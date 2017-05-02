FBR's (FBRC) CEO Rick Hendrix on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FBR & Co. (NASDAQ:FBRC)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Linda Eddy - SVP, IR

Rick Hendrix - Chairman and CEO

Brad Wright - CFO

Analysts

Ben Terk - Active Owners Funds

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

Operator

Linda Eddy

Thank you and good morning. This is Linda Eddy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for FBR. Before we begin this morning's call, I would like to remind everyone that statements concerning expectations, future performance, developments, events, market forecasts, revenues, expenses, earnings, run-rate and any other guidance on present or future periods constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations or current circumstances. These factors include, but are not limited to the demand for securities offerings; activity in the secondary securities markets; interest rates; the realization of gains and losses on principal investments; available technologies; competition for business and personnel; and general, economic, political and market conditions.

Additional information concerning these factors that could cause results to differ materially is contained on FBR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Joining us on today’s call is Brad Wright, Chief Financial Officer of FBR. I will now turn the call over to Rick Hendrix, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Rick Hendrix

Thanks, Linda and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. As you can see from our reported results, the first quarter was much improved over the same quarter last year, although not as strong versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

Equity capital markets began this year with solid momentum following strong fourth quarter, driven at least in part by expectations for the new administration's pro-business agenda. Overall activity in the small-cap IPO markets are more than twice as many deals priced as in the comparable year ago period and a more than 300% increase in year-over-year deal value.

The reality is slower than hope for change in Washington however broader return of caution to equity capital markets later in the quarter. And overall what we're experiencing currently is attractive valuations and may steadily decline volatility within the equity market.

Investment banking revenue of $22.6 million for the quarter drove the improvement in our overall results and included $150 million private placement for an oilfield services company and $88 million REIT IPO. This compares to $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2016 and $28.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

In total we completed 16 transactions representing 5.7 billion in transaction value during the first quarter. We also achieved strong gains in ATM revenues during the quarter with this product line contributing just over 20% of total investment banking revenue.

Advisor revenue during the quarter this year was unusually low. Although this was mostly due to the timing of transaction closing. Client transactions that have either already closed in the second quarter or that are scheduled to close between now and the end of the quarter will put our first half advisor revenue back in a run rate that we expect to make 2017 a stronger year for advisor revenue.

The equity brokerage business continues to be a challenge for our industry generally and revenue from institutional brokerage at FBR was $9.4 million during the first quarter of 2017, down from $14.4 million and $11.3 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2016 respectively.

Cash equity volumes continue to be under pressure industry-wide with continuing net outflows from active domestic equity managers. Additionally, low volatility that continues to decline has amplified low levels of trading activity.

Our securities lending business, a component of institutional brokerage contributed $1.7 million in net revenues for the first quarter of this year. Total compensation to net revenues ran at 55% for the first quarter of the year consistent with 55% ratio in the fourth quarter of last year. 55% to 58% is in line with our expectations as opposed to the full year ratio in 2016 of approximately 75% which was a result of particularly weak revenue quarters earlier in the year.

Non-compensation fixed expenses were $9 million in the first quarter down from $9.7 million and $9.1 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2016 respectively. This improvement and expense levels reflects ongoing efforts to control and reduce expenses where opportunities exist.

Year-over-year expenses saw reduction of both occupancy and information and communication services cost. Headcount was down from 259 at the end of 2016 to 241 as of March 31, 2017. At March 31, shareholders' equity totaled $116 million compared to $170 million at the end of 2016. Tangible book value per share increased to 15.59 as of March 31, 2017 driven by the first quarter's net income partially offset by the dividend of $0.20 per share declared and paid during the quarter.

Cash balances totaled $76 million on March 31 compared to $75 million at the end of the year and we expect to maintain or increase this level of liquidity as we near the closing of our upcoming merger with B. Riley Financial.

With regard to the merger there is a much accomplished on that front since our initial announcement back in February. From regulatory standpoint we have received notice of the early termination of the waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, received FINRA approval of Continuing Membership Applications for our broker-dealers and had our joint registration statement with B. Riley declared effective by the SEC which was made public just yesterday.

As disclosed in that filing, the shareholder votes of both firms to approve the merger have been scheduled for June 1. The pre-closing special dividend that is expected to be paid to FBR shareholders has been estimated in the range of $7.50 to $8 per share. Although the actual amounts we pay will be calculated and declared about 15 days in advance of the shareholder vote.

