How Herbalife Fooled Wall Street With Its Preferred Member Numbers

Herbalife has been running the Preferred Member program in India since January 2017. Are these members included in Herbalife's public statements on Preferred Member counts?

In Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) forthcoming Q1 earnings release on May 4th, one of the most anticipated numbers is how many Preferred Members the company has. This number is viewed as a referendum on genuine consumer demand for Herbalife products. A strong Preferred Member number will go a long way to vindicating Herbalife and reducing doubt among investors.

In Herbalife's statement of average gross compensation the company states "The majority of Members join simply to receive a discount on Herbalife products. As a result, nearly 86% of U.S. membership (466,926) did not receive any earnings." These are the members that are considered "discount members", those that join Herbalife exclusively for the product discount and have no interest in becoming a distributor.

If Herbalife can enlist 400,000+ Preferred Members it will be a big coup for the company, but not all members are created equal.

This article exposes how Herbalife has generated many of these Preferred Members and how they have misled investors with their carefully worded statements.

I. The Problem

As part of Herbalife's settlement with the FTC, Herbalife agreed to segment their customers into two distinct groups, distributors pursuing the business opportunity and Preferred Members, who only wish to purchase the product for personal consumption.

In Herbalife's current statement of average gross compensation, the company infers that around 466,926 of its members were consumers looking to buy the product at a discount. Now Herbalife must face the reality of being forced to prove this long-standing assertion. If Herbalife's claims have been substantially true, it should be relatively easy to convert most of these 466,926 members and their problem is solved. If Herbalife's claims are false, then they have a big problem.

By proving solid consumer demand for their products under the new Preferred Member model, it bolsters their claim for being a legitimate business and not a pyramid scheme as critics have suggested.

Let's take a closer look at the Preferred Member program and the company's claims.

II. Preferred Members

Over the past few months Herbalife has made several releases that include, or infer, Preferred Member numbers:

Q3 Earnings Call - " we've had over 50,000 existing members elect to change their status to preferred members."

Full year press release - "(5) Includes $3.0 million of product discounts related to preferred member conversions." Herbalife offered a $25 incentive to those who become to a Charter Preferred Member before October 31st. This infers 120,000 members have received this benefit.

8-K filed on 1/20/17 - "As of January 17, 2017, approximately 200,000 participants have converted to preferred members." - Page 26.

Press Release on 2/23/17 - "Number of Preferred Members in the U.S. Approximately 300,000"

In the Q4 earnings call Michael Johnson (CEO) further stressed the point regarding preferred membership enrollment.

"Since October, approximately 300,000 people have converted to or signed up as preferred members, people who love our products and want to enjoy them at a discount. This figure should leave no doubt in anyone's mind that there's genuine customer demand for our Herbalife Nutrition products."

These numbers certainly are impressive. Since the conversion project started on October 4th, Herbalife is now 64% of the way to achieving parity with their pre-split estimates. This equates to a joint conversion\recruitment rate of over 3,000 members per business day. That is a highly-motivated response rate, just how do you get so many people to sign up so quickly? That's a good question but let's start with incentives.

III. Incentives

Incentive 1: The Charter Preferred Member (CPM)

The first incentive Herbalife introduced was a special status of Preferred Member called the Charter Preferred Member (CPM). The CPM benefits are as follows:

[Source: Charter Preferred Member Program]

Allow me a brief digression on my more cynical interpretation of these benefits:

Regular junk mail from Herbalife

Members are no longer overcharged on sales tax for Herbalife products

Members have access to a program (HAP) that was expressly forbidden to Herbalife distributors in the FTC decree

No required meetings, just like every other e-retailer.

I'm allowed to buy products, just like every other e-retailer.

Of course, a CPM also has a discount ranging from 25%-50% and no annual membership fee if they meet an annual volume point minimum.

Do these benefits sound likely to create a frenzy of activity among members? I don't think so.

The CPM program was originally limited to October 31st, then until November 30th, then December 31st and finally January 31st when truly expired for the last time in the US. Creating consumer urgency is an old marketing ploy, but extending a benefit multiple times is not a typical sign of strong demand.

Incentive 2: Money

Money is a tried and true incentive that always gets results. In association with the CPM option, Herbalife made an additional offer of a $25 credit towards a purchase of $50 or more for those that converted to CPM before the end of October. Certainly a good incentive, but hardly likely to start a stampede. There must be something else.

