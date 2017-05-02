Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Settles Into Low 10s As Fed Meeting Gets Underway

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) exhibited extremely tight, consolidated movement in the overnight session. Current session highs are 2388.25, with lows at 2384.25. It is a relatively light news day today ahead of the FOMC statement and interest rate decision tomorrow; market participants may have a difficult time getting any big moves started.

The VIX is up slightly before the opening bell, after taking a dip into the 9-handle during yesterday's US trading session. Crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) are up over 0.50% overnight, while gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) are continuing their trend downwards.

As we move past tomorrow's meeting, the June Fed meeting will begin to come into focus. Mentioned yesterday, the CME's Fedwatch Tool is showing traders predict a 95% certainty that rates will remain unchanged this week. Currently, Fed Funds futures participants see a 67% chance that the Fed will raise rates next month. That number is up from well below 50% certainty before the first-round results from the French Presidential election came through.

CNBC: Monday Close

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed modestly higher yesterday, in one of the lowest volume days of the year so far. Despite a negative reaction to news that President Trump was actively looking into breaking up several of the big banks, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) rallied through most of the afternoon session to finish the day positively.

Stocks rose with help from leading performances from both the technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) and financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) sectors, which gained 0.75% and 0.64% respectively. The utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) turned in the least impressive performance yesterday, dropping 0.60%.

Source: The Balance of Trade

Shout-Out

Today we highlight recent work from Options Trader, who asked: Is The VIX Index Headed To Single Digits? as the index plunged yesterday, temporarily dropping below the 10-handle, and posting one of its lowest closing prices of the year.

The author notes that last week's down move was the third strongest over the past 20 months, surpassed only during the post-Brexit rally, as well as during the aftermath of last November's US Presidential elections. "There has been a recurring theme, where traders push up volatility prior to a political event only to see it quickly fade once uncertainty regarding the outcome is lifted."

Especially in the case of the most recent French election news, volatility traders were unable to push VIX products much higher in an absolute sense, with the index topping out just above 16 during the month of April. The point remains though: traders seem to be responding to mostly geopolitically driven news events, then pushing VIX products aggressively downward after uncertainty has even hinted as resolving itself.

To sum it up, I expect the current low volatility environment to persist as long as nothing major breaks on the geopolitical front. Markets are digesting a slew of earnings and are looking forward to US budget resolution and finalization of French elections. Outcome for both events seem to favor long equity trade, which in its turn could further positively impact short volatility positions. Being short volatility at this time carries poor risk/reward based on historical ranges, however, there is significant roll yield to be captured if VIX index stays cemented in 10-11 area where it spent the majority of last week."

We'd agree that while short volatility has absolutely been a strategy that has paid well over the last several years, there isn't much room for error at such suppressed levels. F1-F2 contango is sitting just under 7%, which provides a significant tail wind for those short VIX ETPs.

Thoughts on Volatility

Despite surprising news from President Trump yesterday regarding a potential breakup of the large banks, the VIX has been unaffected since just before the weekend. There does not seem to be much that can startle this market in its current state.

The low volume in the equity markets yesterday seemed to carry over somewhat to volatility futures, even given the modest selloff in VIX spot.

Current spot VIX is printing 10.17, with F1 (May) changing hands at 11.75, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) trading at 12.60.

Yesterday's spot VIX drop to lows at 9.90 represent the lowest print since the November elections, and marked only the second time the index fell under 10 in the same time period. As shown above, we are near absolute lows in all-time historic VIX values. This market continues to show the ability to shrug off risk in nearly any form. After popping just $0.30 on news that the President was actively considering breaking up several banks, the VIX plummeted to its daily lows.

Organic vol on ES at-the-money options has ticked slightly lower at the monthly and quarterly expiries, and ticked higher at the weekly. At first we thought this was likely just about the fact that we changed our "weekly" date from Fri, May 5 to Wed, May 10. But no: even at the Friday expiry vol has moved higher.

Naturally, these levels are really nothing to speak of in any respect. We may need some kind of large catalyst to move vol up. Our take is that with each passing time that volatility gets wrecked, people learn the pattern and then actively sell it. Yesterday's VIX motion speaks to this. We seem to just keep going lower and lower.

For those long vol, one must concede that this is different from the activity in volatility since say early March, where VIX and ES options would take a lickin' and keep on tickin'. In other words, volatility would bounce back. Thus far, we've really not seen a bounce.

You can pretty much expect anything for weekly vol. For daily vol, this past weekend we showed the Apr28 ATM at 2%! But at the longer expiries, it is difficult to push levels that much lower, as visibility is lower and there is more time for a large reversal.

We think quarterly vol at 10 starts to represent strong value from the perspective of longs. We probably wouldn't get in until it fell still lower; still, this looks pretty desirable.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: ES currently sits at 2387 as we update this segment. Yesterday's motion was quite minimal, and overnight range was a whole four points.

Tactics:

To open, we sold one straddle and bought another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes (large moves up or down before Apr28 expiration). As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that on our original trade, the dotted line was above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread had quite a positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

The new shape of the trade and options exposures can be seen below. Before you view them, please recall that we rolled out our Apr28 straddle by simply buying two Apr28 puts and selling two May1 puts (2375 strike). On Monday, we bought back the May1 puts and sold two May3 2380 puts, thereby raising the strikes on our short straddle

The new exposures on the spread as of this morning are recorded below.

Interestingly, theta is quite positive at the current level, but falls off quite a bit (even goes negative) if and as we make a reasonably large move.

Similarly, our delta, which is reasonably negative right here (down moves help us), switches rapidly to positive if we're down even 1%.

The vega reading is not too bothersome for us: implied vol on our May10 2375 options is 8.5%. Our trade window ends on Friday. Of course, there is no sure thing, but that in our view is a good starting point for carrying that kind of positive vega.

One last point: this is only the way that the trade looks until tomorrow expiry. If we do not close below 2380, the May3 puts simply vanish and our exposure changes a good deal.

"How's the trade look?"

For reasons that are largely explained in our weekend wrap-up, the easiest way to gauge the value of the trade is by now just looking at our net out-of-the-money exposure:

Last Friday, our Apr28 2375 call that we were short converted us to being short an ES futures.

Now, we still have the May12 2375 call, which would dump us out of that short position in good time. But really then, it's just as though all we have is our remaining OTM position. Namely, short two May3 2375 puts and long two May12 2375 puts.

Our current basis in this trade was brought down by $4.00 on Friday when we rolled out the Apr28 straddle to Monday - buying two Apr28 puts and selling two May1 puts. Yesterday, we sold another $6.30 of vol, bringing our basis down still further to $10.20. We are modestly profitable on the trade; our Greeks allow us to see where our danger zone is and how our profits increase still more.

Of concern to us is the very low price on the options we're short. Current vol is 6.9%. Any uptick in vol really eliminates any theta we were hoping to earn.

Mechanics

Today we have nothing to trade; rather we'll wait for tomorrow to see how our position holds out. This may be shortsighted, but this market does not feel like it wants to plunge over the next 24 hours, which is our worst case scenario.

Bear in mind that one of the great errors that traders make is overtrading. Of course there are alterations we could make. Furthermore, you're virtually never going to make the "perfect" trade. You just have to accept that. We consider the 1.26 in daily theta at these levels to be adequate compensation (though we're a bit suspicious of that figure - we think it's a bit too high).

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

