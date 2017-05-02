Patrick Industries - Great Serial Acquirer Can Be Bought On Dips

The company's leadership team has created tremendous value by debt-financed acquisitions as the RV market showed a strong recovery coming out of the crisis as well.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) has long been running under the radar but has also been one of the best performing stocks in recent years. A huge portion of this success is driven by Todd Cleveland, who was named COO back in 2008 and CEO in early of 2009. The good news is that Mr. Cleveland has yet to turn 50, creating a pathway of value creation for many years to come.

Mr. Cleveland was announced CEO at a harsh point in the cycle, when Patrick furthermore had to deal with a highly leveraged balance sheet following some large acquisitions. Investors have enjoyed tremendous returns ever since.

Stabilizing The Situation: 2009-2011

Patrick is mainly a supplier of components used in RVs and manufactured houses. The company hit a rough time during the economic crisis as a result of an expensive deal with Adorn which closed just before the crisis hit. As that deal involved a large debt component, Patrick was hit hard during the crisis. Its shares dropped from $7 in 2007 to just $0.20 per share in 2009, as investors feared the worst outcome.

Sales reported by Patrick fell by 35% to $212 million in 2009, but the company managed to squeeze out an operating profit of a million that year, after posting a big loss in 2008 on the back of large impairment and restructuring charges. Net losses came in at $4.5 million in 2009 after accounting for $5.9 million in interest expenses. Financing costs were very high given the troubled state of the business, as net debt stood at just $42 million. Adjusted for a 3-for-2 stock split in 2015, Patrick had just 15 million shares outstanding which traded around a dollar by the end of 2009, valuing the entire business at little over $50 million.

Sales recovered some 31% in 2010 to $278 million, with operating profits increasing to little over $6 million, allowing for a very small net profit. While the company was not entirely out of trouble, Mr. Cleveland wasted no time and announced the acquisitions of Quality Hardwood and Blazon International that year. Patrick paid $5.7 million for these two businesses, adding $22 million in sales in the process.

Sales recovered further to $308 million in 2011, as operating earnings doubled to $13 million. The company spent another $7.3 million on dealmaking that year with the purchase of Praxis Group, A.I.A. Countertops and Performance Graphics. These three deals added some $26 million in sales. Noteworthy is that shares continued to trade around the $1 mark despite the sales and earnings progress, while net debt fell to $32 million.

Accelerating Momentum: 2012-2014

The smaller bolt-on deals and recovery of the RV market boosted the 2012 results. Revenues rose by more than 40% that year to $437 million as operating earnings doubled against to $27 million, a very sizable profit number in relation to the 15 million shares outstanding. The market recognized the improvements as well, as shares rose from $1 to $7 that year.

Dealmaking accelerated in 2012 as the company announced $30 million worth of acquisitions, including that of Decor, Gustafson Lighting, Creative Wood Designs and Middlebury Hardwood Products. These four deals added some $80 million in annualized sales.

These deal and organic growth allowed Patrick to report a 36% increase in sales for 2013, with revenues topping $595 million. Operating earnings showed decent improvements as well, as operating earnings of $41 million supported shares doubling again towards $13 per share. Patrick cut back a bit on dealmaking in 2013 as it spent $17 million to acquire Frontline, Premier Concepts and John H. McDonald. These companies added some $42 million in annualized sales.

It almost gets boring but 2014 became another record year as revenues rose to $735 million, with operating earnings improving further to $51 million. The company became very active to pursue deals again. Patrick acquired the Precision Painting Group, Foremost Fabricators, PolyDyn3 and Charleston for a combined sum of $72 million. The revenue contribution of these companies was pegged at $125 million.

2015 & 2016: Market Starts To Recognize Quality, Too Much momentum?

Back in 2014 Patrick´s market capitalization stood at just $300 million with shares trading at $20 at the end of the year. This modest valuation meant that shares still operated under the radar for many investors. Shares doubled again in 2015 as management and the market became upbeat on its prospects and value-creating dealmaking continued.

The net debt position doubled to $200 million in 2015 as the company spent a record $146 million on deals that year. The company acquired Better Way Partners, Structural Components of Indiana and North American Forest Products, combined adding over $233 million in sales. Sales rose to $920 million that year, again driven by dealmaking and organic growth, with operating earnings approaching $70 million.

Shares of Patrick doubled again to $80 in 2016 as revenues topped $1.2 billion, with operating earnings rising further to $90 million. Net debt increased further towards $260 million, but leverage remained much manageable, as EBITDA came in at around $115 million. The company spent another $138 million on deals in 2016, including the purchase of Parkland, Progressive, Cana, Mishawaka, Vacuplast, BH Electronics and Sigma Wire. These deals added $167 million in sales.