We're pleased with the last six months have been a period of much improved financial performance for FBR. This improvement and the ability to build upon these results give us great confidence as we work toward completing the merger with B. Riley. We believe that the combination of these two platforms will make far more diverse set of revenue opportunities and provide more ways for us to serve the small cap clientele that has always been our focus.

Our mutual dealings up to this point and further confirmed our belief that our two firms have a strong cultural fit that will serve our clients, shareholders and employees well moving forward. With that in mind I want to thank each of those groups for their support of FBR in years past and we look forward to new beginnings and a highly successful future as part of B. Riley Financial.

Operator, we'll now take questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ben Terk with Active Owners Funds. Your line is open.

Ben Terk

Good morning Rick, and congrats on the progress and the deal, very encouraging. Question around the dividend, in addition to this special dividend that you referenced in $7.50 to $8, wanted to check our math on the additional potential dividend based on excess cash, wanted to get your thoughts around the potential risk metric there or if we should assume that $7.50 to $8 is the total dividend we should expect.

Rick Hendrix

I think Ben you should expect in the $7.50 to $8 range which we estimated in the proxy. In order for it to be greater than that obviously we would have to more cash in place then we're projecting at the moment, that's possible. We have a couple of weeks to go.

But in order for it to go about $8.50 which was the level that was announced or described as part of the merger announcement, we would not only have to have more cash then we're forecasting currently but an additional $5 million on top of that before we go about $8.50. So the math was that we delivered $33.5 million of cash in qualifying investments at closing, and as long as we do that, we can dividend amounts in addition to that and right now we estimate that $7.50 to $8 is the right range.

Again to go above $8.50, we would have to then have delivered $38.5 million of cash in qualifying investments. So I think given the magnitude of that difference is a possible could be above $8, I guess it’s possible but our best estimate right now is $7.50 to $8 and we don't really see a circumstance where it would be above $8.50.

Ben Terk

Good enough. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Alex Paris with Barrington Research. Your line is open.

Alex Paris

Good morning, guys. I wanted to congratulate you again on the merger plans with B. Riley, I think the resulting combination will be very attractive. To that end, with the shareholders vote scheduled for June 1, how soon should we expect the closing on this transaction?

Rick Hendrix

I think our expectation is that, to less something unforeseen were to present itself that that we would close that same day.

Alex Paris

Okay. And then Rick no changes, I haven't looked at the proxy that was filed but Rick you'll be the CEO of B. Riley & Company, the investment banking arm of B. Riley Financial, no changes there.

Rick Hendrix

Right, the combined brokerage business of B. Riley and FBR.

Alex Paris

Okay. I just had a couple of questions on the financial side. Strong quarter in investment banking, I'm wondering how April turned out. You had mentioned that there is some advisory work that actually closed in April and you expect a good first half overall, how about the capital raising side of the business and the 144 outlook I guess.

Rick Hendrix

Sure, so we did get complete as book runner an IPO about a 1.5 week ago in the energy sector and that's the meaningful transaction and we do have more advisory that has already closed in April and we will continue to be closing over the course of second quarter.

So, what I would say is, we've not done a big private that will generate revenue in the April timeframe but as we look out over the course of the year, I think we'll have meaningful revenue events in financial services, around big private and we certainly have additional business for pitching but nothing that's scheduled in the next couple of weeks as an example of pre-merger.

So, I think that the second quarter is likely to be little bit lighter on the capital markets revenue and significantly better in terms of advisory revenue when we get to the end of June.

Alex Paris

All right and then sort of same question on the institutional brokerage. I've been seeing the same thing where you know the fourth quarter was pretty strong postelection and then there was a low but things just followed in a few companies in the space, seem to have picked up as the quarter progressed and in April are you seeing the same thing?

Rick Hendrix

I would say April looked a lot like the first quarter in terms of the average per day, now look we're just getting into May and April finished stronger than it started and yesterday looked more like the end of April then at the beginning of April.

So, I guess we're - I wouldn't call that a trend right but over the course of last 10 days or so, things have picked up a bit, we’ll have to see whether or not that continues. I think with these really low levels of volatility, you have to be taking market share to see better revenue and we've had some specific things going on in terms of calls coming out of research or research events that I think had a positive impact on the business, we need to continue that every day frankly to - I think to see improved results there. As you know that's just a really difficult part of the business.

Alex Paris

Absolutely. Well, thanks very much. I appreciate this. Final conference call, it's been a pleasure covering FBR over the years and look forward to following your progress as part of B. Riley.

Rick Hendrix

Great, I truly appreciate the work you've done over this, and look forward to talking to your next [path] [ph].

