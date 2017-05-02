Savara, Inc.'s Public Debut

Founded to discover and develop treatments for those with rare respiratory diseases, Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) has been busy further defining itself as of late. The main manner in which it has accomplished this is by adding depth to its pipeline through acquisition. While the most recent news is of the reverse merger with Mast Therapeutics (MSTX), just this past July the Austin, Texas based company had obtained Serendex Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum and with it Molgradex, which treats autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis(PAP); in layman's terms this is referencing the buildup of air sacs/phlegm in the lungs. Molgradex is currently in Phase II/III clinical studies in Europe and Japan (expected results in Q1 2018). The US FDA and European regulatory body have granted it orphan drug designation which guarantees 7 years in the US and 10 years in Europe of exclusive use to treat PAP. The only catch being that Savara must be first to market with this compound.

Phase 1 results showed no antibody development against the drug and no serious adverse effects in the 42 healthy test subjects. The current Phase 2/3 trials aim to demonstrate the efficacy of Moldgradex versus placebo over a 24 week period that will then be followed up by a period of up to 48 weeks. Positive results should show clearance of excess surfactant (air sacs) from the lungs.

Estimates have on the order of 10,000 people in the main global market diagnosed with PAP. A partnership is already in place with counterpart Nobel Pharma for Japanese market rights. It should be noted that the company has a subsidiary office located in Denmark (courtesy of its Serendex acquisition), giving better exposure to that market. Proceedings for the US market are centered on negotiations that are underway with the FDA for the requirements needed to study the drug, these are expected to be disclosed sometime later this quarter.

Prior to these acquisitions and since 2010, Savara has been developing their lead compound AeroVanc, the first dry-powder, inhaled formulation of the antibiotic vancomycin under development for the treatment of persistent MRSA infection in cystic fibrosis (NYSE:CF) patients and is currently preparing for its Phase 3 study (scheduled to start in Q3 2017 in the US and Canada). Infection by MRSA has become increasingly common with a prevalence of almost 30 percent of the estimated 32,000 people with CF in the United States. AeroVanc's dry powder form is a sought after treatment vs the current aerosol alternatives for cystic fibrosis. Dry powder adheres much more efficiently to the airway passages and hence lowers treatment time. The compound also, like Molgradex, received the coveted designation for fast track and orphan drug status in addition to the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status which provides a whopping 12 years of market exclusivity. Unlike Molgradex, AeroVanc has patent protection.

AeroVanc was put through a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial carried out in 87 people who were subdivided into groups using either the 32 mg or 64 mg doses of the dry powder form of vancomycin inhaled twice daily for 28 days. The company announced on February 23rd 2015 that its primary endpoint of the study was met with statistical significance and secondary endpoints held promise. Adverse effects were minimal but the 64mg dose demonstrated symptoms consistent with bronchoconstriction. Management has stated in the past that partnership for European rights is a possibility but US rights will be retained.

Circling back to the closing of the Mast merger, Savara now possesses the Aironite program (also known as AIR001) as part of its expanding pipeline. Aironite is an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution that is intended to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and is currently in Phase 2 development. An estimated 5.7 million individuals suffer heart failure in the U.S. and about 50% of patients hospitalized for heart failure have HFpEF. Heart failure is also an occurrence in those diagnosed with CF. Results are expected sometime in the first half of next year.

It should be noted that there are three simultaneous studies being carried out on AIR:

Aironite - Phase 2, HFpEF ("INABLE") - investigator-sponsored, single-center, randomized, double blind, interventional study to evaluate whether Aironite improves clinical responses and tolerability of exercise training (NYSE:ET) in patients with a diagnosis of HFpEF (n=68).

Aironite - Phase 2, HFpEF("INDIE") - 100-patient, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial known as the Inorganic Nitrite Delivery to Improve Exercise Capacity in HFpEF.

Aironite - Phase 2, Chronic Infection in Cystic Fibrosis - to explore the effects of Aironite on measures of lung function, exhaled airway nitric oxide, and bacterial density.

Of the three only INDIE is funded by Savara, the others are being conducted by the Mayo Clinic and the University of Pittsburgh respectively. The true potential that rests with AIR is its ability to keep levels of methemoglobin, which diminishes oxygen carrying capacity (a typical safety concern associated with sodium nitrite injection), normal at a rate of less than 1.5%. Those suffering from HFpEF experience dyspnea and fatigue with physical activity, especially in exercise. Research has shown that these issues arise from a deficiency of NO and while organic nitrates have presented challenges, inorganic nitrate such as that delivered with AIR has shown to be most effective during times of exercise.

The reason MSTX found itself in this predicament of having its remaining assets absorbed by a third party was due to the failure of its lead drug candidate for treating sickle cell disease (NYSE:SCD) Vepoloxamer, also referred to as EPIC, in its Phase 3 trials. While the 388 patient study did not meet its desired endpoints, it could still hold some value to a firm interested in gathering more data on SCD related treatments. It remains to be seen whether there is in fact enough value in the results to garner a sale.

Now that the history is sorted, let's have a look at the financial picture. Leading up to the current merger the decision was made for a 1/70 reverse split of MSTX common stock (closing at $0.13 on the April 27th 2017 prior to the split). The newly integrated Savara would divide ownership of which former Mast holders would have the rights to 23% of. There are now approximately 15 million shares of common stock outstanding that would give the combined company a current market valuation of $131m.

Through June of 2016, Savara had managed to raise $53m in private funding and as of Dec 31st 2016 had $11.4m cash and equivalents. Mast had as of Dec 31st, 2016 $11.3m in cash and $3m in debt. The now combined entity at the end of 2016 had $21.9m in cash, $75m in assets, and $3m debt. Since that time a loan was secured on the day of the merger for $15m and is set to expire on March 1st, 2021. It is an estimate that with the March 1st loan included, the current Savara entity has around $30m in cash. I would expect this amount could become an issue by the end of the year with these several clinical trials underway and Phase 3 for AeroVanc being drawn up. For reference from the S-4 filing, $54.1m was spent in 2016 ($33m on research).

For a company of just 15 employees (10 involved in research), Savara has followed a focused strategy to tackle the pulmonary disease market. It currently holds a diverse portfolio of drug candidates that have completed phase II trials or are in the process of doing so. Several substantial developments look to be lining up over the coming 18 months that will give a sense of whether the current pipeline is sufficient enough to cover clinical stage costs with potential FDA approved drugs.

It appears we will find out Molgradex results first compared to the other two compounds within the first quarter of next year (primary endpoint data only). Aironite results should be in by the end of June of next year. While positive results would lead to bullish price action, considering the current cash position of the company any reasonable investor should keep in mind that their shares will in all likelihood be further diluted in this clinical stage pharmaceutical company.

Molgradex and/or Aironite have to deliver for the company. Insufficient results in the coming trials due to not meeting primary endpoints, marginal efficacy, or lack of statistical significance, would hinder not only for further steps towards regulatory drug application but also the sustainability of the company. Everything would then rest on AeroVanc, which could be said to be Savara's most lucrative prospect (Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) with a current market cap of $30B has a pure CF focus), but will need significant funding for its Phase 3 trial. New investors should be aware of these near and mid-term risks when relying on clinical success.

For former MSTX shareholders who remained on board after the merger, expect to have a bit of a wait (8mo+) before any substantial recuperation of share value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.