Incentive 3: Free Membership - a.k.a. Welcome Back Promotion

Free! Now we are talking. Herbalife introduced the Welcome Back promotion (copy attached) on October 10th which ran until the end of December 2016. This document is no longer publicly available on the Herbalife website but can still be found on an Herbalife Distributor site here. The Welcome Back promotion is intended to reinstate inactive members by making them an attractive offer:

All past due membership fees for prior years are waived Membership fee for the current year is waived $25 off an order of $50 or more (valid in October only) Charter Preferred Member Status and its associated benefits

Free is a very special word in behavioral economics and you can read more about the power of free here. Nothing beats free when trying to generate a lot of customer interest and it seems to have done the trick. Herbalife does state some limitations to the Welcome Back program in the fine print.

"To qualify as an Inactive Member and be eligible for the Welcome Back Promotion, former Herbalife Members must have been deactivated from Herbalife's database of Members between January 1, 2014 and October 1, 2016, due to nonpayment of Annual Membership"

If we take the 466,926 discount members in 2016, add 516,407 new members from 2014-2015 (who are replacing lapsed members), we have more than doubled our pool of potential Preferred Members. That makes things a little easier, now Herbalife only needs to convert about 41% of this new larger pool to meet the 400,000 Preferred Member target. But is this pool big enough?

IV. Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses

Lori Baker is a member of the exclusive Presidents Team and understands how Herbalife works better than most. In her YouTube video "Why You Might Want to Become a Charter Preferred Member - October 27, 2016" she extols the rather limited virtues of the Charter Preferred Member program. At the 5:20 mark she says something rather revealing about the Welcome Back promotion.

"Even if your account has lapsed and your annual fees are due right now, we are waiving those. Somebody that had been a member 13 years ago actually re-instated her membership for nothing and then converted herself to Charter Preferred. So now she is a lifetime user, she's locked in at 35%, it didn't cost her anything and now she can use the product whenever she wants for the rest of her life, with no annual fees."

This statement clearly contradicts the fine print in the Welcome Back promotion. And it's not just Lori, here are some other examples where there is no mention of the promotion being limited to inactive members from 2014 onward.

Heidi Henry - A Good Fit

Rosario & Luis Quizhpi - TheOutstandingYou

If membership reinstatement were truly limited to 2014 onwards then it would be reasonable to expect that it would be enforced by their membership system software. Clearly that is not the case and at a minimum, it is discretionary.

We had a potential pool of 983,333 from which to recruit Preferred Members, this recruitment strategy obviously expands it significantly. Herbalife has added an average 270,000 new members each year from 2014-2016, yet the total number of "discount members" remained fairly constant between 2014 (443,247) and 2016 (466,926). Essentially the recruitment rate is very close to the attrition rate. Estimating an average attrition rate of 200,000 per year for the past 13 years we are adding 2-3 million past members to the potential pool. The pool is now around 3-4 million, but we are not finished.

V. We Are Going to Need a Bigger Country

There is no doubt that Herbalife has been working it in the US to get the number of Preferred Members up. But what if it's not enough? Then what do you do?

One possible solution to the problem would be to offer the Preferred Member program in another country. When Herbalife states their Preferred Member numbers, who is going to think to ask if they are all in the US.

Believe it or not Herbalife has been offering the Preferred Member program in India since January of 2017. Yes India, the big country with a population of 1.3 billion. The screenshot below announces the availability of the Charter Preferred Member program in India (copy attached).

[Source: Herbalife Distributor e-Mail Notification]

This promotion ran in India until April 17th, 2017. The phone number provided on the flyer is a 91 (India) country code. The listed YouTube URL's are active and have thousands of views.

The company also issued a Q&A document to help its Distributors understand the program. Here are a few snippets:

[Source: Herbalife Distributor QA Document (copy attached)]

In fact, if you go to myherbalife.com, change the language in the upper right hand corner to "India - English" and follow the prompts you come to this screen.

Clicking on the "Become a Preferred Member" link takes you to this screen.

Notice that the URL is no longer https://us.onlinecontract.myherbalife.com but rather https://in.onlinecontract.myherbalfe.com. The codes IN and US are an international standard two-digit abbreviated country code, IN is India.

Perhaps you missed it, but with this configuration there is no way to become a "regular" member. You must choose Preferred Member or Associate. All new members in India who choose to use English, are funneled into one of these two groups and the Preferred Member count keeps ticking up. Oh, and the Preferred Memberships in India are free for everyone.

