Parker-Hannifin Pumped Up On Recovery In Industrial Markets

I've been bullish on Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) for a while, but the company and the stock have managed to exceed my expectations along the way. With the shares up close to 30% since my last piece, handily beating the likes of Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Dover (NYSE:DOV), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), the shares continue to reflect a strong recovery scenario - a scenario that admittedly seems a little more realistic now given the generally healthy calendar first quarter results in the sector and Parker-Hannifin's own 8% reported order growth.

Parker-Hannifin's performance has been solid even without Clarcor, a deal that although expensive is likely to prove worthwhile over time, and underlying conditions are getting better as Parker-Hannifin management sees improvement in a wide range of end-markets. Although these shares are (finally) above my fair value and the reaction to first quarter earnings suggests high expectations, the valuation is not so unreasonable on a relative basis and these shares could still have some appeal for investors who want to continue playing the industrial recovery theme.

North America Coming Back

Parker-Hannifin is an interesting company to me because its leadership position in fluid power (hydraulics, motion control, pneumatics, seals, filtration, etc.) gives it a very wide view of the industrial end-markets. Mobile equipment (including trucks, construction, mining, and ag equipment) and industrial applications make up close to half of the business, with aerospace, oil/gas, and power all contributing meaningful amounts, with less-significant contributions from markets like HVAC, life science, and so on. I don't want to go overboard with this, but I think the health of Parker-Hannifin is a pretty solid proxy for the health of the industrial economy.

Recent trends, then, suggest that there is a real recovery underway. Revenue was up almost 6% in the calendar first quarter (Parker-Hannifin's fiscal third quarter), which is close to two points better than the "average" comp and a strong improvement from the prior quarter's slight contraction and the year ago's nearly 5% shrinkage. The company's International business got even stronger (improving from 3% growth in the prior quarter to more than 9% growth this quarter), while the North American segment returned to organic growth (up almost 4%) after two years of organic contraction.

Other details support a brightening view. Orders were up 8%, with North American orders up 9% and International orders up 13%. The flat trend in aerospace orders concerns me a little, but that is more of a long-term story at this point. Better still, it sounds as though the recovery is broad-based. Parker-Hannifin talked about growth across its natural resource markets, strong MRO activity for drilling rigs as service companies rush to activate equipment and keep it running (after neglecting maintenance in the downturn), and growth across markets like electronics, HVAC, telecom, and heavy trucks.

Margins are also perking up. Management has been targeting supply chain efficiencies and a wider "simplification" strategy, and it seems as though the benefits are showing up. Gross margin improved close to two points and adjusted segment profits rose almost a point and a half. Improving demand should boost capacity utilization and operating leverage, while ongoing simplifcation and rationalization (much in the same vein as Illinois Tool Works achieved previously) could add close to two points of incremental margin.

Clarcor Pricey, But Hard To Replicate

One of the biggest developments since my last update on Parker-Hannifin is the acquisition of Clarcor, one of the largest independent (at the time) filtration companies left. Clarcor didn't go out cheap, with Parker-Hannifin paying over $4 billion and 17x trailing EBITDA. While there are credible synergy opportunities here, even management acknowledged at the time of the deal that it was likely looking at a high single-digit ROIC on the deal five years after closing, which isn't especially strong.

Deals often destroy value and expensive deals often destroy a lot of value, but I'm not categorically down on this deal. For starters, Clarcor's filtration business is a good complement to Parker-Hannifin's hydraulic/compressed air filtration business, and the greater exposure to aftermarket sales (roughly 80% of Clarcor's mix) could help Parker-Hannifin's margin improvement efforts. Actually, this could work out as a win-win in some respects - a stronger skew towards aftermarket will be positive for Parker-Hannifin on balance, but Parker-Hannifin could also help Clarcor win more "first fit" business and expand its total addressable market opportunity.

I'd also note that Parker-Hannifin could be buying this business on the upswing. Roughly 40% of Clarcor's sales base was in heavy duty engines (about half of which was on-highway and close to one-third was agriculture), and these markets seem to be at or near the bottom - agriculture seems to be recovery and heavy trucks appear to be at/near the bottom of the cycle. It's fair to wonder whether the new administration's policies and priorities will reverse some of the growth drivers for filtration (tougher air quality/emission standards), but this is a long-term global trend that I don't see abating.

The Opportunity

Automation is a significant trend now in the industrial sector, and Parker-Hannifin's strong position in electromechanical, pneumatics, and fluid control, as well as flow/process control, bodes well for its ability to benefit from a capex re-investment cycle. After over a decade of underinvestment in the developed world and growing pressure against offshoring, companies have to reinvest in their plants and processes if they want to stay competitive. While that means investment in new technologies like industrial IoT, it also means investment in production and productivity-driving tools like automation, and that means opportunities for Parker-Hannifin and Eaton in fluid power/hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid/flow control and so on.

I expect mid-single-digit revenue growth from Parker-Hannifin, and I don't see the company as likely to be a major player in large-scale M&A until the Clarcor deal is mostly digested - a process that will take a few years at least. That doesn't mean no M&A, but I don't think another multibilllon-dollar deal is likely given the company's leverage and simplicity drive. I do expect those margin initiatives to pay off, though, and I believe low double-digit FCF margins are attainable over time, supporting high single-digit FCF growth. While these numbers do include the benefit of Clarcor, I believed then (pre-Clarcor) and now that Parker-Hannifin has one of the better FCF growth outlooks for its weight class.

The "but" is valuation. The market is bullish on an industrial recovery, particularly in North America, and that would certainly benefit Parker-Hannifin. The shares are now about 10% above my fair value target, but the implied expected return in my DCF model is still in the high single-digits, so not too bad all things considered.

The Bottom Line

I'd like to be more bullish on Parker-Hannifin, but comparing the reported results in the industrial sector this quarter to the stock market reactions, it seems pretty apparent that expectations are already very high. Moreover, if there are disappointments in tax reform (lower corporate rates and/or lower repatriation taxes) and/or infrastructure-focused stimulus, there could be meaningful downside to sentiment. I like the underlying demand situation and the prospect for Parker-Hannifin to benefit if/when North American and Western European companies reinvest in their manufacturing footprint, but I'd like it even more at a lower price.