Excellent Capital Allocator

The interesting observation is that Patrick has managed to deliver on this impressive growth trajectory without causing dilution for investors. The company obviously benefited from a recovery in the RV market, as dealmaking was financed by retained earnings and a growing debt capacity as a result of growing earnings.

The company even occasionally made bolt-on share repurchases to offset some dilution as a result of shares being issued in connection to some acquisitions. In that light it is interesting to note that Patrick sold 1.35 million shares in March of this year at $73 per share. This $93 million offering diluted the shareholder base by nearly 9%, and while it reduced leverage, it might be a sign that management believes the current valuation is fair to full.

The timing of the sale was excellent as shares peaked at $86 some weeks before, but investors were getting kind of anxious about the prospects for the RV industry. Shares fell to a low of $60 following the offering, before bouncing back to the mid-seventies. The offering reduces net debt to little over 1 times EBITDA as it seems that management has learnt lessons from the past.

Patrick announced the Adorn deal in 2007 which leveraged up the balance sheet, causing massive pain for investors during the crisis as a result of the dilution incurred along the way, as the debt load nearly bankrupted the company.

By issuing stock when the company trades at roughly 1 times sales, management is locking in part of the valuation multiple discrepancy between its valuation and that of past deals. The company spent roughly $400 million to acquire some $700 million in sales in +30 deals in recent years, as the average sales multiple came in at just 0.6 times. Note that management is very flexible to issue or buyback shares as the timing appears sound. The company bought back 1.8 million shares in 2013 for $45 million, as it offers just 1.5 million shares of $93 million less than four years later.

The new financial capacity allows the company to engage in dealmaking again, as the company continues to find attractive acquisition opportunities. While this might be valid reason to issue shares, one also has to realize that shareholders have been on an amazing ride already, just like the rest of the industry has seen. Peers like Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and LCI (NYSE:LCII) have done extremely well in recent years, as shares of both these companies have roughly tripled over the past five years. This has been driven by a robust economy, aging and wealthy baby boomers, millennials embracing outdoor lifestyle, and low fuel costs.

The Current Stance

The growth story of Patrick is quite impressive, although it should be mentioned that the company is not a pure play on RV components which comprise roughly 75% of sales. The company furthermore has two other divisions which provide products across the home, such as panels, wiring, covering and lighting, among others. The industrial business sells furniture, fixtures, and cabinets.

The company delivered on very strong first quarter growth again, driven by dealmaking and organic growth. Revenues rose by 24% to $345 million. Operating margins fell some 50 basis points to 6.9% of sales. Amidst a fall in the effective tax rate to 20%, net earnings improved to $17.5 million, equivalent to $1.12 per share with 15.5 million shares outstanding.

Including the recent share offering the share count has risen to 16.5 million shares. We know that operating earnings came in at $90 million in 2016, as net earnings came in at $55 million. It is safe to say that further growth can be expected. Operating earnings improved by $3.3 million this quarter, which if annualized, provides a boost to operating earnings to some $105 million. After incorporating the $10 million acquisition of Medaillon (adding $20 million in sales) in March further growth can be expected. This is certainly the case as Leisure Products has been acquired for $73 million as well, adding $75 million in annualized sales.

These deals and organic growth could support a $1.5 billion revenue base this year. Assuming that modest margin pressure continues for the rest of the year, operating earnings might rise toward $105-$110 million.

The company ended Q1 with $200 million in net debt. This position will increase to $275 million following the Leisure Products deal. If we factor in $10 million in annualized interest expenses and a more normalized 30% tax rate, earnings might approach $70 million a year, still equivalent to +$4 per share. That makes that shares trade around market multiples at current levels, as leverage will be manageable at roughly 2 times EBITDA of $135 million in 2017.

Final Thoughts

I am in doubt about Patrick. Management has shown that it has a great track record of creating value through M&A, and more importantly, it has learned past lessons by avoiding taking on too much debt. In fact it was happy to issue shares at $73 in recent weeks, after having bought back shares at much lower levels in recent years, creating additional value for investors.

The company now essentially trades at market equivalent valuation multiples while leverage is modest, which makes shares look rather attractive given the extremely good track record of the current management team. This is certainly the case if the RV market continues to set new records, although reversals in this cyclical industry can be very harsh (just look back at the sales numbers back in 2008-2009).

As such I am performing a balancing act between a great track record of management and good further growth prospects. On the other hand the momentum run has been very strong already as a cyclical retreat can be very painful, even as the company has avoided the mistake by taking on too much leverage at a favorable point in the cycle. For now I remain neutral as I would not bet against the company and its leadership team. On the other hand the valuation is not compelling enough to chase shares higher from this point in time, making me patiently await better entry opportunities if concerns about the RV market might return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.