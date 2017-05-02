VYM: A Way To Get Started In Your Investment Journey

If you buy an ETF you should put it in a drawer it and forget it so it can work out in the long run.

As April - financial literacy month - comes to a close I thought it would be interesting to look at 4 exchange traded funds (ETF) that are excellent starter funds for the new investor. These funds have been on my watch-list for a while. I consider each of them as solid funds to add to any portfolio so long as you are willing to entertain risk and have a long-term time horizon. The ETFs are:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSERCA: SPY) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (NYSERCA: FDL) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA: VYM) Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA: VBR)

I also include one additional ETF because of the compelling arguments made by Dave Dierking early this month for:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA: SMDV).

SMDV has however only been around since early 2015, which is not a very long track record, but it can serve as a comparison to the longer standing small cap fund in VBR.

These 5 funds give broad exposure to different aspects of the market. They each pay a modest to medium sized dividend that puts cash back into your account. As you'll see below, buying one share of any of these ETF gives you instant diversification across many if not hundreds of companies. This means that your risk is more related to overall market and economic factors, but is less dependent on one company that might undergo a major hiccup or worse bankruptcy.

For new people to the finance and investing worlds, Steve Peasley explains in his daily investtalk.com podcasts that if you want to start investing then buying an ETF is a good way to start. You can purchase an ETF in a cash, retirement or tax-free investment account. An adequately diversified portfolio should have upwards of 12 or more stocks, ideally around 30 so that no one stock occupies more than 3.3% of your portfolio. Before you do so he says you have to promise you will do the following:

Step 1: buy the right ETF for your risk profile

Step 2: put the ETF in a drawer (an electronic folder will suffice!)

Step 3: don't touch it for 5 to 10 years

A lot is now written about the benefits of buying ETFs. While I buy individual stocks, I do like to have a portfolio that is - shall I say - anchored with a few ETFs. In fact my first foray into 'do-it-yourself' investing was purchasing VYM.

The five ETFs I am considering have redeeming qualities. The table below shows various columns to that effect.

Table 1: ETF list

Ticker Name Market Cap (Billions) MER (%) Dividend Yield (%) Tax-adjusted Annual return since inception (%) Morningstar Rating (#stars) SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 236.6 0.1 1.9 8.65 4 FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 1.5 0.45 2.89 5.75 4 VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 14.0 0.08 2.79 6.61 5 VBR Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF 11.1 0.07 1.82 8.62 5 SMDV ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF 2.0 0.4 1.17 15.83* NA * indicates based on 2015 to present date

Information was accessed from Google Finance and Morningstar.com.

For instance, their management expense ratios (MER) are all quite small. FDL is the smallest fund ($1.5 Billion) with the largest MER but it is only 0.45%. Relative to many mutual funds, however, the 0.45% you pay to hold FDL is till a very low annual fee. The two Vanguard funds, VYM and VBR, have the lowest MER and this is consistent with the Vanguard model: low fees!

The first 4 ETFs have ratings of 4 or 5 (out of 5) from Morningstar.com. Also from the Morningstar website, you can select the "Tax" tab and see how well the fund has performed since inception after taxes. They will be an underestimate if you hold the ETF in a tax sheltered account but I do like to read these tract records to get a conservative estimate on past performance.

So what are you "buying" when you purchase one of these ETFs? They each are composed of mostly different stocks (which is another reason that I am considering them: they are diverse from one another).

