, and interest payments on that debt have kept the company pretty sell sandbagged since 2015 when the business model finally began to unravel. It's not been easy, but getting that monkey off the company's back is the first step toward fiscal flexibility.

On the other hand, to any shareholder who thinks taking the planned $5 billion in debt off the balance sheet is going to somehow solve all of the company's profitability problems may want to take closer look at where the company's money goes in any given quarter.

Where Does the Money Go?

Not that the next reported quarter is going to look identical to the most recently reported one, but any change from one quarter to the next is minimal.

With that as the backdrop, Valeant spent $467 million on interest payments in the fourth quarter of last year. For perspective, it generated $2.4 billion in revenue, spent $665 million making those drugs, and shelled out $665 million in selling and administration expenses.

Tack on $93 million in R&D plus another $284 million in depreciation and an extra $453 million in unusual expenses (unusual expenses and depreciation vary widely, but there always seems to be some), it's no wonder Valeant lost $360 million last quarter.



Don't misunderstand -- debt is a major drag on the company. It's not the biggest source of the company's losses though, and even if CEO Joseph Papas can shave another $2.4 billion of the debt burden, it's still sitting on roughly $27 billion in long-term obligations. That means it's still going to be paying on the order of $400 million per quarter in interest payments.

Let's also not forget the company is selling revenue-bearing assets to pay off some of the debt. The three skincare brands recently passed along to L'Oreal, for instance, were adding approximately $168 million to the top line each year. They won't be contributing anything going forward. Neither will the any of the other $3.6 billion worth of property and brands Valeant let go of since early 2016, in the name of paying down debt.

Point being, the debt reduction plan is a drop in the bucket relative to the kind of cost-culling Valeant needs to implement.

But...

The counterargument is, Valeant has some things in its pipeline that will boost revenue without boosting expenses -- at least not boosting them as much -- that will widen operating income. For example, Hades Investment Ideas recently suggested the company's psoriasis drug Brodalumab may be a billion blockbuster in the making. Its open-angle glaucoma product, Vyzulti, could add a couple hundred million bucks to the top line when it reaches its full stride. Its drug Xifaxan could drive in excess of $5 billion in annual sales if it's approved to do all the things Valeant aims for it to do.

There are several more potential gems buried in the mix as well.

There's a flipside to that coin though. That is, there's a wide swath of drug's currently in the company's portfolio that are falling off the patent cliff or losing relevancy of their own. Remember, Valeant CFO conceded after its Q4 report that patent expiration could cost the company $785 million sales this year. In the meantime, dermatology sales are on pace to slide between 8% and 10% this year.

Valeant isn't especially well positioned to drive any real organic growth this year, which brings us back to the original headwind -- it's still spending too much to have a viable shot at turning a decent profit, and its debt reduction effort is going to have a minimal impact on that front. If enthusiasm about the debt reduction effort is driving the recent buying, don't be surprised if it doesn't last.

Bottom Line

Again, debt reduction is a great place to start working on a better bottom line, particularly when there's no other place to start. One can also expect Valeant's other expenses to retreat -- at least a little -- as it sheds assets.

This isn't a case of scaling back on the size of the company until fixed costs plus variable costs are less than revenue though; Valeant is miles behind that eight ball. It could be years before the company is out on front of it again.... and time is the one thing it doesn't have. It's burning in excess of $300 million per quarter, and only had $542 million in the bank as of the end of the fourth quarter of last year. That doesn't factor in all the recent sales, though that also doesn't quite matter. It's not like lenders are exactly lining up to take their chances on this company, and investors aren't apt to be receptive to any forms of fund-raising other than the sale of assets, which may be doing as much long-term harm as short-term good.

