CVS: What A Joke

Today I would like to once again discuss CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), which has been absolutely crushed in the last 6-8 months, though I have had a strong buy call on the name since the $73 mark. It has rebounded about 10% from that level, but has struggled to break into the mid $80s. Long-term, I like the name as CVS has really grown to be more than a pharmacy as it now has 1,000 walk-in medical clinics offering check-ups, screenings and immunizations, among other services. On top of that, CVS Health is a leading pharmacy benefits manager and now has over 70 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan. My recommendation has been and will remain to keep it simple. Buy on dips, sell on rips. Don't buy or sell all at once, do it in phases. Trade around a core position. This is the recipe for long-term success. But of course, the median price for the stock will fluctuate from year-to-year, so we need to know where our buy spots are relative to this, but also need fundamental support. To the latter, we turn to performance.

Now, the just reported earnings offers evidence that the company continues to fire on most if not all cylinders. There continue to be regulatory issues that will impact the name going forward, as well as fears regarding direct mail order prescriptions and competition, but looking to the numbers and projections, the name is still a value play, especially under $80 a share. The report demonstrates continued strength coming out of the company and that it is performing in line with its guidance for growth and is actually surpassing consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Everyone is so focused on the headline earnings. What a joke. What is keeping a lid on share prices are the impacts of competition which are starting to hit retail. Revenues in this segment fell 3.8% year-over-year, $19.3 billion in Q4 2016. What drove this? Where there was some weakness was in the same-store sales, which decreased 4.7% year-over-year. I also should report that pharmacy same-store sales decreased 4.7%. They were hit by more generics. Further, prescription volume was down 1.4%. On top of this front store same-store sales were down 4.9% year-over-year. Front store same store sales were negatively affected by softer customer traffic, partially offset by an increase in basket size. There was also the shift of Easter to Q2 and last year was a leap year. This played a role but even controlling for this, sales were down. You can't ignore this.

Despite retail sales making up a massive portion of revenues, and despite them falling, CVS pharmacy services continue to grow revenues. In fact, revenues here jumped 8.5%, to $31.2 billion in Q1 2017. Much of this came from higher pharmacy network claims as well as some growth in specialty pharmacy. These network claims increased 10.5% to 376.8 million compared to 340.9 million a year ago. This growth was primarily due to new customers. Mail choice claims processed also rose year-over-year in Q1 2017. Volume increased a strong 4.5% to 63.7 million, compared to 61.0 million in Q1 2016, mostly due to specialty claim volume and continued adoption of CVS' Maintenance Choice offerings.

Combining all of the sales data, we see that net revenues were up 3% to $44.5 billion. This was a beat against estimates however, as analysts were expecting some sales issues in retail. Revenues beat by $310 million. Factoring in expenses, net income actually dropped 16.9% to $953 million compared to last year. This translates to $0.92 in earnings, down from the $1.04 last year. Factoring in adjustments to the GAAP net income, adjusted earnings were $1.17, down 0.8% year-over-year. From $1.18 The earnings however surpassed expectations by $0.07.

Looking ahead 2017, we see some slight cause for concern revenue wise. While the conservative expectations were beaten, this was not a strong quarter. For 2017 CVS sees full year adjusted earnings per share of $5.77 to $5.93. I have to point out once again that the 2017 number includes the projected loss of 40 million prescriptions related to new restricted pharmacy networks. For Q2 2017, be on the lookout for adjusted earnings of $1.29 to $1.33. Factoring in dividends and share repurchases, the company has returned significant value to shareholders in the last few years. I like shares under $80, but if you can get shares under $75 that is an incredible entry point. Look to trim above $85.