Table 2: Holding information was accessed from individual ETF websites

Top 12 holdings in SPY % of fund 1 Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 3.67% 2 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 2.58% 3 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) 1.83% 4 Facebook INC. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) 1.72% 5 Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) 1.66% 6 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) 1.63% 7 J.P. Morgan Chase & CO (NYSE: JPM) 1.53% 8 Berkshire Hathaway INC. Class B (NYSE: BRK.B) 1.53% 9 Alphabet INC. Class A (NASDAQ: GOOG) 1.35% 10 Alphabet INC. Class C (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 1.31% 11 General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) 1.23% 12 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) 1.19% Top 12 holdings in FDL % of fund 1 AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) 9.64% 2 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) 8.01% 3 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) 6.94% 4 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) 6.04% 5 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) 5.94% 6 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) 4.75% 7 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) 4.54% 8 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) 4.45% 9 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) 4.08% 10 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) 3.91% 11 The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) 3.00% 12 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) 2.65% Top 12 holdings in VYM Shares in fund 1 MSFT 2,432,626 2 XOM 680,625 3 JNJ 2,621,111 4 JPM 1,593,872 5 WFC 2,939,777 6 GE 3,510,888 7 T 1,792,377 8 PG 1,083,720 9 PFE 2,152,901 10 Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) 2,279,005 11 VZ 2,185,066 12 PM 2,024,554 Top 12 holdings in VBR Shares in fund 1 CDW Corp. (NASDAQ: CDW) 2,432,626 2 Teleflex Inc. (NYSE: TFX) 680,625 3 UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) 2,621,111 4 Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) 1,593,872 5 CommScope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) 2,939,777 6 Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) 3,510,888 7 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) 1,792,377 8 Valspar Corp. (NYSE: VAL) 1,083,720 9 Westar Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE: WR) 2,152,901 10 Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) 2,279,005 11 East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) 2,185,066 12 RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) 2,024,554

Apple is the largest holding for SPY. Microsoft is the largest holding for VYM but it is also in the SPY. It is an example of a large sized company that also pays a healthy dividend. FDL is designed to reflect stocks that are dividend leaders, so I was surprised that it does not seem to hold MSFT in the fund.

As a new investor it is tempting to want to pick an ETF with recognizable names. Buying SPY will do that for you. But how does SPY stack up when looking at 30-day returns stretching back to 2007? To do this I actually pulled down the daily ETF values myself from Yahoo Finance using my own software. I downloaded the ticker data into a free program called "R" (scientific computing) and ran a few calculations for each ETF. The calculations are simple; anyone with some computer skills and ability to install R on their computer could easily duplicate my steps. To that effect, I pasted the actual code at the bottom of this article for those that want to try it.

Table 3

Ticker Name Median 30-day return since 2007 (%) Lowest 30-day return since 2007 (%) Highest 30-day return since 2007 (%) SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 1.36 -38.6 23.6 FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 1.1 -36.4 37 VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 1.21 -30.2 28.3 VBR Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF 1.33 -42.5 36.5 SMDV ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF 1.28* -9.7* 16.6* * indicates based on 2015 to present date

Over a 30-day period stretching back to 2007 (with the exception of SMDV that goes back only to 2015), these ETFs produce a median return of 1.1 to 1.36% per month. This is the middle number from a possible >2500 30-day comparisons. When I see these numbers, and recognizing that the return is not a guarantee, I cringe to think about young investors that choose to put their money into a guaranteed investment certificate. In this environment, it would take a whole year for a typical GIC to yield 1.1%. Of course there is no guarantee of return in any ETF. You could be down 38.6% over a 30-day period in the case of SPY. You could also be up 36.5% in the case of VBR. One best way to decide on which ETF you may want to buy is to consider how much you could stomach losing over a 30-day span? It's easy to enjoy the gains, but the losses are what most investors fear.

What do these 30-day rates of change look like over time? I created a graph to visualize this for the first 4 ETFs. There is a fair amount of volatility over 30-day periods. The red line is a no change (0%) over 30 days. The green line is the median 30-day rate of change since 2007. All four ETF medians are above zero as discussed above and shown in the previous table.

Figure 1

The graphs are clipped at -10% and +10% changes by design. You can see that most of the monthly changes are happening within plus/minus 10%. VYM and FDL appear to fairly well contained within these bounds. This makes sense because the underlying holdings are less volatile: they are established dividend payers who tend to have lower volatility (like lower beta values). Whereas, VBR and SPY have more 'extreme' months with lots of cases where the monthly move is high or low. The general move for VBR and SPY is up, however, which explains why the median monthly gain is just above 1.3% for both. So which one of these profiles could you live with if you bought it and put it in a drawer? It is an individual decision and depends also on your other holdings.