Why on earth would Herbalife offer the Preferred Member program in India? I'm sure, if the company were challenged, they would say something like, "Our Preferred Members in the US love the program so much we are rolling it out in select geographies, starting with India." But these, I think, are the real reasons.

India has 125 million English speakers, making it the largest English speaking population outside of the US.

The level of engagement with customers in India is relatively strong. The following table (from Alexa.com, an Amazon company) shows the distribution of visitors to myherbalife.com from the top 10 countries.

The Preferred Member system was written with an English-speaking audience in mind. It is quicker and easier to go after an English-speaking audience in another country than to modify the Preferred Member system to handle a second language.

India is a long way away and well under the Wall St radar.

What conclusion can a reader draw, other than Herbalife is now actively recruiting in India to swell the ranks of their Preferred Members? The pool just got whole lot bigger. Now we are at 130 million people who can join Herbalife as a Preferred Member for free.

Is recruiting 400,000 Preferred Members from the new jumbo pool doable? Unfortunately, I believe it is and I expect we will get confirmation on the May 4th earnings call. The investing community has said "We need to see good numbers of Preferred Members" and Herbalife has delivered. However, the free memberships, sheer scale of the promotional effort, inclusion of a second geography and general timing make it abundantly clear that these measures are purely a tactic to boost the number of Preferred Members.

Without this unprecedented effort, the numbers of converting members would have been a huge red flag, indicating that many of these supposed "discount members", were more likely to have been failed distributors as Ackman has alleged.

Now that Herbalife has swelled its Preferred Member ranks they need never lose a member again, Herbalife can simply change the terms of their membership at any time and members need never lapse. Unless a member specifically cancels their membership, in writing, Herbalife can effectively make then Preferred Members in perpetuity, if they so desire.

[Source: Herbalife Charter Preferred Member Program]

It seems to me that Herbalife's Preferred Member problem is solved…permanently.

VI. Management Misdirection

Ronald Reagan made the old Russian saying "trust, but verify" famous during the cold war. It is a good saying for investors to keep in mind and never more so than when listening to Herbalife earnings calls.

In this section, we look at some of the management statements made regarding their Preferred Member program and reconcile them with actual events.

In the Q3 earnings call on November 1st of 2016, Richard Goudis (COO and future CEO) said this about the Preferred Member program.

"Four weeks ago on October 4, we initiated a program that permitted existing members to self select and become preferred members…….although very early in implementation in the first few weeks through last Friday, we've had over 50,000 existing members elect to change their status to preferred members"

Like everyone else, I read the phrase, "we've had over 50,000 existing members elect to change their status to preferred members" and assumed these were conversions of existing customers (from the group of 466,926). Twice Mr. Goudis used the phrase "existing members", what other assumption could a reader reasonably come to? Probably none, but the statement is grossly misleading and I'll explain why in a moment.

In the same call on Nov 1st, CFO John DeSimone stated:

"new members joining in a couple of weeks should be able to self-select through the current process"

The COO says, "existing members" when referring to the 50,000 Preferred Members and the CFO implies that their system would not handle "new members" for a "couple of weeks". Again, could a reasonable reader construe these statements to mean anything other than these first 50,000 converted Preferred Members were pre-existing Herbalife customers? That is what you were supposed to assume and it certainly gives the conversion of over 50,000 members much more gravitas than the truth.

But here is the problem, the Welcome Back promotion we talked about previously ran from October 10th (three weeks before the earnings call on Nov 1st) until December 31st and allows lapsed members to renew for free. In fact, these lapsed members must sign up before the end of October (the day before the Q4 earnings call) to get their free credit of $25!

So how do we reconcile the statement "over 50,000 existing members elect to change" with the Welcome Back promotion which offers Charter Preferred membership to non-members during a three-week period, before the system is supposedly able to handle new members? There are at least two ways for the company to weasel out of this misdirection.

The company makes use of the term "inactive members" in their Welcome Back promotion. If you don't pay your annual fees you don't become a non-member, you become an inactive member. In the Welcome Back program, a returning member must first call Herbalife Member Services to "re-activate" their account. Once they are re-activated they can go to myherbalife.com and complete the CPM application process. So, at the time they converted to a CPM, they technically were already a member, having been re-activated by Herbalife Member Services moments before.

How many of the 300,000 Preferred Members touted by Herbalife are conversions from the current membership and how many have been recruited from lapsed members and new recruits? Herbalife certainly isn't going to tell us but we can make a pretty good estimate. But before we move onto that, we must cover one other management misdirection.

