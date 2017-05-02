Quick Big Bank Comparison

I am bullish on big banks and financials.

Check out my Ticker Talks Summary if you dont want to read:

Financial Stocks have been on an absolute tear since the start of 2017. Market consensus is that the sector will continue to soar higher into late 2017 as interest rates rise and banks recover and exceed their former glory. There are three companies that immediately come to mind when I think about banking and financials in the United States; JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC). These three banks are the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd largest banks in the United States (in that order) and all three present a solid investment at their current levels.

At Nebulux Capital however, we, like everyone here are at Seeking Alpha, have the goal of seeking a better than average return. This article will be to compare metrics of these banking titans and try to extrapolate where the savvy investor should park their money.

The Valuations

The surface level valuation for the banks are good. The fundamental valuation of Bank of America is probably the best because it trades at 1:1 book value. Also, although the dividend rate of BAC is lower, they tend to engage in returning capital through the form of share buybacks. As far as trailing P/E ratio, the banks come out around level with each of them trading significantly under the S&P 500 average of 25.26. Over the course of the past 5 years this has been a pretty typical PE range for these stocks to trade with. The exception being the extreme fluctuations in BAC.

With respect to price to sales, the stocks are almost dead even. While WFC previously traded at a premium, the P/S levels have converged recently to sit at around dead even levels.

Positive Catalysts for the Banks:

The return of consumer confidence to banks continues to show. Waves of consumers are returning to banks and causing positive top-line growth.

The Raging Bull Markets have been great for the investing bank sector as well.

Finally, increases in NII due to outstanding variable rate loans has been a big growth driver for WFC, BAC, and JPM. The interest rate hike in March greatly aided the bank’s bottom line and 2 more expected rate hikes before the end the year will only improve the situation for big U.S. banks.

Other Individual Factors:

Buffett Dilution:

Part of the reason BAC pays a measly dividend is that they are spending a lot of capital. As previously mentioned above to buy back shares. One of the largest issues with the stock valuation though is imminent dilution.

There are currently 10.10 Billion Shares of BAC Outstanding. However its important to also remember that BAC also has around 4 Billion Preffered shares outstanding. Most Importantly however is that Warren Buffett has 700 million warrants that can be excercised at a price of $7.14 a share. Also according to the most recent prospectus, there are as of February 20, 2017, 150,237,696 Class A warrants outstanding at a strike price of $12.93. At the current share price, these warrants would offer the following dilution.

Buffett Warrants 7.14 7000000000 Class A Warrants 12.93 150,237,696 Common Shares 23.65 10,100,000,000 Diluted Share Price Trading at 1.0 P/B $16.86 Diluted Share Price Trading at 1.4 P/B $23.60

When you consider dilution for the shares, you can make a simple adjustment up to equivocate the book value of shares traded to the book value JPM shares are currently trading at (I understand this isn’t completely true considering there are also warrants outstanding for JPM). However, keep in mind this will also dilute other metrics like EPS, P/S, and P/E ratios. The dilution of shares would to some degree be offset by BAC’s share buyback programs while at the same time negating the companies attempts to return value to shareholders. While this isn’t crippling for BAC in the long term, dilution will weigh heavy on the stock.

On the positive side, BAC has been showing incredible health:

EPS: 41 cents versus 35 cents expected

Revenue: $22.2 billion versus $21.611 billion expected

Heavily driven by NII, Bull Markets, and Cost Savings, the outlook and guidance for BAC was also good.

Wells Fargo Scandal:

One of the biggest factors currently weighing on Wells Fargo shares is legal trouble. To make a long story short, Wells Fargo employees illegally created over 2 million accounts without customer permission and are now liable to pay damages to those customers. Many consumers are also wary of Wells Fargo because of the misstep in the community banking division. The company has already been fined $185 million, received back $185 million from employee bonuses and is likely to settle for another $110 million dollars. Add in the cost of external legal fees and PR damages and this scandal will continue to weigh heavy on WFC.

WFC posted rather disappointing earnings comparitively. Loan rates declined as expected and the company missed on revenues by 0.9% while posting a slight earnings beat.

JPM: The Shining Diamond:

JP Morgan himself would be proud!

The future for JPM looks bright. After a couple consecutive earnings beats and a recent stellar performance in Q1 2017, JPM looks like a really solid play. Q1 2017 showed:

EPS: $1.65 versus $1.52 expected

Revenue: $25.586 billion versus $24.877 billion expected

CNBC Earnings Rundown

JPM looks to be a solid company with a growing customer base poised to benefit from increased NII earnings due to upcoming rate hikes.

Chase Bank has done an amazing job in growing customer numbers through a sleek and easy to use online system, great credit card terms.

JPM also pays a solid dividend and has an ongoing $10.6 billion dollar buyback program. What’s not to like?

Conclusion:

I would give a Buy rating to BAC and JPM believe a more skeptical approach should be taken on WFC due to it’s legal woes and public relations backlash. Also, if it needs addressing, Trump’s recent statements about breaking up the big banks shouldn’t carry weight with investors and seeing as this scenario is highly unlikely, any backlash from these statements may provide an excellent entry point for new investors to initiate a position.

Get in the financial sector and ride the wave!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM, BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.