From a charting point of view it is interesting that both FDL and VYM appear to have an upswing at the moment since they have both sustained pull downs in the last two months. I believe this represents solid entry points if you like either of these ETFs. Figure 2 shows the last 6 months for these ETFs. The purple oval shows that both of these ETFs are below 0%.

Figure 2

Making a case for VYM

VYM would be my primary pick for the following reasons. First, VYM holds 428 dividend paying stocks: the fund will pay in bull or bear markets. Second it has a good track record dating back to 2006; it suffered during the dreadful 2008 but not as badly as other ETFs (namely SPY). Pre-tax this fund pays 7.5%, which will presumably be less depending on individual personal taxes. Consequently, it has a lower volatility compared to SPY, with a beta of 0.83 compared to beta of 1 for SPY. Lastly, FDL and VYM have similar holdings, as shown in Table 2. But VYM gets the nod due to the smaller management fee.

Final points

Buying ETFs is different than buying individual stocks. It requires some (but usually less) homework when buying an ETF but the risks of losing equity over short time periods is real (history shows it's all but a guarantee!). Over the long haul each of the 4 (plus one more in SMDV) ETFs are likely to be solid winners. You can gain confidence as an investor by crunching the numbers yourself. I've learned more by doing my own calculations, knowing full well that the type of information presented in this article is available for free on many financial websites. The point is not to duplicate what you might pick out from Morningstar or other websites, but gain confidence and conviction in decisions so that when the market turns down you don't feel compelled to open that ETF drawer and panic.

## R is an open-source programming language created in the 90's.

## en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R_(programming_language)

## To download the R program go to the following link: www.r-project.org/

## Code written as an example of do-it-yourself calculations on individual ETFs

## The following is R code instructions to generate information that went into Table 3 and Figure 1.

# install two necessary packages

install.packages("quantmod")

install.packages("TTR")

# load (after installing) two R packages called quantmod and TTR

library("quantmod")

library("TTR")

# Download each of the ETFs from Yahoo Finance

getSymbols('SPY')

getSymbols('FDL')

getSymbols('VYM')

getSymbols('VBR')

getSymbols('SMDV')

# Specify the time window

time.window=30

# Consider the rate of change of the closing value for each ETF over 30 day intervals

S=ROC(SPY$SPY.Close,time.window)

F=ROC(FDL$FDL.Close,time.window)

M=ROC(VYM$VYM.Close,time.window)

V=ROC(VBR$VBR.Close,time.window)

D=ROC(SMDV$SMDV.Close,time.window)

# Produce summaries for each of these ETFs

summary(100*S)

summary(100*F)

summary(100*M)

summary(100*V)

summary(100*D)

# Create a line of zero values

zz=M*0

zz[is.na(zz)]=0

# Make a plot with 2 rows and 2 columns

par(mfrow=c(2,2))

# Plot the rate of change in value of each ETF as a percentage out of 100

# Use a green line to show the median monthly change

plot(100*S,ylim=c(-10,10),main="SPY",ylab="Percent Change"); lines(zz,col='red'); lines(zz+100*median(S,na.rm=T),col="green")

plot(100*F,ylim=c(-10,10),main="FDL",ylab="Percent Change"); lines(zz,col='red'); lines(zz+100*median(F,na.rm=T),col="green")

plot(100*M,ylim=c(-10,10),main="VYM",ylab="Percent Change"); lines(zz,col='red'); lines(zz+100*median(M,na.rm=T),col="green")

plot(100*V,ylim=c(-10,10),main="VBR",ylab="Percent Change"); lines(zz,col='red'); lines(zz+100*median(V,na.rm=T),col="green")

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would the primary ticker to be VYM