As you read in the intro, when Des Walsh (President) was asked in the Q3 earnings call how they planned to price the new Preferred Membership he responded "…we've no final determinations." At the time of this call Herbalife's Welcome Back promotion had already been in full swing for three weeks, giving away free memberships to "inactive members". This program may have generated as many as 150,000 free memberships since then. While Des Walsh can hang his hat on being technically correct, the predominant price being paid by new members at the time of his statement was absolutely nothing at all.

VII. Sorting the Wheat from the Chaff

In a press release on 2/23/17 the company stated, "Approximately 300,000 have converted to or signed-up as Preferred Members in the U.S.". It would be very interesting to know how many of these are existing members and how many are new, probably signing up because it is free.

Although there is no way we can know precisely (Herbalife knows but won't tell us), it is possible to make a solid estimate because of the design of the myherbalife.com website. An existing customer that converts to a Preferred Member account does so exclusively on the myherbalife.com website, i.e. they logon to myherbalife.com and then convert in a process that only takes a few moments (see video). Herbalife already has all their personal information so it's quick and easy.

New or lapsed members go through a slightly different process. They need to gather\update personal information, contact info, address, payment and shipping details etc. When a new customer in the US enrolls as a Preferred Member they are re-directed to this website https://us.onlinecontract.myherbalife.com to record all these personal details.

If we then enter this URL into SimilarWeb.com (the leader in website statistics) we can get an estimate for the number of monthly visitors to a given site (us.onlinecontract.myherbalife.com) as shown below.

[Source: Similarweb.com]

In the free version, we only get 6 months of data, but we can see they had a pretty good flow of visitors. Notice that the bounce rate is 31%, this means that 31% of visitors visit one page and then leave. The remaining 69% visit additional pages on the same site. Also notice that the average visit duration was 12 minutes and 36 seconds. The sign-up process is not arduous (about 3-5 mins) so this indicates a pretty elevated level of engagement in the sign up process. In the table below I've conservatively used 75% as an estimate for the number of people that completed the sign-up process. It's free, why not.

If we pro-rate estimated new members from October 10th to Feb 23rd we come up with 148,921 new enrollees during this period. About 50% of the 300,000 Preferred Members that Herbalife touted are probably new or reactivated lapsed users.

Looking at it another way, of the 466,926 "discount members" in 2016, only 150,000 of them have converted to the new Preferred Member status. This leaves around 68% of "discount members" (or failed distributors as some might say) who have done nothing. A member who does not elect to become a Preferred Member remains as a distributor. That is really going to screw with the numbers.

We will get an update on May 4th and I expect, based upon the activity at the US and IN online contract websites, they will have added more than 100,000 Preferred Members since then. Herbalife will reach their target of over 400,000 Preferred Members and the critics will temporarily be silenced.

Herbalife has won this round and the longs will have their day on this issue. The shorts will cry foul and rightly so. The debate must now move from the number of "discount members" to the amount of product purchased by the Preferred Members. Whether Herbalife breaks out these numbers in the future remains to be seen.

VIII. Big Deal or No Big Deal

So, what's the big deal? Does it really matter where the 400,000 Preferred Members come from? If they are genuinely interested in Herbalife products, that should be sufficient to prove the point! Sufficient to fool Wall St, but these numbers are built on a weak foundation.

Herbalife membership was already plagued with annual member turnover among paying members of greater than 50%. Consumer research shows that people are more likely to use products they pay for; such products carry more intrinsic value to the consumer (Stanford Social Innovation Review). Behavioral Economics dictates that these free Preferred Members are even less loyal than the already disloyal paying member group. Herbalife has gone back to its old customer lists from 2014-2015. Having drawn water from that well for the second time in a few years, it is close to running dry. A new Preferred Member in India is not a valid replacement for a "discount member" lost in the US. With the Preferred Member ranks swollen with customers of questionable loyalty and engagement, the volume of sales in this group will quickly deteriorate.

IX. Let's Play Whack-a-Mole

While Herbalife has been whacking the Preferred Member problem they have inadvertently created another. The 10-K for FY 2016 contains this rather interesting note:

As is usually the case when Herbalife wants to hide something, they first make the reader fill in the blanks. Using Herbalife's most recent Quarterly Breakout Key Metrics we can fill in the blank using approximately 570,000 worldwide sales leaders (exc. China and Venezuela). If we calculate 1.6% of 570,000 we get 9,102 Sales Leaders in North America that would have qualified for 2017, but were not included in the numbers because they opted to become Preferred Members instead.

