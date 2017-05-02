This 6% Yielder Confirms Its Safe-Haven Status

As we have said for a while, Nordea is one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the global banking space.

The sell-off was unjustified

Roughly a month ago, we said that there was an opportunity for investors to pick-up shares in Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTC:NRDEF) on the cheap. To recap, last February, the Swedish government proposed to increase fees for the country's resolution fund, which is an important part of Sweden's system for managing falling banks. In response to the proposal, Nordea said that higher resolution fees might force the bank to move its headquarters away from Sweden. As a result, the shares lost more than 10%. Our view was that the sell-off was completely unjustified, and, in fact, there was an attractive buying opportunity.

In our view, the sell-off represents an attractive opportunity to pick-up this rock-solid 6% yielder. First things first, higher resolution fees would decrease Nordea's earnings by less than 2%. Second, it is important to note that the Swedish government has recently abandoned its plans to introduce a payroll tax, which was widely criticized by Nordea and other Swedish banks. As such, we believe a compromise between the government and the banking sector is the most likely outcome.

Improved capital ratios

For starters, Nordea is a banking group with a strong presence in each of the four Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The table below shows that Nordea's revenues are well-diversified, with 30% from Denmark, 26% from Sweden, 20% from Finland, and 17% from Norway.

Nordea's 1Q17 numbers were strong across the board with a solid earnings beat. With that being said, a 40bps increase in the bank's CET1 ratio was the key positive takeaway, in our view.

Given this impressive CET1 build-up, we believe capital concerns should be off the table. As a result, Nordea should maintain its progressive dividend policy. The stock currently offers a 6% dividend yield. Notably, as the table below shows, this is the highest yield among large-cap European banks.

Restructuring story is still intact

Nordea has recently launched a massive restructuring process of its IT infrastructure and compliance systems. The bank's cost-efficiency metrics still appear relatively inferior compared to its Nordic peers. As such, there is an opportunity for the bank to close this cost-efficiency gap. The 1Q17 performance confirms that Nordea is on track to deliver on its restructuring initiatives.

Withholding tax on dividends

In 1994, the United States and Sweden signed a double taxation agreement. Thanks to the agreement, U.S. investors pay a 15% tax on dividends received from Swedish companies.

Valuation

European banks: P/TB vs RoTE

Bottom line

The 1Q17 performance confirms that Nordea remains one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the global banking space. Importantly, the dividend is well-protected by the bank's strong capital rations and its double-digit RoE.