This represents over 10% of the North American sales leaders opting out of a supposedly profitable distributorship for 2017. While this truly does indicate genuine consumer demand, it also creates another hole to plug before the Q1 earnings call.

X. Welcome Back…Again

As we found out "Free" really works for bringing back lapsed Herbalife members, so why not try it again for Distributors, because they need those too. The promotion shown below (copy attached) started on March 14th and runs until May 30th.

[Source: MyHerbalife.com]

While the prior Welcome Back program was targeted towards recruiting Preferred Members, this one doesn't really care. If you are a former Herbalife member (2014-2016) you can come back as a Distributor or a Preferred Member. In both cases past dues are waived and current year membership is free, so why not? It would really help on the Q1 earnings call.

XI. What the Analysts Should Be Asking

The company is going to announce they have over 400,000 Preferred Members in the Q1 earnings call, but as we now know, that number is a smokescreen. This is what the analysts should be asking about the Preferred Member numbers:

How many of the Preferred Members are from India? How many of the Preferred Members joined for free under the Welcome Back promotion? How many Distributors does the company currently have? If a customer does choose to be a Preferred Member they automatically default to being a Distributor. Subtract about 75,000 (2016 NA Sales Leaders) from this number and that is roughly how many of the claimed 466,926 "discount members" did not choose to become Preferred Members.

Unfortunately, very few analysts ask the tough questions (where are you David Einhorn) and I don't expect May 4th to be any different. But wouldn't it be refreshing?

XII. Conclusion

In my prior Herbalife articles, I relied heavily on circumstantial evidence that could easily be ignored by faithful longs. In this article, the evidence that Herbalife is working feverishly to cover up a shortfall in Preferred members is irrefutable and much more damning. Herbalife is frantically trying to plug the holes exposed by the FTC requirements, whilst outwardly projecting an air of calm confidence to the public and to investors.

Herbalife had some levers at their disposal to solve the Preferred Member problem and they did not hesitate to pull them. But the game changes on May 15th and they must finally document consumer sales. The levers available to Herbalife to significantly alter this number would seem to be quite limited.

Appendix - Another Note from the Author

This is my fourth article on Herbalife and I know from experience that I will (as always) be accused of being a paid shill, working on behalf of Ackman to bring down a great company etc. Let me once again state categorically that the idea for this article is mine alone, as is all the research and the writing. I have no affiliation with Ackman or any of his representatives, either in the past or the present. As always, the only financial compensation for this article is the paltry amount that I receive from SeekingAlpha.

I've been asked why I write these articles, so here is a brief history of how and why I got involved. I was only peripherally aware of the Herbalife saga until the FTC settlement brought it to the fore. I was curious about this battleground stock and the players involved. Two legendary investors making starkly opposing claims and yet only one of them could be right. Long story short, I did my research and concluded that Ackman and the FTC were right.

Armed with the confidence that Herbalife was indeed a bad actor, I wondered if there might be other signs of how a company with compromised ethics may seek to tip the scales in their favor. This line of thinking led to my first article which you can find here and it's a short walk from there to my subsequent articles.

With the FTC settlement, Herbalife had an opportunity to recast themselves and "operate legitimately" as the FTC put it. However, as an outsider, I cannot detect any change in tone that would lead me to believe that Herbalife is a reformed character. As this article demonstrates, the art of deception still flourishes at Herbalife.

I do have a small short position in (Jan 2018 Puts) which I took out on 3/9/2017 and I am considering adding to it. I believe short to mid-term investing in Herbalife is more of a gamble than an investment because of the unpredictable Carl Icahn effect. However, I don't think Icahn is dumb, so I have to assume he knows the good ship Herbalife USA is heading for the rocks.

If you accept that premise then Icahn really has two choices and this is the calculus:

Sell: Do it soon, probably sometime after the Q1 quiet period and before the full effect of the FTC rules take place. He needs to maintain some plausible deniability for trading on insider information. He makes some money and looks smart while ceding an unproven moral victory to Ackman. I think he can live with that.

Buy: Take Herbalife private and put the screws to Ackman in the short term. But how much is he willing to spend to do that? Once the situation for Herbalife USA settles into fact vs speculation, he is going to take a big financial hit, look dumb and cede a proven moral victory to Ackman. Not an appealing proposition to a man of his ego.

I'm happy to engage in discussion or debate regarding this article in the comments section. I will probably refrain from commenting on the oft repeated usual banter.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.